All aTwitter: 29 July 2023 - Brian Robinson showing receiving skills; Jonathan Allan shows up in Top-100

Let's keep the fun going‼️— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 28, 2023
Join us at home this season ⬇️
Tomorrow is Back Together Saturday around the league. I’m excited to once again join the @nflnetwork broadcast. I will see you for COMMANDERS Training Camp updates at 9:10 & 9:50am EST. #NFLN #Commanders #NFLTrainingCamp #HTTC @Commanders— Julie Donaldson (@juliedonaldson_) July 28, 2023
Day 3 of training camp, first player out to the practice field is … *drumroll* … back to back days Brycen Tremayne pic.twitter.com/yo8SQyPeb1— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) July 28, 2023
Howlin’ for Howell pic.twitter.com/1yh7WhA9uO— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) July 27, 2023
Cole Turner, playing some catch. pic.twitter.com/lI6Q2Kq4pY— John Keim (@john_keim) July 28, 2023
.@KDTrey5 is in the house pic.twitter.com/9ZwAydTx4r— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 28, 2023
With @KDTrey5 at practice today, we asked the team to try to impress him— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 29, 2023
The results did not disappoint ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/t0WuZLsNk1
What a throw from @Sam7Howell pic.twitter.com/hDBM0rWutT— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 28, 2023
Howell to B-Rob! #HTTC #TrainingCamp pic.twitter.com/ab2G6qJxyn— JP (@CommandersJP) July 28, 2023
Wrote about Brian Robinson today but one thing that has stood out with him in camp: his hands. Has made plays in the receiving game in each of the first three days. A variety of routes too. Looks good.— John Keim (@john_keim) July 28, 2023
gotta give the defense some love too @KCurl_2 | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/k0DphJBPT6— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 28, 2023
Washington is going to be seeing even more one-LB sets this season than we have seen in the past. My guess is up to 35% of the formations will have just one true LB.— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) July 28, 2023
This will be in part to the lack of depth at LB, but also the major shift to 6 DB’s (with two of them “hybrids”)
Fun rep here from Washington’s defense. 5-1 front, big nickel package. Percy Butler and rookie Quan Martin up in the box with just a SHS deep pre-snap. Martin shows off that versatility/range from college, sinking back into a Tampa-2 coverage post-snap. Barton at Mike gets INT https://t.co/hSl1guQWOO— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) July 28, 2023
Stackin' days pic.twitter.com/kKrxoyW3jp— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 28, 2023
Terry out here making people’s days @TheTerry_25 | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/cC2R28gsDh— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 28, 2023
Big time fan love pic.twitter.com/DDEzwCUxow— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 28, 2023
.@OneOf1x @youngchase907 pic.twitter.com/3S8Et9vdtn— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) July 28, 2023
The Commanders reached an injury settlement with Henderson. Brings their camp roster to 89, so they have an open spot if they want to add someone. https://t.co/4s3U3tsb2u— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 27, 2023
Saw it with my eyes. @emmanuelforbes7— awthentik (@awthentik) July 27, 2023
Emmanuel Forbes is HIM.
Snapped this at Washington's camp today.#Commanders pic.twitter.com/FxlDROyaOt
Some praise from Daron Payne going Sam Cosmi's way. Payne says that Cosmi's quickness/agility at guard makes it hard on Payne to do the things he typically likes to do along the interior— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) July 28, 2023
From 88th to 52nd and only getting better#NFLTop100 | @jonallen93_ pic.twitter.com/0BWYccWCxd— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 29, 2023
wrecking offensive lines on a weekly basis#NFLTop100 | @jonallen93_ pic.twitter.com/SZE9fXjjv7— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 29, 2023
It has been 11 months to the day since Brian Robinson Jr. was shot in an attempted robbery/carjacking. Says he hasn’t gone a day since not being thankful for the people in his corner. pic.twitter.com/ADZkg7KTy9— Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) July 28, 2023
Kam Curl on worrying about his contract. Spoiler: He doesn't.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 28, 2023
"I don't have time to worry about anything else. ... I'm thinking about picks, like the one I got today."
This was so good. @KCurl_2 delivering one of the best soundbites of training camp so far.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) July 28, 2023
How often does he think about his contract?
Kam says with a big smile, "I be thinking about getting picks like I did today"
pic.twitter.com/DkM44hfp5B
Josh Harris has been very open about being a massive Redskins fan growing up in D.C.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) July 28, 2023
Over the past week, the Redskins name has been used more and more.
Ron Rivera was asked about that today.
He said, "It's hard to escape it. It really is. That's just the truth of the matter." pic.twitter.com/nuquUtiC4O
UPDATE: Want the Commanders to change their name, AGAIN??— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) July 28, 2023
The NEW owners & Team President Jason Wright are listening.
"The fans are talking about it. We can't just turn a deaf ear." @wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/5CWJPlTRiU
Wolves as new team name, confirmed https://t.co/8C7p3Ae3E1— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) July 28, 2023
I wouldn't say that, certainly not after two days of camp. Brown has 17 receptions in 30 career games despite excellent speed and ability to make contested catches. Feels underutilized more than underwhelming. I'm expecting Bieniemy's offense to take greater advantage of those… https://t.co/aEAK0n4d4D— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 28, 2023
Draft Jahan Dotson— Kay Adams (@heykayadams) July 28, 2023
Draft Jahan Dotson
Draft Jahan Dotson@JahanDotson @Commanders pic.twitter.com/OX7JOtiT7i
Commanders Wednesday 8/2— Kay Adams (@heykayadams) July 28, 2023
My recommendation for camp.— Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) July 27, 2023
✅️Go extremely early.
✅️ Catch the shuttle or Uber from dulles Town Center.
✅️Prep for the heat and a massive crowd.
✅️ Read this for instructions https://t.co/6wjeDkV7my pic.twitter.com/vcvgypKrAd
Funny exchange here between Antonio Gibson and Chase Young #HTTC || #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/YMAa5ZPVVM— Jordan (@wshingtontoday) July 28, 2023
Rick Snider’s Washington says D.C. politicians are competing to get the Washington Commanders to RFK. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/Fiaf0Zdotb— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) July 27, 2023
Virginia Governor Glenn Younkin yesterday in Ashburn:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 28, 2023
“Listen, I’ve been very clear: I think Virginia is the best place to live, work, raise a family, and it should be the best place to have a professional football team.” https://t.co/Xt1A4ocGD7
Former Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner, who just signed this week with the New Orleans Saints, tore his quadriceps and is out for the season, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 28, 2023
Mike McDaniel said Jalen Ramsey will be having surgery at. 1pm on his meniscus injury. There is no exact timeline right now, it’s to be determined.— Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) July 28, 2023
McDaniel did say he doesn’t believe the beginning of the regular season is a realistic option
We asked Dalvin Cook: What are the odds you become a Jet?— Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) July 28, 2023
“I think they’re pretty high, man.”
What exactly did the Vikings say to @dalvincook when they released him after 6 seasons???— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) July 28, 2023
We got the answer. pic.twitter.com/kStpDd3z99
Bills waive Cameron Dantzler, sign Kyron Brown. https://t.co/DrtRun3PlA— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 28, 2023
Colts QB Gardner Minshew still drives the 2011 Acura he got for highschool graduation despite making over $5M in the NFL, per @RyanHockensmith— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 28, 2023
In college, he slept on a mattress found near a dumpster pic.twitter.com/CmtqOp1LhL
Sean Payton said he maybe still had his FOX hat on during his interview with @JarrettBell and not his coaching hat. Payton said the Broncos had a great off-season outside of that interview. He regretted it 40 minutes after the interview. pic.twitter.com/SftDtwGNnU— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) July 28, 2023
From @NFLTotalAccess: #Bengals QB Joe Burrow might miss another preseason with a calf strain but it doesn’t sound as if Week 1 is in jeopardy right now. pic.twitter.com/Y0lq7Fb3zr— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 28, 2023
Everyone, please stop calling and offering us your calf muscles... it doesn't work like that!— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) July 28, 2023
Joey will be back.
As we near the end of July, these are my Top 32 preliminary film grades for the 2024 NFL Draft. Still working down the board for several positions, but starting to get a solid picture ahead of the season. pic.twitter.com/e6OWgi3WrI— Ian Cummings (@IC_Draft) July 28, 2023
HUGE DOGGO NEWS: Mando, the Commanders' 2022 team dog with @k9sforwarriors, found his forever home Thursday. After months of training, he was paired with Anthony, a New Jersey school teacher and U.S. Marine Corps veteran who had been dealing with PTSD. pic.twitter.com/1XOaSSlsQy— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 28, 2023
Mando is the goodest boy. pic.twitter.com/XCDDpvEsdI— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 28, 2023
Engineers and builders at the professional level— Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) July 27, 2023
pic.twitter.com/jtcAvBieeJ
