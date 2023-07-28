Daron Payne Presser: “I want to go out there and take over games. I want us to be the most dominant group on the field.”

Daron Payne
Toe injury:
Daron Payne is now addressing the media. On his toe injury, Payne said his toe was a little sore and he wanted to take a couple days to rest it— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 28, 2023
High school jersey retirement:
Payne said it meant a lot to have his high school jersey retired. Knows that community appreciates him so much and he feels that love— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 28, 2023
Sam Cosmi:
Payne said it's different to see Cosmi at right guard. Said Cosmi was quick, agile and difficult to get around— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 28, 2023
Some praise from Daron Payne going Sam Cosmi's way. Payne says that Cosmi's quickness/agility at guard makes it hard on Payne to do the things he typically likes to do along the interior— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) July 28, 2023
Defensive line:
The Washington Commanders defense is ready to feast.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) July 28, 2023
Daron Payne is hungry, believing in this group.
Daron said, "I want to go out there and take over games. I want us to be the most dominant group on the field."
Payne on his D line: “I want us to go out and take over games and dominate.”— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) July 28, 2023
Daron Payne said he expects the Commanders' defense to use a lot of five DL fronts again this year: "I know they put a lot of capital into the D-line, so we like to put that on our shoulders."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 28, 2023
Kam Curl
Expectations for the defense:
Kam Curl addressing the media. Said the expectations for the defense is to create turnovers, be a Top 5 defense again and giving the offense more opportunities to score— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 28, 2023
New contract:
This was so good. @KCurl_2 delivering one of the best soundbites of training camp so far.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) July 28, 2023
How often does he think about his contract?
Kam says with a big smile, "I be thinking about getting picks like I did today"
Kam Curl, on how much he thinks about his contract: "I'm thinking about picks, like the one I got today."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 28, 2023
Avoiding slow starts:
Curl said he wants to avoid slow starts this year. Wants the defense to put it in the back of their heads that everyone needs to be full go from the first play.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 28, 2023
Phidarian Mathis
Hydrate:
It's really, really hot outside.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) July 28, 2023
These @Commanders players working through the heat.
Defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis, who weighs 300 pounds, told me, "ain't nothing to it. Hydrate, hydrate!"
Brian Robinson
Brian Robinson on the opportunity to (hopefully) enter this season healthy, and being grateful for his recovery from last year's shooting. pic.twitter.com/qKf4foZgB1— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 28, 2023
Offseason relaxation:
Robinson said he spent some time traveling and spending time with his friends and family. He wanted to take some time to not think about football— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 28, 2023
Offseason preparation:
Brian Robinson is at the mic now. Said he got a lot of rest and lost a little weight to get ready for the 2023 season. More importantly, he spent a lot of time mentally prepare himself to take on the season— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 28, 2023
Eric Bieniemy:
Robinson said Eric Bieniemy does a good job of teaching the details of the offense and making sure everyone knows their assignments— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 28, 2023
Appreciative after being short last year:
Robinson said there's not a day that he doesn't wake up be appreciative of being where he is today since suffering multiple gunshot wounds almost a year ago— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 28, 2023
More than a power back:
Robinson said he doesn't want to just be a power back. He wants to get catches out of the backfield and make more explosive plays— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 28, 2023
No limits:
Robinson: there's no limits on what I can do— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 28, 2023
Night and day from last year:
Brian Robinson Jr. said he never once felt like himself last year after he was shot just before the start of the season. Said there were "all types of things" going on with his body and his knee.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 28, 2023
Describes his health now as "night and day from last year."
