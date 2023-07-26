All aTwitter: 26 July 2023 - The boys are back in town!

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Our '23 summer camp starts today— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 25, 2023
Update the roster: The Commanders are signing WR Byron Pringle, source confirms.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 25, 2023
Pringle spent 2019-21 with Chiefs -- 42 receptions that final season -- and played for the Bears last season.
MOVIMIENTOS DE LOS @Commanders !!!— Ernekins T. AreMon (@erneskins_82) July 25, 2023
Contratan al WR ByronPringle proveniente de Chicago y al K Michael Badgley de Detroit.
Dan de baja el G Andrew Norwell !!! pic.twitter.com/tquwuMDXzn
Byron Pringle had 67 catches, almost 900 rec yards and 7 TDs in 3 seasons with KC. This is a real signing, not just a camp body. Bottom of the WR depth chart very much a competition for Commanders— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 25, 2023
Byron Pringle / 6’1 / 201lbs— The Podfather (@TheBurgundyZone) July 25, 2023
29 yrs old / #13
Film is from 2021 but shows how Byron Pringle was used in the Kansas City Offense.
Pringle is at the Bottom of the Screen running a Quick Slant and escaping three defenders for the TD. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/Tc5JSvEhYS
Byron Pringle is the Middle Slot WR on this play action wheel route.— The Podfather (@TheBurgundyZone) July 25, 2023
Pringle again showing his ability to twist his body and have the flexibility to turn around for a clean catch. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/I9I8vQIikK
Byron Pringle is the Inside slot WR at the top of the Screen and runs an In and Out vs the LBer.— The Podfather (@TheBurgundyZone) July 25, 2023
Pringle gets the first down on a simple and well executed play of exploiting a matchup and getting upfield. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/jng2nvMuGZ
chicka chicka yeah training camp training camp pic.twitter.com/Z7cMUpLLDB— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 25, 2023
The campers checking in for the summer pic.twitter.com/EsYByYpkyP— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 25, 2023
reunited @JR1ERA | @k9sforwarriors pic.twitter.com/z4xHz6YpfG— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 25, 2023
we missed you @TheTerry_25 pic.twitter.com/oUvXC2TVQX— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 25, 2023
time to play some football@KCurl_2 | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/SCXTOgwdpm— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 25, 2023
Somebody save me a seat in the bleachers. This is a solid view. pic.twitter.com/oVN877PwlA— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 25, 2023
I’m totally speechless about the new stands the @commanders have installed for the fans at the teams practice facility. It’s a great look to have so supporters can sit and not have to stand in the heat for long periods. A professional look and setup.— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) July 25, 2023
If you dropped me off here blindfolded, I'd have no idea where I was. pic.twitter.com/IRl6PfUvth— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 25, 2023
The Commanders made a lot of changes to improve fan experience for training camp. But @dckerNBC4's drone shot (top) shows you what they're working with compared to some others around the league. Hooboy. pic.twitter.com/bpuIDAiui3— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 26, 2023
Albert Breer asks Josh Harris, “how do you compete in the NFL?”— DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) July 25, 2023
The answer should feel good for Washington fans #HTTC pic.twitter.com/Pw9U3TtiHl
The timing is one of the hurdles for both sides in the sale of the Commanders - the ownership group has little time to make significant change before the season, and the coaching staff has had little time to meet with ownership to discussing planning, long-term vision, etc.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 25, 2023
The Commanders have spent the least draft capital in the NFL on their OL and on training camp eve I am quite worried that lack of investment will rear its ugly head this year https://t.co/BGAtUE36Lw— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) July 25, 2023
LB Jamin Davis will be good to go for camp. Increased his work in the spring after a minor knee procedure. Worked this weekend with the rooks/younger players.— John Keim (@john_keim) July 25, 2023
For their careers, Joey Slye has been a more accurate kicker.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) July 25, 2023
Accuracy: Slye (83%) vs. Badgley (81%)
In fact, Slye has 88.1% FG accuracy while in WSH.
He also has a bigger leg, 27 v 13 attempts at kicks 50+.
Slye needs to tighten up on XP attempts. https://t.co/n4BopTu5Mw
Andy Reid told reporters that WR Kadarius Toney had surgery today to clean up some cartilage in his knee. Reid added that there's a chance Toney could be ready for the start of the regular season. The #chiefs had Toney slotted as their #1 WR heading into this season.— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) July 25, 2023
Saquon Barkley did not secure a no-tag clause in this adjusted contract, so the #Giants do have the power to tag him again next offseason. That’s significant. https://t.co/h38WPeP3s6— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 25, 2023
Saquon Barkley: The Art Of The Deal pic.twitter.com/LzWBWgtU33— Dave Kluge (@DaveKluge) July 25, 2023
Let’s just be real about this RB situation…outside of owners/front offices, there’s NOTHING anyone can do about that situation. The league is a passing, running back by committee entity now….plug & play position. If u can’t offer anything special in the passing game then ♂️— Damien Woody (@damienwoody) July 25, 2023
Stunner: The #Saints have signed TE Jimmy Graham to a one-year contract and he's back with the team. pic.twitter.com/6Q4lRy6UAf— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 25, 2023
#Vikings DE Danielle Hunter, who skipped last month's minicamp while awaiting resolution on his future, has reported to training camp, coach Kevin O'Connell said.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 25, 2023
First #NFL head coach to be fired odds:— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) July 25, 2023
Mike McCarthy +500
Todd Bowles +600
Ron Rivera +700
Dennis Allen +800
Kevin Stefanski +900
Josh McDaniels +1000
Matt Eberflus +1400
Matt Lafleur +1400
Mike Vrabel +1400
Arthur Smith +1600
Brandon Staley +1600
Sean McVay +1600… pic.twitter.com/MEPvk7Speg
