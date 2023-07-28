Pictures, videos, news, and notes from Washington Commanders Training Camp Day 3

The Washington Commanders are back in Ashburn for the third day of training camp practices. Kevin Durant made a visit to camp today, taking in his hometown team from the VIP section. Daron Payne missed the first two days of camp with a minor toe injury, but was back today, and in the starting rotation along with Jonathan Allen. Phidarian Mathis joined the mix as the Alabama Wall continues to get stronger. Sam Howell continues to impress, but he had his first interception of camp via Kam Curl. Washington’s WRs
First player on the field:
Day 3 of training camp, first player out to the practice field is … *drumroll* … back to back days Brycen Tremayne pic.twitter.com/yo8SQyPeb1— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) July 28, 2023
Daron Payne returns from minor toe injury:
Daron Payne is here! First day of training camp for him, as he dealt with a minor injury last few days pic.twitter.com/O4VIBBpBCA— Sharla McBride (@SharlaMcBride) July 28, 2023
.@EfeObadaUK is the best hype man pic.twitter.com/NsfluH3fR5— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 28, 2023
Kevin Durant:
.@KDTrey5 is in the house pic.twitter.com/9ZwAydTx4r— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 28, 2023
Cole Turner warms up with the fans:
Cole Turner playing catch pic.twitter.com/sGS7emHc84— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 28, 2023
Fan down:
Looks like a fan in the bleachers had a medical incident, possibly related to the heat. Commanders assistant athletic trainer Mark McCracken rushed over to help and paramedics are tending to the fan now.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 28, 2023
John Ridgeway:
D-line ladder drills. John Ridgeway, his jersey pulled up, runs through as Chase Young yells, “Ooh that belly moving!”— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 28, 2023
Jonathan Allen vs Sam Howell:
Nice PBU by Jon Allen on the third play of team drills. Allen batted Howell’s in the air and almost came down with the INT #HTTC— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 28, 2023
Cody Barton INT:
Cody Barton grabs the first INT today with Brissett in at QB. Looked like he was targeting Armah on the play #HTTC— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 28, 2023
Kazmeir Allen:
Young WR out of UCLA Allen…keeps making plays— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) July 28, 2023
Jake Fromm:
Jake Fromm ends his series by evading pressure and scrambling for 60 yards to the end zone (the play was blown dead way earlier than that but Fromm made sure to finish the play) #HTTC— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 28, 2023
Pay Montez:
Montez Sweat notices the fans sign. “Pay Montez” pic.twitter.com/3N9bFF8zSV— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) July 28, 2023
Field goals:
Joey Slye and Michael Badgley each went 5 of 5 on field goals just now. Rivera said earlier this week Badgley was signed to create competition for Slye.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 28, 2023
Sam Howell working with Eric Bieniemy:
Sam Howell finishes a drive and goes straight to EB every time. I could watch EB coach Howell up for hours. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/8SGlHOovUA— Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorFB) July 28, 2023
Efe Obada vs Sam Cosmi:
Efe Obada would’ve destroyed Howell. Won Vs Cosmi w a nice inside move— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) July 28, 2023
Kam Curl picks off Sam Howell:
Howell throws his first pick of camp during 7-on-7 drills. Kam Curl jumped the route and took it the other way #HTTC— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 28, 2023
Sam Howell —-> Dyami Brown:
And Howell bounces back from his INT with a deep shot to Dyami Brown #HTTC— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 28, 2023
Dyami Brown keeps making plays. Nice contested catch over Fuller during scramble drill for HUGE gain— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) July 28, 2023
Kam Curl vs Jahan Dotson:
Another nice play by Curl. This time got a PBU on Dotson with Howell as QB— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 28, 2023
Jacoby Brissett —-> Cole Turner:
Good ball from Brissett to Cole Turner. Definitely think all 3 offensive units have been much better today. Finding more completions down the field.— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) July 28, 2023
Brian Robinson:
B-Rob with another really IMPRESSIVE catch in the corner of the end zone beat Jamin on the route— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) July 28, 2023
Howell to B-Rob! #HTTC #TrainingCamp pic.twitter.com/ab2G6qJxyn— JP (@CommandersJP) July 28, 2023
Sam Howell —-> Dax Milne:
Howell ends the series in 7-on-7 with a TD to Dax Milne #HTTC— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 28, 2023
Chase Young vs Charles Leno:
Chase Young w a nice outside move on Leno for a would be sack. Loved the way he used hands.— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) July 28, 2023
Sam Howell —-> Logan Thomas:
First team back out on the field. Howell w nice zip on the ball. Slant route to Logan Thomas— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) July 28, 2023
Everybody loves Terry:
Terry out here making people’s days @TheTerry_25 | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/cC2R28gsDh— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 28, 2023
Loading comments...