Washington Commanders Roster Moves: Armani Rogers to IR; QB Tim DeMorat released

The Washington Commanders made several reported roster moves official today, and also announced the corresponding moves. Kicker Michael Badgley and WR Byron Pringle have officially been added to the 90-man offseason roster. LG Andrew Norwell was officially released yesterday, but he was on the Reserve/PUP list and didn’t count against the 90-man limit. The Commanders placed TE Armani Rogers on injured reserve today. He tore his Achilles tendon on May 24th, and was ruled out indefinitely after a non-contact drill. Washington also released fourth string QB Tim DeMorat.
In corresponding moves, the Commanders have also placed TE Armani Rogers on IR and released QB Tim DeMorat. https://t.co/CVh143aPXj— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 25, 2023
Loading comments...