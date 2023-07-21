All aTwitter: 21 July 2023 - Dan Snyder’s career in Washington comes to an inglorious end

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
From the league... pic.twitter.com/ecEOOKle5w— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 20, 2023
LIVE: Commissioner Goodell introduces future Commanders Managing Partner Josh Harris https://t.co/Zxnxofvplp— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 20, 2023
Approved and expected to close shortly ✅— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 20, 2023
A message from Josh Harris ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/DcZisMAzKM
Harris: "I feel an awesome responsibility to the city of Washington. I know what I've got to do... Ultimately it comes down to winning.... It's on me and our ownership group to deliver."— John Keim (@john_keim) July 20, 2023
If you’re not a DC sports fan, you don’t get it.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) July 20, 2023
If you didn’t grow up a Redskins fan, you don’t get it.
It feels like DC is getting something back that was stolen. And it’s damaged & not the same (Commanders), but you’re getting it back years after it was taken.
What a day.
Am i the only one that noticed Josh Harris didn’t refer to the team as Commanders during the press conference? He kept saying Washington Football Team. Could a name change be coming? #Washingtoncommanders— Tony Franchise (@ASMONDY) July 20, 2023
July 20, 2023
July 20, 2023
July 20, 2023
Jim Irsay: “We’re very happy.”— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 20, 2023
The NFL is set to approve the sale of the Washington Commanders to Josh Harris for $6.05B— Lev Akabas (@LevAkabas) July 20, 2023
For most of the early 2000s, it was the most valuable team in pro sports, but it dropped significantly during Dan Snyder's tenure as owner pic.twitter.com/DHbUDJcpjf
Daniel Snyder will pay the NFL $60 million as part of the closing of the Commanders sale after the Mary Jo White investigation concluded that the team withheld revenues that should have been shared with other franchises and that he sexually harassed a former team employee.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) July 20, 2023
Mary Jo White concluded her investigation, stating that the Commanders withheld approximately $11M in revenue that should have been shared with other teams. The investigation also found that Dan Snyder sexually harassed a former team employee.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 20, 2023
White also noted that the…
Roger Goodell says Dan Snyder’s $60 million fine resolves both the findings of Mary Jo White’s report and “all outstanding matters.”— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 20, 2023
The NFL has fined Dan Snyder $60M as a result of the findings in the Mary Jo White investigation.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 20, 2023
The full 23-page report is now out for the public. More info coming... pic.twitter.com/mv54uLzuJh
Some quick notes on the Mary Jo White report (that @andrew_cohen0 and I will break down further in an @FOS story:— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) July 20, 2023
- The $60M fine — the largest ever after Snyder's $10M fine in 2021 — is for all the allegations in the report, incl harassment of former Washington Commanders…
When Al Michaels came out on National TV on Thursday night football and said this about Dan Snyder you know it was a wrap for Dan. pic.twitter.com/XqQCv53mfi— Zac (@DCzWall) July 20, 2023
The scene at the Bullpen when the news officially broke. @moneymetalcakes: “The nightmare is done. Dan Snyder is dead! Long live Josh Harris!” pic.twitter.com/fzJsRKmPDO— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) July 20, 2023
New Commanders owner Josh Harris called into Grant & Danny and said he’s buying everyone at the Bullpen party a beer or seltzer.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) July 20, 2023
The @Commanders new owner Josh Harris buys everybody a beer at #TheBullpen. @moneymetalcakes gets sized. pic.twitter.com/SwfToHVZ3j— The Junkies (@JunksRadio) July 21, 2023
You guys showed out. This was amazing. What a freaken day. What a party. pic.twitter.com/JGsEOojHEu— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) July 21, 2023
Imagine how deeply embarrassing it must be to have an entire city absolutely celebrating because you basically got fired.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) July 20, 2023
That's gotta be hard to shake off.
The saga is OVER pic.twitter.com/hINcwAJvNo— CommandersHUB (@CommandersHUB1) July 20, 2023
"If Mary Jo White was hired the first time around, we would not have had Dan Snyder around the last 2 years."— RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) July 20, 2023
- A.J. Perez (@byajperez) #HTTC
Full video: https://t.co/Dz8EkQu8u2 pic.twitter.com/HNur46C3pB
God is so good…I still can’t believe it! I am currently living in an answered prayer. Since beginning my journey as an athlete and now businessman and team owner, it's all been a dream that has come full circle. I grew up playing football as a kid, I’m a huge NFL fan, and I…— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 20, 2023
This is truly the biggest achievement in my business career and a historic moment for the entire Black community. Talk about God’s perfect timing. This was the right organization for me to be a part of given it’s global appeal, history of winning, and the diverse fanbase and DMV…— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 20, 2023
Josh Harris says the initial priorities are the football side, fan engagement and connecting with the community.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 20, 2023
Says he will be in D.C. often. His mother still lives in the area.
More from new #Commanders owner Josh Harris: “I’m going to be remembered for what I do in Washington. That’s not lost on me. I’m all-in.”— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 20, 2023
Humbled, honored, excited, and a bit choked up at this moment.#HTTC! https://t.co/FqRxI1x0aI— Mark Ein (@Markein) July 20, 2023
New stadium in DC???— Chris Baker (@cbakerswaggy) July 20, 2023
Josh Harris, when asked about the site of RFK stadium. pic.twitter.com/GqZ9QFE621— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 20, 2023
Pleasure to speak 1-on-1 with with new Commanders minority owner @Markein at the #BurgundyandSold party. Mark actually went to elementary school with Josh Harris.— Alex Flum (@AlexFlumTV) July 21, 2023
Tune in for more tonight on @DCNewsNow #DCNNGameNight at 11!! pic.twitter.com/dNTzCHT1Bm
Kendall Fuller rated the same as Trevon Diggs in Madden 24. Love to see it.— Eric Sully (@CommandersRealm) July 20, 2023
AFC personnel exec: “You’re not going to be right all the time. You need to allow yourself room to make up for it. More picks do that. ... I think some teams think more in terms of, ‘We can hit on more.' Thinking they will be right on every decision when they first start a new… https://t.co/25dnnIpG7l— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 19, 2023
We can still make strong statements without taking it to ridiculous extremes. https://t.co/4pXSrGPHkD— Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) July 19, 2023
Unfortunate News: NFL Hall of Famer and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders will undergo two more surgeries on leg and foot Thursday— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 19, 2023
Prayers ❤
Sanders will have work done on his left toes to get them straightened out in hopes they no longer give him pain when he wears… pic.twitter.com/oumOgfmLOh
#Vikings' first-round WR Jordan Addison was pulled over early this morning for driving his Lamborghini Urus at 140mph in a 55mph zone. He was issued a citation for speeding and reckless driving.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 20, 2023
Here’s the report: pic.twitter.com/NEznZGf8yr
# of drives ending in a punt or turnover in 2022— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 20, 2023
74 - KC
75
76 - BUF
77
78
79
80
81
82 - DET
83
84 - PHI, CIN
85
86
87 - SF
88 - BAL, ATL
89
90 - PIT, LV
91 - GB
92 - JAX, MIA
93
94 - SEA
95
96 - NYG
97
98 - LAR, DAL
99 - CLE
100
101
102
103
104
105 - LAC
106 - CHI, MIN
107
108…
Fun idea by @Jason_OTC to plot Madden Rating Value against Contract APY Value. Closer than I expected.— TexansCap (@TexansCap) July 19, 2023
This is WR's pic.twitter.com/sln23wFYop
Washington Commanders sale for $6.05 billion approved— Lev Akabas (@LevAkabas) July 20, 2023
This is the most expensive sports team sale of all-time
Story: https://t.co/KXRzL4h3Eo pic.twitter.com/co0LlHE7lG
I did the math ... pic.twitter.com/iO21GFw8mz— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 20, 2023
I'm so happy to hear the excitement over the phones for our Fan Pep Rally tomorrow!— Johnny Grassi, MPS-SIM (@CommanderGrassi) July 20, 2023
Charging out with Sam Howell at QB, boasting a top 10 defense, and adding incredible talent through this years draft.
Don't forget ⬇️#HTTC | @Commanders pic.twitter.com/2tZsVkptCP
The last meme of the day. Y'all have seen it many times, but here it is again. It has been fun spending the day here and watching the beginning of a new and exciting era. Love ya - mean it! pic.twitter.com/STwDtl52ck— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) July 20, 2023
Never forget the time Michael Jordan swished a free throw with his eyes shut in a fucking league game just because he could. “Hey, Mutombo. This one’s for you, baby.” pic.twitter.com/axNqpMB4WP— Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) July 19, 2023
No. Way. pic.twitter.com/w0qbi0sgp0— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) July 20, 2023
Done Deal!— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) July 20, 2023
Bye Dan! pic.twitter.com/pPkJWTv0MC
goodnight, dmv pic.twitter.com/CIofKMU4do— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 21, 2023
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
Loading comments...