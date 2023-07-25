Washington Commanders Roster Moves: Former Chiefs WR Byron Pringle signed to 1-year deal

The Washington Commanders have reportedly made another roster move before training camp opens up to the public for Thursday’s practices. Eric Bieniemy was hired as the team’s new Offensive Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach, and he has been given full control of the offense. He has already added RT Andrew Wylie and WR Marcus Kemp who played under him on the Kansas City Chiefs, and he is not getting another receiving option in Byron Pringle.

He was an undrafted free agent signed by the Chiefs in 2018, the same year Eric Bieniemy was promoted from RBs coach to OC. Pringle was injured his rookie season, and placed on IR. Over the next 3 seasons with the Chiefs he had 67 receptions for 898 yards and 7 TDs. He also returned 37 kicks for 986 yards and 1 TD. The 2021 season was his career year, and he parlayed that into a 1-year, $4.125 million deal with the Chicago Bears. Lower leg injuries landed him on injured reserve, and he only played in 8 games, starting 4 of them, and only having 10 catches for 135 yards and 2 TDs.

Pringle joins a Washington Commanders WR group that has an established top 3 with Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, and Curtis Samuel. There are currently 12 WRs on the roster, unless another receiver is released to make room for Pringle. Dyami Brown and Dax Milne are likely next on the depth chart behind the top 3, but there is a lot of opportunity for WRs looking to fill the 3 spots that are not locks going into training camp.

The #Commanders are signing FA WR Byron Pringle to a 1-year deal, per @KatzBrosSports. Some help right before camp. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2023

Receiving & Rushing Table Games Receiving Rushing Total Yds Year Age Tm Pos No. G GS Tgt Rec Yds Y/R TD 1D Lng R/G Y/G Ctch% Y/Tgt Att Yds TD 1D Lng Y/A Y/G A/G Touch Y/Tch YScm RRTD Fmb AV 2019 26 KAN WR 13 16 0 16 12 170 14.2 1 7 28 0.8 10.6 75.0% 10.6 0 12 14.2 170 1 0 2 2020 27 KAN WR 13 13 3 17 13 160 12.3 1 9 37 1.0 12.3 76.5% 9.4 0 13 12.3 160 1 0 2 2021 28 KAN WR 13 17 5 60 42 568 13.5 5 32 40 2.5 33.4 70.0% 9.5 0 42 13.5 568 5 2 5 2022 29 CHI WR 13 11 4 16 10 135 13.5 2 8 35 0.9 12.3 62.5% 8.4 0 10 13.5 135 2 0 2 Career 57 12 109 77 1033 13.4 9 56 40 1.4 18.1 70.6% 9.5 0 77 13.4 1033 9 2 11 3 yrs KAN 46 8 93 67 898 13.4 7 48 40 1.5 19.5 72.0% 9.7 0 67 13.4 898 7 2 9 1 yr CHI 11 4 16 10 135 13.5 2 8 35 0.9 12.3 62.5% 8.4 0 10 13.5 135 2 2 View Original Table

Kick & Punt Returns Table Games Punt Returns Kick Returns Year Age Tm Pos No. G GS Ret Yds TD Lng Y/R Rt Yds TD Lng Y/Rt APYd 2019 26 KAN WR 13 16 0 0 2 41 0 22 20.5 211 2020 27 KAN WR 13 13 3 0 10 324 1 102 32.4 484 2021 28 KAN WR 13 17 5 0 25 621 0 39 24.8 1189 Career 57 12 0 37 986 1 102 26.6 2019 3 yrs KAN 46 8 0 37 986 1 102 26.6 1884 1 yr CHI 11 4 0 0 135 View Original Table

