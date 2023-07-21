Josh Harris Introductory Presser: The Washington Commanders new owner has arrived

NFL owners voted unanimously to approve the Josh Harris group's bid to purchase the Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder yesterday. The deal was finalized earlier today, and now Harris is at FedEx Field for a fan rally and introductory press conference. He made a big gesture to a beaten down fan base by calling into 106.7's Grant and Danny and offering to buy a beer for everyone at two different fan gatherings.

One of the most amazing moments in station history. Less than an hour after being confirmed as the new owner, Josh Harris calls into the show and buys about a thousand beers. pic.twitter.com/wr55RyH2rj — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) July 21, 2023

The Josh Harris group is here, and ready to get to work with a fanbase that deserves some wins. Magic Johnson, Mitchell Rales, and other minority owners are here to celebrate along with many former Washington players.

Introductory Presser

PRESS CONFERENCE: Welcome Josh Harris and the ownership group of the Washington Commanders! https://t.co/cjUHzn5nwe — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 21, 2023

New Commanders:

Team President Jason Wright

Optimism:

Jason Wright: “There’s a palpable optimism that hasn’t been there for some time.” pic.twitter.com/MQFlKEmhiX — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 21, 2023

Week 1 sellout?:

Jason Wright: “Week 1 is trending to be a sellout.” pic.twitter.com/aLZBA2TObu — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) July 21, 2023

Head Coach Ron Rivera

Investment in winning:

Ron Rivera on the newness. pic.twitter.com/HPxW9r7BrQ — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 21, 2023

Ron Rivera on Josh Harris: “All our conversations have been about winning.” He says Harris will make investments needed. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 21, 2023

Josh Harris

Intro:

Huge ovation for Josh Harris after he gets introduced pic.twitter.com/eF81EMta38 — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) July 21, 2023

New era in Washington:

Josh Harris addressing the media now, getting a loud round of applause. Calls it the first day in a new era of the Commanders and a credit to the hard work of several people over the past several months — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 21, 2023

Shout out to his mom:

Josh Harris's mom wishes to be known as "Mama Commander." pic.twitter.com/OIZF8M1u5G — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 21, 2023

Cool moment - Josh Harris’ mom tells the crowd to call her Momma Commander pic.twitter.com/nzIYYUAz9I — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 21, 2023

Growing up in the area rooting for the Redskins:

Just a kid from Chevy Chase pic.twitter.com/v4orgYCKPI — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 21, 2023

Harris mentions growing up watching players and coaches like Darrell Green, Mark Rypien, Joe Gibbs and several more. Also says seeing Terry McLaurin and Jonathan Allen with the alumni - the past and the future - truly special — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 21, 2023

Responsibility to the city and fans:

Josh Harris: “I feel a tremendous responsibility to this city to win championships” — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 21, 2023

New Commanders owner Josh Harris:



"I appreciate that it's not just about me being a fan. I feel a tremendous sense of responsibility to win championship and to create great experiences and memories for future fans just like I had as a kid." — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) July 21, 2023

Culture:

Harris mentioned things like respect and accountability as pillars for the culture. Said he's looking forward to starting that with Ron Rivera and Jason Wright — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 21, 2023

Promise to fans:

Josh Harris: "To the Commanders fans. Our promise to you is straightforward. We will work tirelessly to make you proud once again of this franchise." — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 21, 2023

Fan reaction to the sale:

Harris on the reaction from the fans: Washington fans are passionate. The reaction has been overwhelming.



But he knows they have to deliver and put together a winning franchise — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 21, 2023

To-do list:

Josh Harris on what is on the to do list pic.twitter.com/SmSf2nCZbR — George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) July 21, 2023

Name change:

Josh Harris was asked about possibly changing the Commanders’ name: pic.twitter.com/86CPnLtVSt — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 21, 2023

Harris is asked about the name change -- and pivots to these other priorities. https://t.co/PN3z4Ioewr — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 21, 2023

Josh Harris was asked what he thinks of the name Commanders:



"It's not about how I feel, it's about how the city feels about all that stuff." He once again deflected to their three immediate priorities mattering more right now. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) July 21, 2023

New stadium:

Josh Harris on the stadium pic.twitter.com/Gdi5UQjTpg — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 21, 2023

Harris on stadium : We want a stadium where opposing teams hate to come and fans love to come. That’s what I experienced at RFK. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 21, 2023

Lessons from owning other sports franchises:

On his experience with the 76ers and Devils, Harris said what he's learned is that you win championships with the best people in the front office and in the coaching staff, but also by creating an amazing culture with respect and inclusivity — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 21, 2023

Ron Rivera:

Harris said he has watched as a fan what Ron Rivera has built over the last few years. It's improving, and this is a big season. He's looking forward to seeing how it unfolds and is supportive of what Rivera is trying to accomplish — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 21, 2023

Investing his time into the team:

Josh Harris makes clear he will put the time in needed for the Commanders. “You can’t mail it in. I’ll be around.” — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 21, 2023

Mitchell Rales

Humbling:

Mitchell Rales introduced…saying “I wish my parents were here to see this” pic.twitter.com/mKIEVqjNIz — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) July 21, 2023

New minority owner Mitchell Rales:



"This is incredibly humbling. I wish my prents were here to see this day... I got on the bus at Friendship Heights with my three brothers and we made our way down to RFK. We never missed a game." — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) July 21, 2023

Build this thing from the bottom up:

Build it from the bottom up. The right way. pic.twitter.com/y9sLqvINC4 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 21, 2023

Rales: We're here to really build this again from the bottom up — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 21, 2023

Football career:

Magic Johnson

Intro:

Magic Johnson gets introduced.



He gets on the microphone and said, “God is so good” pic.twitter.com/LC9wYWTLwB — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) July 21, 2023

Investing to win:

Magic Johnson: “I don’t invest in sports teams for ego. I invest to win. We want to change everything that has happened to this franchise.” pic.twitter.com/Eyp6fP0pA8 — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 21, 2023

Magic Johnson on being a minority owner of the Commanders:



"I don't invest in sports teams for ego. I invest to win. We want to change everything that has happened to this franchise. We want to invite the community to be part of what we're building here. We want to give back." — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) July 21, 2023

“I’m supposed to be here”:

Story time with Magic Johnson. pic.twitter.com/8EnSbvd2FE — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 21, 2023

Joe Gibbs

New ownership:

We talked with Joe Gibbs after the Josh Harris press conference.



He’s fired up for this new era of Washington football. pic.twitter.com/dlMWcX3u3f — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) July 21, 2023

Greatest fanbase:

The greatest city with the greatest fans.



Coach knows. pic.twitter.com/nlElgLNhlh — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 21, 2023

Jonathan Allen

Fanbase:

Commanders rally showing love to Terry McLaurin and Jon Allen.



Allen: “I’ve waited seven years to see the fan base like this.” pic.twitter.com/W5bozpZMsZ — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) July 21, 2023

Terry McLaurin

New day:

Full steam ahead with the new ‘ship pic.twitter.com/ktSSPcQjDM — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 21, 2023

Weight has been lifted: