Josh Harris Introductory Presser: The Washington Commanders new owner has arrived

NFL owners voted unanimously to approve the Josh Harris group's bid to purchase the Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder yesterday. The deal was finalized earlier today, and now Harris is at FedEx Field for a fan rally and introductory press conference. He made a big gesture to a beaten down fan base by calling into 106.7's Grant and Danny and offering to buy a beer for everyone at two different fan gatherings.
One of the most amazing moments in station history. Less than an hour after being confirmed as the new owner, Josh Harris calls into the show and buys about a thousand beers. pic.twitter.com/wr55RyH2rj— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) July 21, 2023
The Josh Harris group is here, and ready to get to work with a fanbase that deserves some wins. Magic Johnson, Mitchell Rales, and other minority owners are here to celebrate along with many former Washington players.
Introductory Presser
PRESS CONFERENCE: Welcome Josh Harris and the ownership group of the Washington Commanders! https://t.co/cjUHzn5nwe— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 21, 2023
New Commanders:
New crew pic.twitter.com/lh9HeLkHoH— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 21, 2023
Team President Jason Wright
Optimism:
Jason Wright: “There’s a palpable optimism that hasn’t been there for some time.” pic.twitter.com/MQFlKEmhiX— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 21, 2023
Week 1 sellout?:
Jason Wright: “Week 1 is trending to be a sellout.” pic.twitter.com/aLZBA2TObu— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) July 21, 2023
Head Coach Ron Rivera
Investment in winning:
Ron Rivera on the newness. pic.twitter.com/HPxW9r7BrQ— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 21, 2023
Ron Rivera on Josh Harris: “All our conversations have been about winning.” He says Harris will make investments needed.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 21, 2023
Josh Harris
Intro:
Huge ovation for Josh Harris after he gets introduced pic.twitter.com/eF81EMta38— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) July 21, 2023
New era in Washington:
Josh Harris addressing the media now, getting a loud round of applause. Calls it the first day in a new era of the Commanders and a credit to the hard work of several people over the past several months— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 21, 2023
Shout out to his mom:
Josh Harris's mom wishes to be known as "Mama Commander." pic.twitter.com/OIZF8M1u5G— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 21, 2023
Cool moment - Josh Harris’ mom tells the crowd to call her Momma Commander pic.twitter.com/nzIYYUAz9I— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 21, 2023
Growing up in the area rooting for the Redskins:
Just a kid from Chevy Chase pic.twitter.com/v4orgYCKPI— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 21, 2023
Harris mentions growing up watching players and coaches like Darrell Green, Mark Rypien, Joe Gibbs and several more. Also says seeing Terry McLaurin and Jonathan Allen with the alumni - the past and the future - truly special— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 21, 2023
Responsibility to the city and fans:
Josh Harris: “I feel a tremendous responsibility to this city to win championships”— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 21, 2023
New Commanders owner Josh Harris:— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) July 21, 2023
"I appreciate that it's not just about me being a fan. I feel a tremendous sense of responsibility to win championship and to create great experiences and memories for future fans just like I had as a kid."
Culture:
Harris mentioned things like respect and accountability as pillars for the culture. Said he's looking forward to starting that with Ron Rivera and Jason Wright— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 21, 2023
Promise to fans:
Josh Harris: "To the Commanders fans. Our promise to you is straightforward. We will work tirelessly to make you proud once again of this franchise."— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 21, 2023
Fan reaction to the sale:
Harris on the reaction from the fans: Washington fans are passionate. The reaction has been overwhelming.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 21, 2023
But he knows they have to deliver and put together a winning franchise
To-do list:
Josh Harris on what is on the to do list pic.twitter.com/SmSf2nCZbR— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) July 21, 2023
Name change:
Josh Harris was asked about possibly changing the Commanders’ name: pic.twitter.com/86CPnLtVSt— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 21, 2023
Harris is asked about the name change -- and pivots to these other priorities. https://t.co/PN3z4Ioewr— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 21, 2023
Josh Harris was asked what he thinks of the name Commanders:— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) July 21, 2023
"It's not about how I feel, it's about how the city feels about all that stuff." He once again deflected to their three immediate priorities mattering more right now.
New stadium:
Josh Harris on the stadium pic.twitter.com/Gdi5UQjTpg— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 21, 2023
Harris on stadium : We want a stadium where opposing teams hate to come and fans love to come. That’s what I experienced at RFK.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 21, 2023
Lessons from owning other sports franchises:
On his experience with the 76ers and Devils, Harris said what he's learned is that you win championships with the best people in the front office and in the coaching staff, but also by creating an amazing culture with respect and inclusivity— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 21, 2023
Ron Rivera:
Harris said he has watched as a fan what Ron Rivera has built over the last few years. It's improving, and this is a big season. He's looking forward to seeing how it unfolds and is supportive of what Rivera is trying to accomplish— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 21, 2023
Investing his time into the team:
Josh Harris makes clear he will put the time in needed for the Commanders. “You can’t mail it in. I’ll be around.”— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 21, 2023
Mitchell Rales
Humbling:
Mitchell Rales introduced…saying “I wish my parents were here to see this” pic.twitter.com/mKIEVqjNIz— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) July 21, 2023
New minority owner Mitchell Rales:— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) July 21, 2023
"This is incredibly humbling. I wish my prents were here to see this day... I got on the bus at Friendship Heights with my three brothers and we made our way down to RFK. We never missed a game."
Build this thing from the bottom up:
Build it from the bottom up. The right way. pic.twitter.com/y9sLqvINC4— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 21, 2023
Rales: We're here to really build this again from the bottom up— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 21, 2023
Football career:
Mitch Rales pic.twitter.com/DegClWuwrP— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 21, 2023
Magic Johnson
Intro:
Magic Johnson gets introduced.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) July 21, 2023
He gets on the microphone and said, “God is so good” pic.twitter.com/LC9wYWTLwB
Investing to win:
"I'm in." pic.twitter.com/SlPw4Nbusq— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 21, 2023
Magic Johnson: “I don’t invest in sports teams for ego. I invest to win. We want to change everything that has happened to this franchise.” pic.twitter.com/Eyp6fP0pA8— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 21, 2023
Magic Johnson on being a minority owner of the Commanders:— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) July 21, 2023
"I don't invest in sports teams for ego. I invest to win. We want to change everything that has happened to this franchise. We want to invite the community to be part of what we're building here. We want to give back."
“I’m supposed to be here”:
Story time with Magic Johnson. pic.twitter.com/8EnSbvd2FE— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 21, 2023
Joe Gibbs
New ownership:
We talked with Joe Gibbs after the Josh Harris press conference.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) July 21, 2023
He’s fired up for this new era of Washington football. pic.twitter.com/dlMWcX3u3f
Greatest fanbase:
The greatest city with the greatest fans.— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 21, 2023
Coach knows. pic.twitter.com/nlElgLNhlh
Jonathan Allen
Fanbase:
Commanders rally showing love to Terry McLaurin and Jon Allen.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) July 21, 2023
Allen: “I’ve waited seven years to see the fan base like this.” pic.twitter.com/W5bozpZMsZ
Terry McLaurin
New day:
Full steam ahead with the new ‘ship pic.twitter.com/ktSSPcQjDM— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 21, 2023
Weight has been lifted:
Terry McLaurin: “There’s a lot of optimism for what the future can hold. There’s a lot of excitement. You feel like a little weight has been lifted off of everybody’s shoulders.”— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 21, 2023
Loading comments...