Pictures, videos, news, and notes from Washington Commanders Training Camp Day 2

The Washington Commanders are back in Ashburn for the second day of training camp practices. New owners Josh Harris, Mitchell Rales, and Mark Ein were in attendance along with Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. Fans were also here for the first time since Dan Snyder sold the team, and you can feel the excitement returning.
Training Camp with the fans:
Energy is high for the first open practice! pic.twitter.com/MEJ6Zt6HUm— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 27, 2023
RB Antonio Gibson (@AntonioGibson14) warms up for training camp playing catch with fans @wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/10L82KRRM7— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) July 27, 2023
Even before practice started, Brian Robinson giving some love to the fans.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) July 27, 2023
So many smiling faces! pic.twitter.com/vznUPJAxKy
First player on the field:
Day 2 of training camp, first player out to the practice field is … *drumroll* … WR Brycen Tremayne UDFA from Stanford pic.twitter.com/0rAySPTGZY— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) July 27, 2023
"No BS Ron, just football":
This was great! As Ron Rivera was walking onto the practice field, a Commanders fan just yelled to Ron Rivera— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) July 27, 2023
“No BS Ron, just football!”
Ron turned with a big smile and gave the fan a big thumbs up.
Howlin' for Howell:
Howlin’ for Howell pic.twitter.com/1yh7WhA9uO— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) July 27, 2023
Josh Harris:
Josh Harris arrived with partners Mitchell Rales and Mark Ein, and Gov. Glenn Youngkin. pic.twitter.com/ZJP2tWb2z6— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 27, 2023
Josh Harris arrived with partners Mitchell Rales and Mark Ein, and Gov. Glenn Youngkin. pic.twitter.com/ZJP2tWb2z6— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 27, 2023
Look at this video!!— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) July 27, 2023
It felt like a rock concert when new Commanders owner Josh Harris parked out to practice.
The fans showing the love back by screaming, "Thank you, Josh! Thank you, Josh!" pic.twitter.com/RWltbUSAlj
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin:
UPDATE: Virginia Governor, Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA), continues his push to bring the Washington Commanders to Virginia!— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) July 27, 2023
"Virginia should be the best place to have a professional football team" @wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/dWb0hPRc61
TE blocking drills:
Logan Thomas and Hodges going through blocking drills to get things started #HTTC pic.twitter.com/BEfAOeMGlX— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 27, 2023
Brian Robinson:
BRob with the burst and the stiff arm at the end #HTTC pic.twitter.com/lxA8Wcd6OE— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 27, 2023
More BRob action #HTTC pic.twitter.com/JaGykINM8j— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 27, 2023
Jahan Dotson:
Cool one handed drill with Dotson pic.twitter.com/sHXSN7jHYb— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 27, 2023
Just watch and enjoy the beautiful route running of @JahanDotson. pic.twitter.com/iQYSNts4KI— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) July 27, 2023
RPO drills:
Cool RPO drill. QB takes snap, hands off, takes another snap to make quick throw pic.twitter.com/QcjYs2Ywlx— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 27, 2023
Daron Payne:
Don’t see DT Daron Payne at Commanders practice. Missed yesterday too because of a “very minor toe issue,” according to a team spokesperson.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 27, 2023
Khaleke Hudson:
Washington doesn’t go with many three conventional linebacker looks, but if it did, Khaleke Hudson would have a strong argument to be the third. He’s gotten consistent reps this offseason.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 27, 2023
Sam Howell —-> Terry McLaurin:
Sam Howell ➡️ Terry McLaurin pic.twitter.com/teoaDndBzl— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 27, 2023
Sam Howell just hit a home run ball to Terry McLaurin on a deep ball. McLaurin beat Forbes down the field and made an acrobatic catch falling out of bounds.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) July 27, 2023
Howell throws a really good deep ball. #Commanders
Sam Howell —-> Brian Robinson:
Howell starts 7-on-7s with a completion to BRob. Cody Barton looked like he had a shot at the pick, but Howell somehow fit it in the window #HTTC— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 27, 2023
Sam Howell —-> Dyami Brown:
Really nice play from Dyami Brown near the red zone. Howell had to scramble around before fitting the pass in a tight window to Brown in the corner of the end zone. Looked like he was in bounds, but Wildgoose insists that he was out #HTTC— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 27, 2023
Jacoby Brissett —-> Dyami Brown:
Tweet loading a little slow today, but Dyami Brown was wide open earlier on a play and connected with Brissett. I’ve always liked Dyami, and I’m curious to see how he develops during camp #HTTC— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 27, 2023
Dyami Brown just made the catch of the day from Brissett. Made a contested catch over Castro-Fields near the 10-yard line. The crowd erupted #HTTC— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 27, 2023
Jacoby Brissett —-> Jarrett Patterson:
Jacoby Brissett threw a deep over-the-shoulder TD to Jaret Patterson against Jamin Davis in coverage.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 27, 2023
You read that right.
All-Pro Reavo:
Cool moment of players interacting with fans. Momentum carried Jeremy Reaves near the fence separating fans from the practice field, and Reave gave a few kids some high fives before jogging back to the play #HTTC— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 27, 2023
Jersey of the day:
July 27, 2023
Loading comments...