All aTwitter: 25 July 2023 - Excitement builds for Commanders first open training camp session on Thursday

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

In case you haven’t heard, Elon Musk has decided to rename Twitter to “X”:

It's Here! Welcome to X!



Twitter is now officially "X".



The logo has been changed. There will be a lot of people outraged over this, for absolutely no reason.



Nothing changes. You can still use the app just the way you could before. Everything operates identical to how it… pic.twitter.com/Q9M22yUDg0 — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) July 24, 2023

This will be difficult and confusing for me on a personal level for multiple reasons, not the least of which is that my girlfriend is named “X” (yes, it’s true; many Thais have 1-letter nicknames like Cee, Jay, Dee or S and hers is X).

More relevant here is the title of the regular article. After all, while “All aTwitter” may not be the greatest name in the world, “All X” just doesn’t really ‘sing’ to me at all.

If you’ve got any suggestions for renaming the (almost) daily Twitt...er.. I mean... X-article, please feel free to leave them in the comments below. For now, we’ll stick with All aTwitter, but I’m not sure how long that’ll hold up.

Almost year of planning to make camp epic this year. It's really the work of our passionate fans giving us feedback and our dedicated team listening and executing a fan vision. It's just the beginning several exciting plans we will unveil soon for our upcoming season. #HTTC

for any fans attending Training Camp.



Free parking for training camp is available at Dulles Town Center (21100 Dulles Town Cir, Sterling, VA 20166), and a shuttle bus will run every ten minutes starting at 7:30 a.m for the duration of each day of Training Camp.… pic.twitter.com/mhUBOwxMfR — Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) July 24, 2023

More room in the backpack for gifts! To win:



1. Retweet

2. Follow

3. Tag The BIGGEST commander fan/football fanatic you know



More room in the backpack for gifts! To win:

1. Retweet

2. Follow

3. Tag The BIGGEST commander fan/football fanatic you know

Will announce on Friday! Spread the Word#HTTC | @commanders

The #Commanders worked K Michael Badgley today, via the transaction report.



Badgley played with the Bears and Lions last season, making 24-for-28 on FGS and drilling all 33 of his extra-point attempts. He also has one of the greatest nicknames in sports, "The Money Badger." — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) July 24, 2023

The Commanders announced the release of G Andrew Norwell. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 24, 2023

to all the CBs on our schedule:



let this be a reminder... pic.twitter.com/QbjIOf4GHU — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 25, 2023

It takes someone truly Scary to get the best of @JaireAlexander @TheTerry_25 makes his #NFLTop100 debut at #94! pic.twitter.com/7aXv5wvb9e — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) July 25, 2023

Washington Commanders Chase Young reportedly looks back to his old form in workouts



Young in 26 career starts has 9.5 sacks, 17 QB hits, and 3 FF pic.twitter.com/kwUIVwBJWX — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) July 24, 2023

Some of the best images from Friday’s events at FedEx Field. https://t.co/xnqDTmrbs8 — Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) July 24, 2023

I most definitely gotta go back to Washington & play under Magic Johnson for a couple years! I would love to teach some of the youngins & retire in Washington!! Let’s make it happen!! ‍♂️ — DJ Swearinger (@JungleBoi_Swagg) July 24, 2023

Seats of the week‼️



Section 308, row 8, seats 9-10



Free food, non-alcoholic beverage, and parking! Right above the Commanders tunnel on the home side. DO NOT HAVE FOMO THIS SEASON!



Some light pre-camp reading for you: "Parametric modeling and analysis of NFL run plays," by Preston Biro, the Commanders' new football data scientist. https://t.co/0GRFkvMcEM — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 25, 2023

Absolute banger of a segment from @BMitchliveNBCS and @JPFinlayNBCS on why it makes sense on every level to fix the brand along with everything else, how Dan Snyder was being an absolute cheapskate when he picked the C-Words (as we suspected), just like he was with his treatment… pic.twitter.com/sYZOT8FBI5 — SkinsDraft (@SkinsDraft) July 24, 2023

#Commanders week 3 opponent...



Also, wonder if #Bills & #BillsMafia bring in J.D. McKissic for a look to try & add depth. They agreed to terms with him before he went back to Washington before last year. Lot of injuries but... https://t.co/REuAmIkDIa — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) July 24, 2023

This would qualify as NFI (non-football injury) and allow the Bills to pay anywhere from 0 to his scheduled salary.

Depends how they want to treat him. https://t.co/iVuPi49FGT — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) July 24, 2023

I would assume the "sitting on a jet ski" is a hope to say he was not "engaging" in the activity and thus should be paid while on NFI. Most #Bills contracts specifically mention "water skiing" as the type of injury that would immediately void guarantees. — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) July 24, 2023

#Raiders RB Josh Jacobs, who hasn’t signed his franchise tender, was spotted this morning boarding a flight leaving Las Vegas.



Jacobs won’t report for training camp Tuesday and has told people close to him that he doesn’t plan to return anytime soon. pic.twitter.com/JxwpE3LBXL — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 24, 2023

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson did not suffer any structural damage after undergoing tests, per @FieldYates. He’s considered day-to-day. A sigh of relief in Detroit. https://t.co/7QmkgUlJOZ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 24, 2023

Update: #Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney, who suffered a knee injury on Sunday, was not spotted on the field by media on Monday, via @adamteicher pic.twitter.com/NXLQSFLUZc — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 24, 2023

The NFL confirmed today that Eyioma Uwazurike of the Denver Broncos has been suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season. Uwazurike will be eligible to petition for reinstatement no earlier than July 24, 2024. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 24, 2023

Zay Flowers has reportedly looked like the “best WR” out there for the Ravens so far according to James Jones (former NFL WR).



Jones said that includes Odell Beckham and it “isn’t even” close.



Some NFL scouts reportedly believe Flowers could end the season as “WR1” for the… pic.twitter.com/9KUNEzYLZu — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) July 24, 2023

Source: #Bears are signing WR Isaiah Ford after a successful workout this morning. The former Hokies’ star finds a new home in Chicago. https://t.co/z3I0o2ZTDQ — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 24, 2023

NFL record projections are out!



What do you think of your team's predicted win-loss mark for 2023?https://t.co/8S9hxA4qeC pic.twitter.com/87U8KHUBeU — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) July 24, 2023

Aaron Rodgers threw 12 INTS last season



5 of those were poor throws or poor decisions



7 of them were tips or Hail Mary/1 on 1 heaves to give a guy an opportunity ball



5 we’re on him

He’s gonna be tremendous this season — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) July 24, 2023

A lot of uniform talk around the #NFL this morning..it still blows me away how much people care about this stuff. Yess...I know... pic.twitter.com/hWqCw65avY — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) July 24, 2023

Watson blames the media for the “narrative” of at least 25 women suing him for sexual harassment and abuse.



Zero remorse. So much for the league-mandated counseling, treatment and clinicians. pic.twitter.com/4lDNQZmBkZ — Stephen Andress (@StephenAndress1) July 23, 2023

Former NFL defensive end Junior Galette had his $300M lawsuit against the NFL, NFLPA, Goodell and others dismissed after a judge concluded the complaint lacked "a credible allegation" that he could pursue in federal court. But Galette hasn't given up... https://t.co/5E8fgpNP33 — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) July 23, 2023

In May, Galette appealed the judge's decision as he continues to represent himself.

https://t.co/LrylUtXJSN pic.twitter.com/4NivWsRlK5 — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) July 23, 2023

pic.twitter.com/kKjzoosz7l — Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) July 23, 2023

