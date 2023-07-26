 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pictures, videos, news, and notes from the Washington Commanders Training Camp Day 1

Washington hits the field for the first day of training camp

By Scott Jennings
/ new

The Washington Commanders are back in Ashburn for the first day of training camp practices. New owners Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales were in attendance for the first time, and there were a few other guests watch the team work out. Sam Howell looked sharp today in the shorter-than-usual practice. Chase Young has shed the brace on his surgically repaired knee, and looking ready for his contract season. Daron Payne is dealing with a minor injury(toe), and didn’t practice today.

Training Camp

First player on the field:

Daron Payne injury:

Sam Howell:

Josh Harris & Mitchell Rales at practice:

Emmanuel Forbes & Ryan Clark:

Charles Leno:

Kick returners:

Chase Young:

Sam Howell & Brian Robinson:

Sam Howell —-> Terry McLaurin:

Jacoby Brissett —-> Jahan Dotson:

Jacoby Brissett —-> Byron Pringle:

Saahdiq Charles:

Eric Bieniemy:

Sam Howell —-> Jahan Dotson:

Sam Howell —-> Antonio Gibson:

Offensive line:

Kamren Curl vs Terry McLaurin:

First INT:

Second INT:

Third INT:

Sam Howell —-> Logan Thomas:

Emmanuel Forbes vs Byron Pringle:

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...