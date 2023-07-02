All aTwitter: 2 July 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Commanders DE @youngchase907 is holding his 2nd youth football camp. This one will last about 7 hours (two groups) and include close to ~550 kids on the fields behind RFK Stadium. pic.twitter.com/MBYp2CJYTF— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 1, 2023
More pics from Chase Young’s camp. Young has been working out with fellow Commanders DE Montez Sweat quite a bit this offseason. Young said he’s at 270 now. pic.twitter.com/DXogqM5TxF— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 1, 2023
still thinking about this catch— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 1, 2023
hbd @LoganThomasSr_6 pic.twitter.com/DokT4QxKjp
Rep. Jamie Raskin (ranking member of the Oversight Committee) sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell seeking release of Mary Jo White's investigation into the Commanders, still-owner Dan Snyder.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) June 30, 2023
Full letter ⤵️https://t.co/G11IkpEuVG
https://t.co/bQQA03GcmD pic.twitter.com/Uhb5EiZo90— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) July 1, 2023
I’m very happy to see this! I’m a big Jason Wright fan https://t.co/FcdwSncZva— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) July 1, 2023
Behind the scenes stories are my favorite. Before trading for AJ Brown last offseason, the #Eagles were close to getting two other receivers.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 30, 2023
Here’s the story:
( @Capsoffpodcast) pic.twitter.com/GtW7goVCm1
.@USFL baffled by TV viewership drop ahead of championship game.— The Markcast® (@the_markcast) June 30, 2023
“You put our game on television up against our competition, there is no competition. We are far superior in production value, far superior in on-air talent. Recognizable names, recognizable voices. We’re pushing…
Important notes from Daryl Johnston in today's #USFL PC:— James Larsen (@JamesLarsenPFN) June 30, 2023
- The @USFL will not be expanding to more than eight teams until they get all of those organizations into their home markets.
- "Crawl, Walk, Run" is their mantra. The hub model is sticking for 2024, with adjustments.
REPORT: Mina Kimes could succeed Suzy Kolber on “Monday Night Countdown,” per @MMcCarthyREV of @FOS.— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 30, 2023
ESPN management is extremely high on the former print journalist who was named an #NFL analyst in 2020.
With her contract expiring soon, Kimes will be pursued by Dan Le… pic.twitter.com/ZgyMkNArTY
To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits:— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023
- Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day
- Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day
- New unverified accounts to 300/day
I’m thinking to myself that if I hit the 600 tweet limit on a daily basis I might need to get back to living my life anyway.— Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) July 1, 2023
800 tweets = approximately one touchdown on an NFL Sunday.— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) July 1, 2023
If Twitter is indeed dying before our eyes, I guess with the first day of a major sports league's free agency is the way it would've wanted to go.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) July 1, 2023
Gentlemen, it has been an honour. pic.twitter.com/99SXs1OFIi— No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) July 1, 2023
Steve Irwin casually reacts to being bitten by a snake live on Australian TV in 1991. pic.twitter.com/lvDjgz7wAl— Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) June 30, 2023
