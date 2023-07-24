All aTwitter: 24 July 2023 - New Commanders owner Josh Harris publishes an ‘open letter’ to Washington fans

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Our promise.— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 23, 2023
Josh Harris and our ownership group with a message to you in this open letter in today's @washingtonpost pic.twitter.com/pRmc9N1AiE
Update: The #Commanders have already exceeded their total ticket and suite revenue sales compared to the entirety of the 2022 season.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 23, 2023
All of this before Training Camp even kicked off.
More here:https://t.co/3mIDKLsazl pic.twitter.com/gxvKVw6EOP
The 1-on-1 NFL Summer Tour by @Deestroying — the former UCF kicker and popular YouTuber — made a stop today in NW DC.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) July 23, 2023
Commanders connected the dots between NFL and Dunbar HS. Players who pulled up: S Kam Curl, LB Scoota Harris, LB Milo Eifler and retired WR Torrey Smith. pic.twitter.com/ZJPCMQOQie
D.C. turned for @Deestroying! pic.twitter.com/PbzO71NyB3— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 23, 2023
The @Deestroying 1-on-1 tour is in D.C.!@KCurl_2 and @_miloeifler are out here scoutin’ pic.twitter.com/1oXqaOSgmJ— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 23, 2023
Idk where these ages keep going from lol im 26 not 27 or 28— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) July 23, 2023
This is so cool. @Markein and Josh Harris used to talk about the Redskins games in class in fifth grade.This week they bought the team and saved the city from Dan Snyder. This would be like me and Jeff Howell buying a sports team. Really neat. pic.twitter.com/zLb87UASqk— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) July 23, 2023
Rick Snider’s Washington says a key politician’s interest in RFK may help Washington Commanders. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/ssSElsZsUp— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) July 23, 2023
There’s a few of these tweets floating around every day. Magic invested $240M in a $6.05B corporation. In 10-years, that could very well be worth $480M with how the NFL grows. Weird to dunk on him when he’s part of a VERY small group of people that can throw $240M at something. https://t.co/3actBMBsKm— Marshall (@EstCommand) July 24, 2023
Magic owns:— Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) July 23, 2023
- 2.3 % of the Dodgers
- used to own 4.5 ( + ) % of the Lakers
and is/ was hugely impactful.
Folks , we are getting the full Magic Johnson ownership experience.
Championships, high quality media interactions and excellent branding.
#Commanders sold. #Nats register their first three-game sweep since June 2021 and sign Dylan Crews. Great last few days in Washington, D.C. sports. https://t.co/c56we7FUAM— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) July 24, 2023
Washington plays the Broncos in Week 2 https://t.co/UQn2qmC2GJ— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) July 24, 2023
Nick Chubb, fresh from last night's Zoom call, acknowledges that there isn't much running backs can do. (Our suggestion: Tell the NFL now that no running backs will participate in next year's offseason program.) https://t.co/FFiF2IWd9E— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 23, 2023
Source: List of the RBs that attended Saturday's Zoom call to discuss their declining market.#Giants Saquon Barkley#Titans Derrick Henry#Raiders Josh Jacobs#Colts Jonathan Taylor#49ers Christian McCaffrey#Cowboys Tony Pollard#Browns Nick Chubb#Steelers Najee Harris… https://t.co/72L4gMvbYa pic.twitter.com/Tn61qC8uua— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 23, 2023
Good morning #HTTR pic.twitter.com/fAic9LsL5v— Washington Redskins (@WashRadskins) July 23, 2023
The Oilers are back! (Sorry Houston. Not your Oilers.) https://t.co/LjJ1ujwjYO— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 24, 2023
Oil Derrick pic.twitter.com/b1bXPJiQYF— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) July 24, 2023
Houston fans https://t.co/D4B8U5k58f pic.twitter.com/2KESP11BSg— Gonzo Did This (@GonzoDidThis) July 24, 2023
The fear..... LOL https://t.co/EQrBmHJJTA— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) July 23, 2023
This is how opposing fans are supposed to act. I'm sure this dude was silent as a church mouse when Taylor Heinicke womped their asses last season.— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) July 23, 2023
With Danny gone, it's worth watching this again for a good laugh: https://t.co/JQh56E8mp0— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) July 24, 2023
FIBA is using its new LED glass basketball court for the first time in Madrid this weekend.— Front Office Sports (@FOS) July 23, 2023
The state-of-the-art court is interactive — and can provide rotating sponsorships and live player stats.
pic.twitter.com/5oTLiNFFeT
July 23, 2023
