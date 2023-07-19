All aTwitter: 19 July 2023 - Chase Young is ‘ready to set the narrative’ in ‘23; team plans ‘pep rally’ for Friday

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
BREAKING: The Josh Harris Group expected to appear at Washington Commanders Training Camp Pep Rally at FedEx Field on Friday according multiple sources. Rally is scheduled to start at 1pm.— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) July 19, 2023
The Harris group will be approved as the Commanders’ next owner on Thursday. @wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/WLULhTVy2Z
The team is hosting a pep rally at FedExField this friday, 07/21/23.— Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) July 18, 2023
Looks like a lot of fun!
⬇️⬇️⬇️Get your tickets ⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/53TGAAsQ7N#HTTC pic.twitter.com/WLaiaBZXUH
Somehow a vote that was never in danger of not happening now is happening when all along there was never any real doubt. This beat is like Groundhog Day. See you all in Minnesota where Josh Harris will be approved as the Commanders’ next owner on Thursday. https://t.co/tEekhFzlIg— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) July 17, 2023
.@1067theFan will be broadcasting LIVE, this Thursday, at @OldOxBrewery! Doors open at 12pm! Come hang out with @BMitchandFinlay, @granthpaulsen, and @funnydanny to usher in a new era of DC Football! #ByeDan #HTTC pic.twitter.com/EH2BTzkNuz— Old Ox Brewery (@OldOxBrewery) July 18, 2023
.@youngchase907 is ready to take his game to another level this season— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 17, 2023
Chase Young’s latest upload has me hyped up for his 2023 season#HTTC || #TakeCommand— Jordan (@wshingtontoday) July 17, 2023
( : l0st_files/IG) pic.twitter.com/ckl8ZsM8Us
Chase Young is the 14th highest rated defensive end in Madden 24 with an 85 overall— Jordan (@wshingtontoday) July 18, 2023
Montez Sweat is an 82 overall also.
( : @ImVarTho) #HTTC || #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/ZPZRbHjG5i
Top 10 DTs in Madden NFL 24:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 18, 2023
Aaron Donald: 99 (7th straight year)
Chris Jones: 96
Dexter Lawrence: 94
Quinnen Williams: 93
Cameron Heyward: 93
Jonathan Allen: 92
Jeffrey Simmons: 89
Vita Vea: 88
DJ Reader: 87
Christian Wilkins: 86
July 18, 2023
Someone explain to me how this monster is a 83 overall? pic.twitter.com/I3big8FsTi— PAIN (@Xommanders) July 18, 2023
Rick Snider’s Washington remembers when first realizing Washington Commanders owner was a problem. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/U6GgOqleT2— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) July 18, 2023
Cracked one to the latest news about the @Commanders sale all hut being official tonight. Cheers to the brave women that came forward 3 years ago and never backed down. We will forever be indebted to you #HTTC pic.twitter.com/tMqj9bL1yT— Alan Lepore, MPA (@AlanLepore) July 18, 2023
Darrick Forrest getting some madden respect at an 82 overall #HTTC || #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/Gx8RVYrcId— Jordan (@wshingtontoday) July 17, 2023
Some #Commanders madden ratings already released:— Nick Kerns (@nicktkerns) July 17, 2023
Terry McLaurin: 92
Kam Curl: 83
Darrick Forrest: 82
Curtis Samuel: 82
Jahan Dotson: 77
Jartavius Martin: 73
Terrell Burgess: 72
Dyami Brown: 71
Jeremy Reaves: 69
Dax Milne: 67#HTTC
"He look like he know something"— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 18, 2023
The last round of Name that Commander feat. the @CUBuffsFootball alum pic.twitter.com/9ZUeZX6eVN
Update: AFC Scout on #Jets QB Aaron Rodgers: "I think everyone is afraid to say he's declined a little," via @JFowlerESPN— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 17, 2023
Adding: "He's still a great thrower and sees it really well, but he's more like [ranked] eight to 12 for me."
Rodgers had career low yards (3,695) last… pic.twitter.com/sdtZZpRRyQ
#TakeFlight head coach Robert Saleh said #HardKnocks won’t be showing players getting cut — should he have that choice??#NFL #NFLTrainingCamp pic.twitter.com/qFlyhoEimw— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) July 19, 2023
More about the lack of long-term deals for franchise RBs Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard:https://t.co/gC8kwZZm3e— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 17, 2023
Update: Veteran RBs have organized a group text chain, during which they have been commiserating about the current market at the position — and brainstorming regarding strategies for improving the situation, per @ProFootballTalk— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 18, 2023
"As of Monday, the plan of action was to complain… pic.twitter.com/TsystGBwHV
Derrick Henry shares his thoughts on the state of the running back position. pic.twitter.com/QbuCmopnmM— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 17, 2023
This is the kind of trash that has artificially devalued one of the most important positions in the game. Everyone knows it’s tough to win without a top RB and yet they act like we are discardable widgets. I support any RB doing whatever it takes to get his bag. https://t.co/sRYfAKwrpQ— Austin Ekeler (@AustinEkeler) July 17, 2023
Again, the problem isn’t that running backs don’t have value. The problem is that there are too many talented ones. Thats the biggest issue dropping the financial value of the best ones. https://t.co/K9nzUl3AQl— Aaron Schatz (@ASchatzNFL) July 18, 2023
Adding to the RB conversation: Remember that the lower down you go in football levels, the more important the RB is, and the bigger distinction there is between good and average RBs.— Aaron Schatz (@ASchatzNFL) July 18, 2023
It can be hard to mentally differentiate between what works in the NFL, college, and HS.
My 1st update since 2017— Scott Kacsmar (@ScottKacsmar) July 18, 2023
No team has won a SB with their leading rusher having played more than 5 seasons for the team since Emmitt in 1995.
If Marshawn Lynch doesn't make the HOF, the last HOF RB that led a SB winner in rushing was Marshall Faulk in 1999. pic.twitter.com/3hRWDf6I62
In what has become a growing training camp trend, 27 clubs have scheduled joint practices with other NFL teams.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 18, 2023
Here’s the full schedule: pic.twitter.com/ltKeFo4Hmh
Washington solidified itself as one of football history's all-time teams by winning three Super Bowls in 10 years in the 1980s and '90s.— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) July 17, 2023
The first of these was Super Bowl XVII at the @RoseBowlStadium in 1983.
: @NFL pic.twitter.com/dojHTR1cXc
I think that the helmet looks great and the addition of the center stripes ties the whole look together. Very well done imo. The Browns original white helmet worn from 1946-51 was just white, without any center stripes. pic.twitter.com/BEkdHZiPeu— FB_Helmet_Guy (@FB_Helmet_Guy) July 18, 2023
Give me one shot to design the fourth jersey/uniform, @Commanders. If given the brief, I am CONFIDENT in my ability to deliver. My real-life resume speaks for itself. https://t.co/sdv8GZfLwn— Gonzo Did This (@GonzoDidThis) July 18, 2023
It’s not too late @Commanders https://t.co/R8MJfyLNh9 pic.twitter.com/Gxz6CXR4CJ— Thomas Richard (@ThomasRichardDC) July 18, 2023
Who remembers the Terrelle Pryor hype heading into the 2017 season? #HTTC || #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/LJ8VHyAONt— Jordan (@wshingtontoday) July 19, 2023
Already the NFL's most important show, Quarterback will be back for 2024. Who do you want the featured quarterbacks to be? https://t.co/sICRFVzFPr— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 18, 2023
Using linear optimization, here is how NFL divisions could be recreated if they were built to minimize distance between teams:— Tom Bliss (@DataWithBliss) July 18, 2023
(due to large computational times required for confirming divisional grouping with lowest distances, this map may not represent global minimum) pic.twitter.com/GcZEW5hx0k
The Arena Football League (AFL) will be returning in 2024, and they've announced the 16 locations that will receive teams:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 19, 2023
Austin
Boise
California
Chicago
Colorado
Minnesota
Louisiana
Ohio
Orlando
Oregon
Philadelphia
St. Louis
Tallahassee
Tennessee
Washington
West Texas pic.twitter.com/WYBEXlNcIB
A D3 School in New York just installed Black Turf.— Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) July 18, 2023
Cleats are going to melt during Training Camp. pic.twitter.com/UcwxZ8BHCa
This may be the greatest golf shot ever ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/Fd5NEKgGTY— Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) July 16, 2023
Damn pic.twitter.com/ExcL7wSgaG— Insane Reality Leaks (@InsaneRealitys) July 17, 2023
