The Washington Commanders have released G Andrew Norwell

The Washington Commander have announced the release of LG Andrew Norwell, a move that has been expected since the season ended. Norwell was signed, along with former Carolina Panthers teammate Trai Turner, last offseason in an attempt to cheaply fix the offensive line. Brandon Scherff left in free agency after playing on two franchise tags and Ereck Flowers was released. Neither guard played well, and both dealt with injuries. Norwell started 16 games, and Turner started 12 last season.

Washington had to wait until Andrew Norwell could pass a physical (elbow injury) before releasing him. He signed a 2-year, $10 million deal last year that also contained 3 void years. Washington saves $2.28 million by releasing him, but has a $2.8 million dead cap hit this year.