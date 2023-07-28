 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pictures, videos, news, and notes from Washington Commanders Training Camp Day 3

The third of training camp is here!

By Scott Jennings
/ new

The Washington Commanders are back in Ashburn for the third day of training camp practices. Kevin Durant made a visit to camp today, taking in his hometown team from the VIP section. Daron Payne missed the first two days of camp with a minor toe injury, but was back today, and in the starting rotation along with Jonathan Allen. Phidarian Mathis joined the mix as the Alabama Wall continues to get stronger. Sam Howell continues to impress, but he had his first interception of camp via Kam Curl. Washington’s WRs

First player on the field:

Daron Payne returns from minor toe injury:

Kevin Durant:

Cole Turner warms up with the fans:

Fan down:

John Ridgeway:

Jonathan Allen vs Sam Howell:

Cody Barton INT:

Kazmeir Allen:

Jake Fromm:

Pay Montez:

Field goals:

Sam Howell working with Eric Bieniemy:

Efe Obada vs Sam Cosmi:

Kam Curl picks off Sam Howell:

Sam Howell —-> Dyami Brown:

Kam Curl vs Jahan Dotson:

Jacoby Brissett —-> Cole Turner:

Brian Robinson:

Sam Howell —-> Dax Milne:

Chase Young vs Charles Leno:

Sam Howell —-> Logan Thomas:

Everybody loves Terry:

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...