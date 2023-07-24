Washington Commanders Roster Update: Michael Badgley signed to compete at kicker

The Washington Commanders announced the release of G Andrew Norwell earlier today, and another roster move was reported less than two hours later. Former Lions kicker Michael Badgley had a workout with the team today, and has reportedly been added to the roster before the team hits the field for training camp on Thursday. Badgley was the Lions kicker for their final 12 games, and was 20 for 24 on field goals, and made all 33 XPs. He was with the Bears to start the season, and played in Week 1(4 for 4). Badgley was a favorite to win the kicking job this season, but the Lions added two more kickers: Parker Romo, who last played in the XFL, and they traded with the Jaguars to bring back Riley Patterson.

Badgley joins the roster and will be competing with Joey Slye for the kicking spot. Slye has been Washington’s kicker since the 2021 season when he played 6 games. He played all 17 games for the Commanders last year, and finished the season 25 for 30 on FGs, and 24 for 28 on XPs. Slye signed a 2-year, $4.45 million deal last year, and Washington would save $1.85 million, with a $500k dead cap hit if they released him before the season started.