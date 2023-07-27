Chase Young Presser: “I see Mr. Harris ain't playing games. That was real cool”

Washington Commanders players stepped up to the microphone after today's practice to answer a few questions from the media. Chase Young talked about removing the knee brace, feeling explosive again, spending offseason time with Montez Sweat, and Washington's new owner Josh Harris.
Chase Young
No more knee brace:
Chase Young on expectations from Odell Beckham about coming off knee surgery, and ditching the knee brace. pic.twitter.com/oVUxs2gIsM— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 27, 2023
Chase Young on ditching the brace: "It was that time to take it off. ... I feel good."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 27, 2023
“Feeling explosive again”:
Chase Young: "Just know that I feel good, I'm running around and I'm feeling explosive again." Has looked like it in practices.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 27, 2023
Josh Harris:
"I see Josh Harris ain't playing games"— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) July 27, 2023
Young said Josh Harris is a great guy and it was real cool to hear his vision in his message to the team yesterday #HTTC— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 27, 2023
Chase Young on the new look at Commanders training camp: "I see Mr Harris isnt playing games. It looks real cool."— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 27, 2023
Montez Sweat:
Young said it felt great to be back on the field with Montez Sweat. He and Sweat spend a lot of time together during and worked together with defensive line coach Larry Johnson at Ohio State #HTTC— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 27, 2023
Chase Young says Montez Sweat came with him out to Ohio State to work with legendary D-Line coach Larry Johnson. Young calls him "the guru....That's who made me what I am as a man and a player"— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 27, 2023
Fans at training camp:
These Commanders players have already noticed a big difference with this fan base.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) July 27, 2023
Chase Young said, "I know they are hype and excited and so are we."
Emmanuel Forbes
Learning the playbook:
Emmanuel Forbes is addressing the media now. He said his biggest progress is knowing the playbook better and getting more acclimated to the defense #HTTC— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 27, 2023
Sam Howell:
Forbes said Howell is a great quarterback. He throws the ball well and does a good job of managing the offense #HTTC— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 27, 2023
Chase Young:
Forbes said Chase Young has been a great mentor to him this offseason and has given him great advice #HTTC— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 27, 2023
Terry McLaurin:
Going against McLaurin has been a great learning experience for Forbes. He's making Forbes better and vice versa. Forbes called McLaurin one of the best receivers in the league and really understands round concepts #HTTC— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 27, 2023
Jacoby Brissett
Fans at practice:
Jacoby Brissett addressing the media now. Said there was good energy with the fans out at practice. Players were really looking forward to it #HTTC— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 27, 2023
Eric Bieniemy:
Brissett said Bieniemy and the offensive staff is challenging the players to learn and do more. They've stepped up to that and looking to improve every day #HTTC— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 27, 2023
Sam Howell:
Brissett said Howell has done a good job of learning the offense and working hard and understanding that grasping the offense is a process. Feels like everyone in the QB room pushes each other #HTTC— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 27, 2023
Jahan Dotson
Sam Howell:
Jahan Dotson now at the mic. Said Howell is working hard to put himself in a good position to succeed this year. He and his teammates want to do whatever they can to make his job easier #HTTC— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 27, 2023
Eric Bieniemy:
Dotson said Bieniemy is moving fast in terms of installing the offense, but their job as players is to make sure they grasp the concepts as effectively as possible #HTTC— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 27, 2023
Josh Harris:
Jahan Dotson on Josh Harris: "It was pretty cool to get to talk to him. He talked to all of the guys about his background...It is definitely a pretty cool thing to have him out there."— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 27, 2023
Fans:
Dotson said it's pretty cool to see the fans out at practice showing their support. "DC is kinda behind us now."— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 27, 2023
Sam Cosmi
Josh Harris:
Sam Cosmi explaining what Josh Harris told the Commanders he’ll be giving them as owner: “Whatever it takes to get us the best of the best… Tools to be able to win.”— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) July 27, 2023
As for what Cosmi thinks of the camp setup: “It looks put together. It looks like a professional football team”
Nick Gates
Commanders fans,— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) July 27, 2023
You're going to like this guy.
Nick Gates fitting in just fine with Washington.
I talked with Nick about the new faces on the offensive line and the energy from the fans today.
