All aTwitter: 23 July 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Commander Rookies practicing for the first time today (closed workouts). Yep all signed and ready to go (like every year). Safety Xavier Henderson was placed on the PUP list. .meanwhile, a peek at the forecast for the first four days of next weeks camp: pic.twitter.com/rqcvArr4UP— John Keim (@john_keim) July 22, 2023
In addition to signing Forbes and Martin, Washington has also placed Xavier Henderson on the Active/PUP list.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 22, 2023
Per NFL rules, Henderson still counts against the 90-man roster and can come off the PUP list at any point in camp and practice immediately
The DMV about to go crazy https://t.co/dIFjwm7qEO— Jaret Patterson (@JaretPatterson) July 22, 2023
Terry mclaurin got the quickest burst in the league pic.twitter.com/BUPKxpqKfX— Biscuit (@bakedbiscuit20) July 22, 2023
Ain’t gotta say to much cause I’m really ones of them ones ♂️ I got so much love for my people words can’t explain. https://t.co/ZfDnwaXdin— Daron Payne (@94yne) July 22, 2023
First field day I’ve ever put together & I must say, I think it went pretty dang good thanks to all the amazing volunteers that helped make today possible!! https://t.co/di7XPjdxON— Jen Leno (@jennifermleno72) July 22, 2023
Doing a little research on Josh Harris, and I found his website "Harris Philanthropies".— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) July 22, 2023
Seems like he was actively involved in the NJ and PHI communities. And I like that he was actually present and participating.
He's balling in pic one. https://t.co/VZ1pwVhdDq pic.twitter.com/zK4vNtj4kl
Dawn of a new day pic.twitter.com/GWKUNq1A7j— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 22, 2023
.@MagicJohnson spoke to the staff and his vision is clear pic.twitter.com/gEfSy8eabQ— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 22, 2023
Such a beautiful sight under the "Owner" tab on https://t.co/wT3T9Rquil.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/wloMFSxD7z— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) July 22, 2023
DC Councilmember Vince Gray (D-Ward 7) says he’s open to the Commanders returning to RFK.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) July 22, 2023
Commanders-to-RFK has one strong champion on the council (Kenyan McDuffie) and two vocal opponents (Chair Phil Mendelson and Charles Allen). https://t.co/eUgtCMPWmP
Based on these summer workouts back home, this is about to be the hottest camp I've probably ever had— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) July 22, 2023
If you knew anything about scouting a prospect, you’d know Gonzalez’s film was wildly inconsistent and he never quite lived up to his ridiculous measurables on tape - especially at Colorado.— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) July 22, 2023
But continue pretending you know what your talking about… https://t.co/r4K2sob9xi
Which core offensive group has the best balance of experience and talent?— The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) July 22, 2023
(h/t @Jim_Everett ) pic.twitter.com/TOUMTtm1Ls
Change in top of the market contract value at every position from 2013 to 2023. RT market exploded. QBs number 2. IDL, guard, WR, and safety all more than doubled. LS, RB, and P are the ones with a major lag on cap growth pic.twitter.com/cR6AGv5nPp— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) July 20, 2023
Update: The #Ravens are signing RB Melvin Gordon to a 1-year deal, worth up to $3.1 million, per @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/83kOjlq3CV— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 21, 2023
Chiefs’ All-Pro DT Chris Jones, who has been seeking a new deal this off-season, did not report with the rest of the team to training camp today, per source. The two sides remain “far apart” on a new deal for the Defensive Players of the Year finalist. pic.twitter.com/7doEzdxZcO— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 22, 2023
Marquise Goodwin has blood clots in his legs and lungs. https://t.co/rnFZo8KM8h— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 21, 2023
The #Giants are signing WR Cole Beasley, sources say. He reunites with Brian Daboll, his former offensive coordinator with the #Bills, and adds another veteran target for Daniel Jones.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 21, 2023
Year 12 in the NFL for Beasley back in the NFC East. pic.twitter.com/QT6h8OukxP
So paper print outs of other team's logos are supposed to fire up grown men? The cringe is real https://t.co/DBSybYHcYg— Renaissance Man (@Billsfandiehard) July 22, 2023
Next year’s QB draft class is absolutely LOADED.— NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) July 22, 2023
Caleb Williams: comped to Patrick Mahomes by NFL scouts
Drake Maye: comped to Trevor Lawrence by NFL scouts
Quinn Ewers: comped to Kenny Pickett by one former NFL GM
Riley Leonard: comped to Daniel Jones by private QB coach… pic.twitter.com/3WtNbxjYMA
Estimated #NFL Franchise Purchase Prices— Spotrac (@spotrac) July 22, 2023
1. WAS, $6.05B
2. DEN, $4.65B
3. CAR, $2.275B
4. BUF, $1.4B
5. CLE, $1.05B
6. MIA, $1B
7. JAX, $760M
8. HOU, $700M
9. NYJ, $635M
10. MIN/BAL, $600M
12. ATL, $545M
13. LAR, $450M
14. CIN, $200M
15. SEA, $194M
16. TB, $192M
17. PHI, $185M…
Ask Cleveland’s MLB team how easy it is to change a franchise name. I’ll hang up and listen. https://t.co/coSEcuNxjA— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) July 22, 2023
The Colts and Lions didn't get the memo. pic.twitter.com/WAqPV7Yu0r— NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) July 20, 2023
Low key Ron has serious sneaker game pic.twitter.com/3UmaC6vlEf— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 21, 2023
