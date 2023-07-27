Ron Rivera Presser: We want our running backs to have more opportunities to get the ball in space

Washington Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera spoke to the media after today's practice. It was the second day of training camp, and the first that was open to fans. Rivera is very encouraged by Chase Young's recovery, and he is starting to look confident in his knee. Brian Robinson has been impressing in camp with his pass-catching ability, and Rivera wants to see all of the backs getting more opportunities in space.

LIVE: Coach Rivera speaks to the media after Day 2 of training camp https://t.co/WJCCQPxJ3d — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 27, 2023

Daron Payne:

Ron Rivera addressing the media. Earlier in the presser he was asked about Daron Payne, who has still not attending practice with a toe injury. Rivera said the issue is minor and didn't seem concerned with his absence #HTTC — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 27, 2023

Ron Rivera on Daron Payne (toe) missing a second consecutive practice: “A very minor thing. And again, it's just something that, you know, have to let the medicine take care of it.” — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 27, 2023

Chase Young:

Oh, it’s good to see Chase moving around the way he did. I mean, he’s light years ahead of where he was last training camp. I think that’s a big deal for us. I think the thing that you can really point to really is just remember last year we talked about how the defense was working on something di(erent and how they were trying to get that zone match down? It’s different now. You see them, they’re comfortable, they’re con-dent in it. I know Jack and them [the defensive staff looked at it, made a couple adjustments to it and those players have just adapted it so quickly. I mean, they are so far ahead of where they were last season.

Encouraging signs for his recovery:

Well, you see the get off first and foremost. Last year he was a little hesitant, a little tentative but last year it took him a while before he got out there completely. So, you see him moving around with a lot more confidence. You see him finishing as well. And that’s the other thing.

Sam Howell:

And I think that’s a big part of it, is just developing the rapport that you need with your teammates around you more so anything else. I think as he gets more and more comfortable and they get more and more comfortable with him, that vibe really comes together and that’s probably the important thing. I think there’s a certain aspect to it where you’ve got to get past draft status. Okay. Because if that were the case guys that were taken in what the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth round people shouldn’t be talking about apparently. I think it’s all about what the player does and the proof will be in the pudding.

Offensive line:

Rivera said he thinks the offensive line, which experienced major changes this offseason, is progressing well. Still wants to see how they develop their chemistry and communication #HTTC — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 27, 2023

Fans at training camp today:

Rivera said it was cool to see the fans out at practice today, and you could feel the energy every time someone made a play #HTTC — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 27, 2023

Brian Robinson catching passes more:

Well, I think for all of our backs, you want to see these guys get opportunities to get the ball in space. Last year, Brian showed everybody, in space, he’s a load. You watch what Antonio Gibson does when he’s in space and he’s elusive. He’s a little bit of a slasher in space because he’s got speed that people don’t realize. I mean, this is a guy that ran a 4.3 coming out, so you know, these guys with the ball in their hands, they’re good athletes. Give ‘em a little bit of space, give ‘em a little bit of room to build up some momentum and they become a load to tackle. So it’s all part of what we’re trying to accomplish offensively in talking with Eric is get the ball out quickly, get them in positions to make plays quickly and we’ll go from there.

Tight ends:

Rivera said he is very impressed with the tight end room and wants to continue getting them opportunities #HTTC — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 27, 2023

Training camp conditioning:

Well, now it’s all about the conditioning. You know, that aspect of it will come because as practices get extended, guys get a little more fatigued. The thing about when guys get fatigued, now you see mistakes start to increase unless they’re in shape. Unless they’re in condition and you really can’t ever simulate playtime through practice but, that’ll be the first step in terms of getting guys in game shape.

What Eric Bieniemy has implemented at practice: