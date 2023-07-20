WATCH! Roger Goodell introduces new Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris

NFL owners met today in Minnesota to vote on the proposed sale of the Washington Commanders to Josh Harris, The vote was unanimous and the sale is expected to be finalized as early as tomorrow. Josh Harris’s investment group bought the team from Dan Snyder, his wife Tanya, and his sister Michelle for $6.05 billion, a record amount for any sports franchise. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell introduced Harris to the media today, and the new owner spoke about growing up in the area, and also the work that needs to be done to bring the team back to the glory days. “A new era of Washington football is here!”

