All aTwitter: 22 July 2023 - For a day at least, the Commanders owners, staff, coaches, players & fans are one big happy family

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
Man of the people #HTTC pic.twitter.com/hlnRkBklN0— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 21, 2023
In the front: Jonathan Allen, Terry McLaurin, Joe Gibbs, Darrell Green and Doug Williams. pic.twitter.com/0AKf5g9Fw3— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 21, 2023
Old and new coming together. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/0THKGMWAP9— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 21, 2023
"We're from Washington. We grew up with the then Redskins. We know how much this team meant to this city...you can't mail it in...I'll be around." pic.twitter.com/D8OwMbhWFa— RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) July 21, 2023
Ms. Harris stands up and says she may be Harris's mom, but jokes that we can call her "Mama Commander"— David Kaplan (@DKaplanFox5DC) July 21, 2023
Magic tells fans they’ll bring “a winner back here to DC.” pic.twitter.com/aWKqa1Z3r7— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 21, 2023
Pleasure to speak 1-on-1 with with new Commanders minority owner @Markein at the #BurgundyandSold party. Mark actually went to elementary school with Josh Harris.— Alex Flum (@AlexFlumTV) July 21, 2023
Tune in for more tonight on @DCNewsNow #DCNNGameNight at 11!! pic.twitter.com/dNTzCHT1Bm
This is bonkers! I can’t believe what I’m seeing!!— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) July 21, 2023
Josh Harris on stage slapping hands with Commanders fans.
Dan Snyder is long gone!!! pic.twitter.com/H0JWaSGeaJ
Magic Johnson is here to stay pic.twitter.com/ME9SjZSBlo— Barstool DMV (@Barstooldmv) July 21, 2023
What a great day! To be an NFL owner of the Washington Commanders, this is one of the greatest days of my life. The way the fans received us, the way the employees are fired up and the amazing Redskins alumni…WOW. The players are ready to go out and perform on Sunday! pic.twitter.com/SSEDrM2qmr— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 21, 2023
Josh Harris told the fans a story about rooting for the team growing up. Then he said:— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) July 21, 2023
“The Washington Redskins — not the Dallas Cowboys — were the No. 1 franchise. We need to get back to those days. It might take a little time, but like, look at who we have up on stage.” pic.twitter.com/ChZ0b5scsC
Update: Ex-Washington coach Jay Gruden says then owner Daniel Snyder would make "Key decisions" about which players the team would draft and sign in free agency despite never watching film, via @kevinsheehanDC— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 20, 2023
Gruden said it was: "Asinine"
"He wasn’t experienced enough in the… pic.twitter.com/8Xtef8Rfdu
They go out as they managed. Out of touch, with no acknowledgement of the harm they did, big or small, and superficially grateful for something they never did. https://t.co/JPli3WjeIj— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) July 22, 2023
Statement from attorneys @LisaBanksKBK and @DebraKatzKBK on Dan Snyder and the findings in the Mary Jo White report: pic.twitter.com/oOik5qOgi8— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 21, 2023
Beth Wilkinson inquiry: No report, vague findings, team fined $10M, Snyder is allowed to return to team— Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) July 21, 2023
Mary Jo White inquiry: Full report, sexual harassment & financial improprieties proven, Snyder fined $60M after selling his team
The Membership has its privileges.
From 2008-2022, the Dan Snyder-owned @Commanders went from first in @NFL attendance to dead last.— Eben Novy-Williams (@novy_williams) July 21, 2023
A remarkable chart, and a cautionary tale for owners in all leagues...
: @Sportico / @LevAkabas pic.twitter.com/XsNSPjHXtA
Just a kid from Chevy Chase pic.twitter.com/v4orgYCKPI— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 21, 2023
I might be wrong. But I don't think there's ever been the sort of reaction to a team sale like the one we've gotten in DC over the last two days. https://t.co/27gAZYgcqv— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) July 21, 2023
September 10th the crib about to be ROCKIN— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) July 21, 2023
A special in the DMV, you could feel it. The future is bright! See y’all Tuesday— Terry McLaurin (@TheTerry_25) July 21, 2023
Full steam ahead with the new ‘ship pic.twitter.com/ktSSPcQjDM— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 21, 2023
Jon Allen: I’ve waited seven years to see the fan base like this.— John Keim (@john_keim) July 21, 2023
I have not seen the level of enthusiasm that I saw today by the fan base in a long, long time. It, indeed, is a new day.— John Keim (@john_keim) July 21, 2023
Joe Gibbs addressed the crowd at FedEx pic.twitter.com/pjuDfqplbZ— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 21, 2023
Commanders President Jason Wright: "Week one is trending to be a sellout."— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) July 21, 2023
That first post-Snyder game against the Cardinals is going to be lit.
Where we sittin y’all? pic.twitter.com/X0aeORrGep— Duane (@BealPlzRetire) July 20, 2023
New rails. pic.twitter.com/STZakIe65M— John Keim (@john_keim) July 21, 2023
Build it from the bottom up. The right way. pic.twitter.com/y9sLqvINC4— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 21, 2023
There wasn't even 1 tiny issue with anything anyone said at the new owner's press conference— RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) July 21, 2023
I've died and gone to heaven
For the foreseeable future, Harris and Rales will get something from me that Snyder forfeited many years ago: the benefit of the doubt.— Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) July 21, 2023
More things official: @emmanuelforbes7 is under contract and @JartaviusM_ is too ✍️ pic.twitter.com/avmvQW8CYh— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 21, 2023
Josh Harris was asked what he thinks of the name Commanders:— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) July 21, 2023
"It's not about how I feel, it's about how the city feels about all that stuff." He once again deflected to their three immediate priorities mattering more right now.
Josh Harris sharing his immediate priorities as owner. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/JE0du5rk7P— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) July 21, 2023
“I’m going to excel not only for myself and my family, but for all African Americans, making sure we can see ourselves in these seats.” @MagicJohnson opens up to @CraigMelvin about being in the owner’s box of the Washington Commanders. pic.twitter.com/y8M23EueAu— TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 21, 2023
The list of names of those who didn't end up with the Commanders (or a piece of the team): Jeff Bezos, Steve Apostolopoulos, me, Byron Allen, Matthew McConaughey, Brian Davis, Sam Snyder (Dan Snyder in Groucho Marx glasses), RG3 and Jay-Z. https://t.co/4wQ1KMxs9e— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) July 21, 2023
How cool must this be for a guy like Terry McLaurin? Been one of the few consistent bright spots on a team with so much dysfunction because of Snyder. Had to be some tough times feeling like all his effort was wasted. Now a fresh start https://t.co/DmMJOyEDk7— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) July 21, 2023
This quote is pretty powerful.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) July 22, 2023
Truly, the players have done a good job of staying focused and not complaining of the hand they've been dealt.
But I'd imagine, it has been hard to navigate the last few years in DC.
Terry took it like a champ. Consummate Pro. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/kOVF6FYwEx
One thing I’ll add: there are many former employees who should now feel they can come back and enjoy going to a game. Many worked here under tough conditions whether from treatment or pay. They put effort into the franchise. They deserve to walk back into the stadium & feel good— John Keim (@john_keim) July 22, 2023
Everyone calls him Josh, not 'Mr. Harris.' Can I get an Amen, somebody?!— Landis McEachin (@LandoKalrizEN) July 21, 2023
Giants lost. Commanders sale is official. It’s tequila time. pic.twitter.com/Mp5FK2ywkG— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) July 22, 2023
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
Loading comments...