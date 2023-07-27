All aTwitter: 27 July 2023 - Sam Howell looks sharp on first day of training camp; no knee braces for Chase Young or Logan Thomas

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
and we are back pic.twitter.com/cnlCkmsQ4T— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 26, 2023
Sam Howell is sharp on the first day of camp. Quick decision making and his deep ball when thrown has been pin-point. He looks really comfortable in the pocket. #httc— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) July 26, 2023
If my count is correct, 4 INT’s from the Commanders defense today. 1 from Jacoby 3 from Fromm— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) July 26, 2023
Chase Young with NO knee brace…he’s going off this year for sure pic.twitter.com/ECgXGEd2XU— Barstool DMV (@Barstooldmv) July 26, 2023
No brace for Chase Young. His get off looks good. Again: no stutter stepping. Big key for him. Allows him to maintain power with his hands— John Keim (@john_keim) July 26, 2023
Ron Rivera press conference highlights:— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 26, 2023
- Lot of focus on Josh Harris, who briefly addressed the team
- Chase Young has ditched his brace and so has Logan Thomas
- Opportunity for Sam Howell and everyone else to make an impression in front of Harris
Daron Payne has a minor toe injury and won’t practice today per team spokesman. Payne considered day to day.— John Keim (@john_keim) July 26, 2023
a message from @TheTerry_25 pic.twitter.com/FExWS8cXnI— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 26, 2023
New Commanders owner Josh Harris alongside limited partner Mitchell Rales attending the first training camp practice. pic.twitter.com/c2UUPRdZWd— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) July 26, 2023
https://t.co/NKf0ZbQL3f had Forbes 5th on their list for DROY award. They have some very good things to say about the play-making CB pic.twitter.com/fRMjJKEBpT— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) July 26, 2023
one play. two angles. pic.twitter.com/3R28WKotUs— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 26, 2023
Day 1 Commanders practice report. On Chase Young, Enmanuel Forbes and Quan Martin, Sam Howell. More. Enjoy. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/jQLCeKkkpk— John Keim (@john_keim) July 26, 2023
PT 2 Nell’s Training Camp Two Minute Drill https://t.co/5aIxwTtJiC pic.twitter.com/fFG5NLtDma— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) July 26, 2023
Sam lofting that ball where only Cole Turner could catch it is just filthy…— WerdsofWysdom R.I.P. MAB (@Jeronimobrat) July 26, 2023
pic.twitter.com/Pi01K3uxRn
The ball just jumps off Sam Howell’s hands. pic.twitter.com/1HD1SHKKGd— Zac (@DCzWall) July 26, 2023
look at the focus pic.twitter.com/BY8ucJ2nI7— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 26, 2023
Terry McLaurin putting in the work after Day 1 of @Commanders training camp. #httc #NFL #NFLTrainingCamp pic.twitter.com/uoL36sDez6— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) July 26, 2023
This is real cool - if you want some Commanders tickets, no fees for next few days. I hate ticket fees. Just a blatant cash grab. pic.twitter.com/2241OKSWZz— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 26, 2023
Per the wire, Washington hosted DBs MacMcCain and John Reid on visits today, and tried out G Yasir Durant and DB Tae Hayes.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 26, 2023
Who’s excited for training camp tomorrow??! https://t.co/seUpgDD8yO— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 26, 2023
Every quarterback should want to be part of the Quarterback series on Netflix. Sam Howell, like Justin Fields, is not interested. https://t.co/tEfWQUbu2W— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 26, 2023
I am very clearly not a writer, but I felt it was necessary to share my thoughts about the way Andy Reid (and his tree) weaponize pre-snap motion in the pass game. This is literally just one small part of it that I love, and it’s motioning in & out of stacks/bunches. pic.twitter.com/0KeOtOND8b— Honest NFL (@TheHonestNFL) July 25, 2023
Good Morning!— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) July 26, 2023
Saquon Barkley rushed for 484 yards (121 ypg) and 6.4 YPC in four games against the AFC South and 828 yards (69 ypg) and 4.0 yards per rush in 12 games against everyone else.
Another deal: Bears and TE Cole Kmet reached agreement on a four-year, $50 million extension, including $32.8 million guaranteed and $20 million in new first-year cash, per me and @FieldYates.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2023
#Jets QB Aaron Rodgers agreed to take a whopping $35M paycut in a new adjusted contract, per @TomPelissero. The Jets inherited a 2-year, $110M deal and Rodgers is dropping it to a 2-year, $75M contract.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 26, 2023
Gives them a 2-year window to try to win it all -- and now with more money… pic.twitter.com/28Oh69p3DV
That's a terrific deal for the #Jets. Have to imagine packers brass would be a little peeved at it given all they went through the last few years.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) July 26, 2023
#Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa told reporters that he declined an opportunity to be on season 2 of 'Quarterback' on Netflix.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 26, 2023
Tagovailoa explained that he's more of a private person, and the series would show too much of what's going on in his personal/family life. pic.twitter.com/Pd5e2qUSNz
Update: Jalen Hurts turned down the opportunity to be on the Netflix show ‘Quarterback.’ on Season 1.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 26, 2023
Who should be in it for season 2?
Hurts: “There’s a lot of the journey to be told and there’s a lot to unfold that will be told one day. That time will come."
We already know… https://t.co/KjK3MHG5A7 pic.twitter.com/MjTUSxrYrv
Another big-money OT deal in Houston: Former Texans 1st-round pick Tytus Howard and Houston reached agreement on a 3-year, $56 million extension that includes $36.5M gtd, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2023
Texans’ GM Nick Caserio negotiated the deal with Malki Kawa and Ethan Lock of @FirstRoundMgmt. pic.twitter.com/Ty1kyiKs8l
The #Chiefs placed WR John Ross on the reserve/retired list, according to today’s transaction wire. The record holder for fastest 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine (4.22) and No. 9 overall pick in 2017 has decided to retire.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 26, 2023
$255.0M for 5 yrs: Jalen Hurts— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 25, 2023
$260.0M for 5 yrs: Lamar Jackson
$262.5M for 5 yrs: Justin Herbert
Joe Burrow next
Wonder how this’ll affect Howell’s next contract https://t.co/nPOKc8Fjij— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) July 26, 2023
#Colts owner Jim Irsay just tweeted about running backs being frustrated with their pay…— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 26, 2023
Noteworthy because Jonathan Taylor is entering the final year of his deal and wants an extension. pic.twitter.com/ykjxYGuoGX
My family and I rocking our new Commanders swag on the yacht today in Greece! pic.twitter.com/gVGzr7CHYo— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 26, 2023
QOTD: Which teammate did you miss the most over the summer @Seatgeek | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/UfcIU1QqXr— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 27, 2023
well…the trees are in focus https://t.co/MJIUup6AbN pic.twitter.com/xfzRa4N645— emilee** (@emfails) July 25, 2023
