All aTwitter: 20 July 2023 - Commanders Fans finally getting what they’ve hoped for since the start of this millennium

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
This many days until new Commanders owner. pic.twitter.com/DigCIHM1Q7— Mark Moseley Jr (@MarkMoseley3) July 19, 2023
Feels like CHRISTMAS EVE in the nations capital— Chad Ricardo (@RealChadRicardo) July 19, 2023
"Growing up in Chevy Chase, I experienced first-hand the excitement around the team, including its three Super Bowl victories and long-term winning culture. We look forward to the formal approval of our ownership by the NFL in… pic.twitter.com/XHyjCNAMEh
TRAINING CAMP PEP RALLY— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 19, 2023
️ This Friday
1pm
@FedExField
Special appearances by @jonallen93_, @MajorTuddy, Command Force, Washington Legends and MORE!
RSVP here » https://t.co/3ZX2UZCb12 pic.twitter.com/MawjlNsoAd
Tomorrow!— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) July 19, 2023
Gates at 4:30.
Food trucks.
Cold drinks.
Music.
Cool guest list.
Lots of fans. pic.twitter.com/kS2MzvBxQg
If you are in the NOVA area & are interested in volunteering this weekend at a camp, shoot me a DM for more details— Jen Leno (@jennifermleno72) July 17, 2023
Many ways to sum up Snyder’s tenure. On the field, was a failure. Only Two teams won fewer playoff games during his ownership. Last playoff win in 2005. Was it always his fault the teams struggled? No. But: building a good org starts at the top. He was at the top. Was.— John Keim (@john_keim) July 20, 2023
July 19, 2023
Montez Sweat was also in Columbus with Chase Young training with coach Larry Johnson— KB (@KBDCSports) July 19, 2023
Jon Allen & Daron Payne get the spotlight in Washington (and rightly so) but many have forgotten about big Phil Mathis.— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) July 19, 2023
Second-rounder in ‘22 is healthy after a torn meniscus in Wk 1 — should provide excellent depth w legit pass rush repertoire. pic.twitter.com/Som7F4QeZA
No getting past these guys @EAMaddenNFL | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/tFNn94entt— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 20, 2023
Congrats @AntonioGibson14 and Victoria pic.twitter.com/eXGmcx6GcA— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 19, 2023
Sam Howell odds via @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/2bklrevLmz— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) July 19, 2023
best QB rooms in the NFL:— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 19, 2023
1. Chiefs
2. Bengals
3. Bills
4. Eagles
5. Chargers
6. Ravens
7. Jaguars
8. Cowboys
9. Jets
10. Dolphins
11. Browns
12. Bears
13, Vikings
14. Broncos
15. Lions
16. Saints
17. Rams
18. Giants
19. 49ers
20. Cardinals
21. Seahawks
22. Texans
23. Panthers…
That Sam Howell rating reveal is gonna be get a funny reaction out of this fanbase lmao. Can’t wait for it pic.twitter.com/ZpstUTwt0Y— Duane (@BealPlzRetire) July 18, 2023
Guess who has a higher rating in Madden 24 pic.twitter.com/wPblzld1do— Tek (@Dotson_SZN) July 18, 2023
Sources: The #Steelers and star pass-rusher Alex Highsmith have agreed to terms on a huge 4-year, $68M extension to pay him among the Top 10 highest paid edge rushers in the NFL. Coming off a career year with 14.5 sacks, Highsmith cashes in and PIT locks in a key player. pic.twitter.com/LnPsB14Jax— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 19, 2023
Cowboys’ six-time All-Pro guard and team captain Zack Martin is considering not reporting to training camp due to his unhappiness with his contract and the team’s lack of interest in restructuring it, per sources. Martin believes he is “woefully underpaid relative to the market.”… pic.twitter.com/mKV2W9hPPZ— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 19, 2023
An elite center will give you 15 years of elite play.— Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) July 18, 2023
An elite RB can maybe give you 5 years of elite play.
The RBs success is at least partly dependent on the center’s play.
The center’s (actual) success is independent of the RB. https://t.co/CGfiRpteNu
REPORT: The Dallas #Cowboys are “not trying to be fair” to star cornerback Trevon Diggs in contract talks, per former #NFL star Dez Bryant.— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) July 19, 2023
“He [Diggs] is not trying to knock them across the head ... I will say they [Cowboys] are not trying to be fair to him. I feel like what… pic.twitter.com/VjUZfEsbMf
The New York Jets will be parting ways with former 2nd-round WR Denzel Mims, as @BrianCoz said. They are trying to trade him, but will waive him if nothing materializes soon. pic.twitter.com/EiAkvGaNBx— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 19, 2023
The perfect addition to an offense looking to get slower and more plodding. https://t.co/2n99DkY4XI— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) July 19, 2023
Cumulative rush yards over expected from 2018-22, using the @NextGenStats model— Michael Lopez (@StatsbyLopez) July 18, 2023
-Nick Chubb has been worth ~ 200 yards per season over expected.
- Several high profile RBs (Henry, Cook, Barkley, Zeke) outperformed expectation for a few years, until they didn't pic.twitter.com/RKrftt17QH
Not every day you see an NFL MVP holding on a kick for another NFL MVP … pic.twitter.com/aHz1B4EZPB— Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) July 19, 2023
Not every day you see and NFL MVP holding on a kick for Deacon F'n Jones. pic.twitter.com/wf75nHJV2p— Ｃｈｒｉｓ Ｈａｒｒｉｓ (@stalegum) July 19, 2023
imagine making the playoffs for the first time in years and your team does this pic.twitter.com/N3rodzv3Zu— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 18, 2023
We’re less than 2 weeks away from TWO exciting Premier League Soccer matches at FedExField!— FedExField (@FedExField) July 19, 2023
Secure your tickets to both games ➡️ https://t.co/ITbtCeJKws pic.twitter.com/GtQWt6MgEB
Dan Snyder’s yacht sailed from Capri Italy to Castellammare di Stabia and his jet landed nearby at an airport outside Naples.— Dan Snyder Retired Yacht Tracker (@DanSnydersYacht) July 19, 2023
On an unrelated note, any paparazzi in Naples? pic.twitter.com/tbGeiWhATV
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
Loading comments...