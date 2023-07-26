Ron Rivera Presser: Fired up about new ownership and the start of training camp

Ron Rivera spoke to the media today after the Washington Commanders reported for training camp. The team is under new ownership after the Josh Harris group closed the deal last week.
LIVE: Coach Rivera speaks to the media on training camp report day https://t.co/BgUqZF1vmq— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 25, 2023
Ownership change:
Ron Rivera on the ownership change: "I think it's pretty exciting. You can already feel the impact. A lot of it has to do with the fan base more than anything else. I think our guys can also feel it."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 25, 2023
Ron Rivera said he's "fired up" about the ownership change.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 25, 2023
"A lot of it is the feeling that so many people are behind us. It was different; you were having to deal with stuff outside of football. Now it's about football."
Ron Rivera on Josh Harris: “You can already feel the impact.” pic.twitter.com/UmkQqU9KBg— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 25, 2023
Says that's mostly with fan reaction, but players also feel the change.
Ron Rivera addressing the media right now. Said ownership is going to give them the tools they need to win games, which was a part of his and Josh Harris' conversations that he has appreciated— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 25, 2023
Josh Harris:
Ron Rivera: "Yes, and I appreciate how forward he was about that — about winning, about developing, about growing, about culture."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 25, 2023
Rivera said Josh Harris will be at practice tomorrow and they plan to chat after.
Dan Snyder transition:
Ron Rivera: "The last few years, I honestly felt more like a manager. ... But the spring, I thought, was really good because it really was about putting the team together knowing the ownership change was going to happen."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 25, 2023
Defense:
Ron Rivera said he will have more involvement on the defensive side. Jack Del Rio will still lead everything as DC, but "I'll be around a little bit more," Rivera said.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 25, 2023
Fan reaction to the ownership change:
Fans at training camp:
We're all excited for the fans to bring the energy at camp pic.twitter.com/15dUf815jA— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 25, 2023
Rivera said he hopes the fans being out at practice en masse will provide some energy and bring a spark— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 25, 2023
Roster:
Ron Rivera said they feel "very comfortable" with QBs Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett. Said a few positions, including up front on the line, will require some guys to grow and mature.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 25, 2023
A couple positions that Rivera highlighted were guard with Cosmi and Saahdiq Charles getting a chance to solidify their spots and the secondary as a whole https://t.co/aja0UGr95i— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 25, 2023
Quarterbacks:
In terms of questions for this season, Rivera said it starts with the quarterback. It's a broad question, he admitted, but their season really starts with that position— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 25, 2023
Rivera on questions entering camp. Goes right to the QB room. "Has Sam grown and developed enough to take us to the next level?" Made similar commentary about Brissett as the vet. Like with so many other aspects, they'll see.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 25, 2023
Sam Howell:
On what Coach Rivera wants to see from Sam Howell this camp pic.twitter.com/jx2Nz0efSX— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 25, 2023
Ron Rivera on what he wants to see from Sam Howell in training camp— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) July 25, 2023
"Consistent play and growth. When you watch him in practice, how is he handling those type of things."
Rivera said he wants to see consistent play from Sam Howell. Goes back to the Dallas game and liking how he self corrected handled certain situations. Those are things he and the offensive staff will keep on eye on throughout training camp— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 25, 2023
Conditioning tests:
Everyone passed the conditioning test. Everyone full go tomorrow.— John Keim (@john_keim) July 25, 2023
A lot to prove:
Rivera: "I've got a lot to prove. ... I do want to prove some stuff" to new ownership.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 25, 2023
Analytics:
New @Commanders owner Josh Harris is a big believer in analytics.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) July 25, 2023
How will Ron Rivera and his staff embrace that philosophy? How does that change their approach to things?
This is what Ron had to say
Assist to @TheHogSty! pic.twitter.com/LboRtuu9Mv
Rivera says "We've always used analytics since I got here. We used analytics when I was in Carolina." Rivera references analytics in the decision to sign Payne, McLaurin and Allen to long-term deals. "Analytics is nothing new."— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 25, 2023
Ron Rivera, on if he’s had to embrace or change his approach to analytics knowing Josh Harris is a proponent of incorporating them in operations: pic.twitter.com/j8bX42pPdY— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 25, 2023
Missing the playoffs:
Rivera said the team has been "too close" to making the postseason in previous years. They've had some nice runs that got them in contention but couldn't sustain that success. It's time to change that— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 25, 2023
Under pressure:
Asked if he feels pressure this season because the Commanders haven't made the playoffs the last two years, Ron Rivera says yes, noting "we've been too close" the last two years for there not to be pressure on him going into this year.— David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) July 25, 2023
Contract extensions:
Ron Rivera, on if he feels urgency to get some contract extensions done before the season or if he prefers to wait until after, if he gets a green light from ownership to move forward: pic.twitter.com/6Ja0UXLmW1— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 25, 2023
Coaching staff changes:
Ron Rivera said he and Harris haven't yet discussed the changes on the offensive coaching staff that he's hoping to make, just with title changes and responsibilities for a few, like Juan Castillo working with OL and TEs, etc.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 25, 2023
Eric Bieniemy:
OC Eric Bieniemy has been the biggest addition to the #Commanders this off-season.— Natalie Spala (@_nataliespala) July 25, 2023
The former Kansas City assistant has been well received by players who say he brings the intensity and accountability that had been missing. pic.twitter.com/BJVOtNQN5p
