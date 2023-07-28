All aTwitter: 28 July 2023 - Capacity crowds at 1st open-day of training camp as competition for stadium deal heats up

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
Stands are packed. Standing room only. On a week day morning. Impressive. pic.twitter.com/E5AQdgQLBI— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) July 27, 2023
Day 2 of training camp, first player out to the practice field is … *drumroll* … WR Brycen Tremayne UDFA from Stanford pic.twitter.com/0rAySPTGZY— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) July 27, 2023
The most popular former fifth-round, 19-career-pass-having QB on the planet pic.twitter.com/fcI6NTfbHW— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) July 27, 2023
Training camp 360 pic.twitter.com/yWn3KnIJ9X— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 27, 2023
Commanders training camp turnout, year over year. pic.twitter.com/hTIShYv6ZO— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 27, 2023
We might need some bigger bleachers. It's standing room only out here at #Commanders Training Camp. I have NEVER seen this many fans out on a weekday. The Harris group woke up a sleeping giant of a fan base #HTTC pic.twitter.com/UNqfx24iYq— Tailgate Ted (@TailgateTed) July 27, 2023
The lines I’ve seen for the Training Camp shuttle… gaaaw it’s only Thursday— ⚡️URGE (@SurgeTheShooter) July 27, 2023
Saturday practice if you wanna see it on time u might gotta be at the shuttle line at 6:30am
U hAvE nO fAnS— Check my pinned tweet (@xProudPapax) July 27, 2023
This just for getting into camp pic.twitter.com/ic7a9fDt2P
Howell threw a dart deep to McLaurin minutes ago. Earlier threaded a seam toss to Brian Robinson. Fans loved both. https://t.co/agIZhuZGT1— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 27, 2023
Ron Rivera on Daron Payne (toe) missing a second consecutive practice: “A very minor thing. And again, it's just something that, you know, have to let the medicine take care of it.”— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 27, 2023
Sam Howell dropped this into a bucket to McLaurin. pic.twitter.com/Wjhr78bD6L— Zac (@DCzWall) July 27, 2023
Filmed this pass from Sam Howell to Byron Pringle at the Commanders training camp today. Howell was accurate all day. #Commanders pic.twitter.com/a9URZbBLDt— awthentik (@awthentik) July 28, 2023
With Sam Howell it appears he looks for TE’s and Terry McLaurin. Reminds of KC where TE’s and Tyreek Hill did damage. #httc #NFLTrainingCamp #NFL— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) July 27, 2023
EB kicked the 1st team offense off the field after a false start on rep #7. #HTTC— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) July 27, 2023
.@_sweat9 with a shout out to to the fans pic.twitter.com/WLokERhVcx— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 27, 2023
All love for the fans after the first open practice #HTTC pic.twitter.com/eHWt5tjDpg— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 27, 2023
What role other than this was anyone expecting? https://t.co/BxYBJDCJjG— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) July 26, 2023
Nah the fans are the real all-pro's ❤️ love to see you guys out in force! https://t.co/kAv8feW1ug— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) July 27, 2023
4 random Commanders thoughts after a day in Ashburn.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) July 28, 2023
1) Byron Pringle makes the roster at WR.
2) Brian Robinson caught the ball really well out of the backfield today.
3) Sam Howell throws a beautiful deep ball.
4) The D-line looked ready for a game.
Soon as I got home from camp today ‼️ pic.twitter.com/XqS9SxyIk7— Saahdiq Charles (@saahdiq) July 28, 2023
What a great day— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 28, 2023
Looking forward to the rest pic.twitter.com/FuJhe6vEW2
Here's a look at the Josh Harris & David Blitzer sports franchise empire following their purchase of the Washington Commanders— Lev Akabas (@LevAkabas) July 26, 2023
Blitzer has ownership stakes in each of the 4 major US sports, and many European soccer teams pic.twitter.com/372qNsQlLT
Virginia Governor Glenn Younkin will be at today’s practice. Josh Harris will be here again as well.— John Keim (@john_keim) July 27, 2023
Is Virginia REALLY the best place to have a football team? pic.twitter.com/CNEl7Kr5ut— Barstool DMV (@Barstooldmv) July 27, 2023
Commanders owner Josh Harris and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin having a little discussion on the sidelines.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) July 27, 2023
I wonder what they could be talking about?!
Hmmmmmm pic.twitter.com/Xy50o4uOFP
Mayor Bowser says she spoke to Josh Harris 2x since he took over the team, then bluntly says she thinks the Washington Commanders belong at RFK.— David Kaplan (@DKaplanFox5DC) July 27, 2023
"There's really only one place for team in this region...I’ve been a little coy, but I gotta like, there’s only one choice."#Fox5DC pic.twitter.com/e4Jqos5qfX
This is from the March 2023 Josh Harris 'prospectus' ("Commanders Investment Opportunity) https://t.co/FdmxNW2pDm pic.twitter.com/BjRgnBQCwx— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) July 27, 2023
Harris summarized his football team-building philosophy in @AlbertBreer article. pic.twitter.com/Vr4btsohh9— Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) July 26, 2023
Cool drone footage from new look at Commanders camp pic.twitter.com/7hjannA5ve— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 26, 2023
Nell’s Training Camp Two Minute Drill PT 2 https://t.co/EWzMEeH7r4 pic.twitter.com/ks7RXDtahw— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) July 27, 2023
Sean Payton also took a shot at the #Jets. He says the only wining they're going to have is in the offseason.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 27, 2023
“We’re not doing any of that. The Jets did that this year. You watch. 'Hard Knocks,' all of it. I can see it coming."
Broncos vs. Jets in Week 5. https://t.co/TLpH4bguxJ
#Jets HC Robert Saleh took the high road when asked about Sean Payton's comments:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 27, 2023
"If you ain't got no haters, you ain't popping. So hate away. Obviously we’re doing something right if you’ve gotta talk about us when we don’t play you until Week 5."
pic.twitter.com/xZazBAlhwP https://t.co/AS5m3UZyBu
Sean Payton is very deliberate with everything he does.— Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) July 27, 2023
But there are people in the building surprised and not happy with some of the comments.
Sean Payton is a Super Bowl champion, and a living offensive legend in our league, & I have nothing but respect for what he’s accomplished throughout his career. Which makes it hard for me to underhand why he feels the need to punch down on former Broncos head coach and current… pic.twitter.com/OdhhEudz1A— Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) July 27, 2023
Sean Payton even threw some shrapnel Dan Snyder's direction https://t.co/VG0NPD6Q1u pic.twitter.com/JWhEa0Y6mC— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 27, 2023
Four-time Pro Bowl playmaker Dalvin Cook is flying today to New York for a visit with the #Jets this weekend.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 27, 2023
Cook, who averages 107 yards per game in his career, knows Aaron Rodgers from years of NFC North battles. Now they could team up to try to win a Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/lZtVyZaeMb
Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey was carted back into the locker down room after a practice injury. Trainers were attending to his left knee.— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) July 27, 2023
He grabbed his left knee after defending Tyreek Hill on a pass play. Trainers evaluated him for a bit on the sideline then he hobbled on cart.
Update: #Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey appears ready to miss multiple regular season months, until December.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 27, 2023
He tweeted: "That end of the season push gon be legendary!"
.@RapSheet reports that most likely outcome is a full meniscus repair, bringing Ramsey back in December if all… pic.twitter.com/EQwWBqR8UX
Joe Burrow told reporters yesterday he was looking forward to extended preseason action for the first time:— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 27, 2023
2020: COVID, no games
2021: Returning from ACL, 3 snaps
2022: Appendix rupture, no action
2023: Calf strain, ???
Non contact injuries are always extra worrisome. Hopefully Joe Burrow is okay. pic.twitter.com/grxcKqLRXd— Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) July 27, 2023
The Brinks truck is already on its way to Cincinnati for Joe Burrow?— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 26, 2023
“Joe Burrow is expected to become the highest paid player in NFL history. ... I can promise you the numbers are gonna be well north of [Justin Herbert’s].” —@AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/9gLhDSdXp4
Zac Taylor calls it a calf issue for Joe Burrow.— Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) July 27, 2023
Here’s everything he said after practice. pic.twitter.com/mpSlkB1pgB
I remember when Joe Mixon was week-to-week with a non-serious foot injury for an entire season before hitting IR.— Dave Kluge (@DaveKluge) July 27, 2023
Or when Tee Higgins was "active" and spent the entire game on the bench.
I'm not saying to panic about Joe Burrow. But I'm also saying not to trust Zac Taylor.
Bengals sources have confirmed what HC Zac Taylor shared after practice.— Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) July 27, 2023
QB Joe Burrow has a strained calf.
Mack Hollins vs Jeff Okudah pic.twitter.com/GOVzGDJfxB— Receiver Life (@ReceiverLife_) July 27, 2023
The #Eagles are still not completely over the Super Bowl loss to the #Chiefs— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 27, 2023
WR AJ Brown was asked by @Deestroying if NFL referees call defensive holding in the NFL.
AJ Brown answered: “All the time, but refs don't call it. They never call it."
"They just called it during the… pic.twitter.com/hNrmxvptCz
“Dad, what was the NBA like when you were a kid?”— Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) July 27, 2023
“Giants played with dwarfs on teams named after ammunition.” pic.twitter.com/nU6eAKZAl8
What is this elegant style of surfing I keep seeing the ladies doing called?— @jason (@Jason) July 26, 2023
It’s mesmerizing! pic.twitter.com/vllp0ZUpLj
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop
Loading comments...