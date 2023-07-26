Pictures, videos, news, and notes from the Washington Commanders Training Camp Day 1

The Washington Commanders are back in Ashburn for the first day of training camp practices. New owners Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales were in attendance for the first time, and there were a few other guests watch the team work out. Sam Howell looked sharp today in the shorter-than-usual practice. Chase Young has shed the brace on his surgically repaired knee, and looking ready for his contract season. Daron Payne is dealing with a minor injury(toe), and didn’t practice today.

Related Washington Commanders announce 2023 Training Camp dates and locations

Training Camp

Football things in Ashburn #Commanders pic.twitter.com/71JQwSkOb5 — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) July 26, 2023

First player on the field:

Day 1 of training camp, first player out to the practice field is … *drumroll* … new kicker Michael Bagedly (sorry for the terrible pic) pic.twitter.com/2hTSxHUNrJ — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) July 26, 2023

Daron Payne injury:

DT Daron Payne will not practice today due to a "very minor" toe injury, per a team spokesman. — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) July 26, 2023

Sam Howell:

All eyes on QB1 pic.twitter.com/LSu2RyB7eS — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) July 26, 2023

no WRs there. just center and QB. @BMitchliveNBCS says this is something Andy always did w QBs to start prax — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 26, 2023

Josh Harris & Mitchell Rales at practice:

Josh Harris arrives at training camp. Watch for the big smile at the end. pic.twitter.com/T1sk9kxhlP — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 26, 2023

Josh Harris standing w sr. director of player development Malcolm Blacken (L) and director of football ops Bryan Porter (R). pic.twitter.com/BXpe4JI1hw — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) July 26, 2023

Mitch Rales (left) and Josh Harris (right) talking to Joe Theismann and Martin Mayhew at midfield. pic.twitter.com/tscfsg4ZH4 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 26, 2023

Emmanuel Forbes & Ryan Clark:

16th overall pick Emmanuel Forbes saying hi to Ryan Clark pic.twitter.com/0ofruz3i7M — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 26, 2023

Charles Leno:

MUST SEE



Commanders OL Charles Leno (@charleslenojr72) arrives with a telephoto lens camera at training camp!!!! @wusa9



Can’t wait to see how the @youngchase907 photos turn out! #HTTC pic.twitter.com/9N4WmBHAo4 — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) July 26, 2023

Kick returners:

Players catching kicks while the rest of the Commanders are stretching: Milne, Dotson, Kazmeir Allen, Kyric McGowan, Mitchell Tinsley — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 26, 2023

Chase Young:

This is a great sign. Chase Young is no longer wearing a knee brace on his right knee. pic.twitter.com/uzfb7RDYk0 — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) July 26, 2023

No brace for Chase Young. His get off looks good. Again: no stutter stepping. Big key for him. Allows him to maintain power with his hands — John Keim (@john_keim) July 26, 2023

Sam Howell & Brian Robinson:

Sam Howell and BRob getting us started off today #HTTC pic.twitter.com/w7j2zawbcj — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 26, 2023

Wow what a catch from BRob to start team drills. Made an over the shoulder grab near the sideline with near perfect ball placement from Howell — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 26, 2023

Sam Howell —-> Terry McLaurin:

Really nice throw and catch from Howell to McLaurin, who had Forbes all over him — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 26, 2023

Jacoby Brissett —-> Jahan Dotson:

Shallow cross and a hook. KC staple. Brissett to Dotson, Howell to McLaurin. pic.twitter.com/KujC9jUOda — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 26, 2023

Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett throwing passes to the WRs pic.twitter.com/jQ2bZu7bki — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 26, 2023

Jacoby Brissett —-> Byron Pringle:

New Commanders WR Byron Pringle catching a pass from Brissett #HTTC pic.twitter.com/VGDZYE6Sbx — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 26, 2023

Saahdiq Charles:

Saahdiq Charles got the first rep at LG in team drills. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 26, 2023

Eric Bieniemy:

Bieniemy’s already in the zone today. Just yelled at players not to slow down and every play is live. “It’s work time!” #HTTC — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 26, 2023

Sam Howell —-> Jahan Dotson:

Howell starts 7-on-7 drills with a strike to Dotson. Defense seem to think they got a fumble but the play was clearly over — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 26, 2023

Sam Howell —-> Antonio Gibson:

And Howell follows up the pass to Dotson with a rainbow to Gibson #HTTC — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 26, 2023

Offensive line:

Is the third tweet too soon for offensive line depth talk? Tyler Larsen is the second-team center and Ricky Stromberg is behind him. Also of note: Cornelius Lucas is staying on the right side behind Andrew Wylie. It’s Trent Scott on the left side, behind Leno. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 26, 2023

Kamren Curl vs Terry McLaurin:

Nice job by Curl covering McLaurin. Good ball placement, but just out of his reach because of Curl’s coverage #HTTC — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 26, 2023

First INT:

First interception of camp comes from DJ Stirgus. Fromm was the quarterback on the play — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 26, 2023

Second INT:

Terrell Burgess gets another pick for the defense. Looked like the ball bounced off John Bates’ shoulder. Brissett was the QB on the play — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 26, 2023

Third INT:

Another pick from the defense. This time it was Christian Holmes on a pass from Brissett #HTTC — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 26, 2023

Sam Howell —-> Logan Thomas:

and we are back pic.twitter.com/cnlCkmsQ4T — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 26, 2023

Logan Thomas just used all of his 6-6 frame to reach out and grab a pass from Howell. Forrest on the coverage #HTTC — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 26, 2023

Emmanuel Forbes vs Byron Pringle: