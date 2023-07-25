Commanders Reacts Survey: predicting the most positive performance from new Commanders players and grading Josh Harris

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Washington Commanders fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in regular email surveys.

Welcome back to football!

With the first training camp session open to the public scheduled for Thursday, the long drought is over and we can look forward to actual pigskin talk for the next several months.

With that return to football comes a return to the SB Nation Reacts surveys. In this article, we’ll ask a survey question (today, we’ll ask two), but the results of the poll aren’t immediately available to you. Instead, we’ll publish the results in a second article, later this week — typically, sometime between Thursday and Saturday. When you see the results article, if you click on the NFL Reacts link above the headline, you can see and read survey results from fan bases around the league. Right now, there’s nothing more recent than June on that page, but that’s about to change as fan blogs around the nation are doing what we’re doing today — asking and answering questions about their team and its prospects for the 2023 season.

Positive impact

In the first question today, we want to focus on the roster, and try to project the 2023 impact of players who have never before been on an NFL field in a competitive game wearing a Washington uniform. You are asked to choose which of seven players — 1 rookie and 6 players signed in veteran free agency — will have the biggest positive impact for the Commanders in 2023.

Josh Harris

Before we leave the offseason entirely for the coming preseason and regular season, I’d like to get a quick read on your feeling about Josh Harris, the new owner of the team. Let’s get a snapshot that we can reference later.

In the second question, you are asked to simply assign a grade to Josh Harris based on his first few days as the owner. No criteria are given to guide you. Simply assign the grade you think he deserves.

Comments & Results

Please answer the survey question below, but also feel free to expand on your answer in the comments below. When the results are posted in the next few days, your comments will be very useful as I rely on them when discussing the results of the survey in that article.

