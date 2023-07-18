All aTwitter: 18 July 2023 - Daron Payne signs long term deal (4 months) before franchise tag deadline; Saquon Barkley does not

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
NEW: The NFL finance committee voted unofficially today to recommend approval of Josh Harris's deal to buy the Commanders, sources say, and the league has reached an agreement with Daniel Snyder to resolve all remaining legal issues. With@NickiJhabvala. https://t.co/l5r8wj5kZw— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) July 17, 2023
.
Texted w a bunch of sources on Commanders sale. Is happening. Always was happening. Saber rattling or not, at some point , the money rules.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 17, 2023
Model status— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 17, 2023
@HauteLivingMag pic.twitter.com/Nyc0AlGcqZ
8 days until report day. Which practices will we see you at?— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 17, 2023
https://t.co/FK9WwWbyHU pic.twitter.com/WU11OXhOit
What a crew @ZachSelbyWC looks at the WR room ahead of training camp— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 17, 2023
The top WRs in #Madden24@EAMaddenNFL pic.twitter.com/VBh0d4JNSE— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 17, 2023
Jahan Dotson got a 77 Madden rating. That's too low. Theyll be adjusting that by October.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 17, 2023
Pics from Log Entry 5— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 17, 2023
An inside look at our rookie class ➡️ https://t.co/OgrCokLhkp pic.twitter.com/7W0JtjJZb4
After former Commanders executive Jason Friedman accused the team of defamation, the team invited him to sue. So he has. https://t.co/cx6KPVVASW— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 17, 2023
In the end, three franchise-tagged players received long-term deals this offseason:— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 17, 2023
Lamar Jackson: 5-years, $260M
Daron Payne: 4-years, $90M
Evan Engram: 3-years, $41.25M
No long-term deals for franchise players Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard.
With no long-term deals for Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard, the last time a RB signed a long-term contract worth $10 million or more per year was Nick Chubb in 2021 — 716 days ago.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 17, 2023
Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs still have not signed their $10.091 million franchise tag tenders yet, so they can skip all of training camp without getting fined since they're not under contract. They would lose game checks only if they miss regular season games.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 17, 2023
Notable recent RB holdouts in light of what is now expected with Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs:— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 17, 2023
Alvin Kamara, 2020.
Ezekiel Elliott, 2019
Melvin Gordon, 2019
Le’Veon Bell, 2018
Maurice Jones-Drew, 2012
Chris Johnson, 2011
Steven Jackson, 2008
Larry Johnson, 2007
Veteran RBs this offseason:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 17, 2023
Took paycut: Joe Mixon, Aaron Jones
Cut: Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook, Leonard Fournette
Tagged, but no deal: Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Tony Pollard.
Wanted new deal and asked for trade: Austin Ekeler
Has been a FA all offseason: Kareem Hunt
It is what it is— Saquon Barkley (@saquon) July 17, 2023
Been saying it for years:— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) July 17, 2023
1. Draft a RB
2. Play the RB
…if he's good…
3. Franchise tag the RB ONE TIME
…and then…
1. Draft a RB…
Le’Veon Bell apologizes to all Steelers fans #steelers pic.twitter.com/jsDHxdcjBe— matthew luciow (@Luciow1992) July 16, 2023
If your son is dominating in Pop Warner right now, you have one job as a parent:— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) July 17, 2023
Don’t let him play running back.
Spencer Rattler is reportedly thought to have “way more” arm talent than people give him credit for according to Trent Dilfer (former NFL QB).— NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) July 17, 2023
Dilfer also reportedly believes Rattler’s arm talent fits in the “same conversation” as Caleb Williams and Drake Maye.
Many NFL scouts… pic.twitter.com/UuoK1m4RHY
Dak Prescott: I won't have 10 interceptions this year. https://t.co/JC5EOnj6on— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 17, 2023
Which rookie will have the highest @EAMaddenNFL rating? pic.twitter.com/ycS7SBVXFD— NFL (@NFL) July 17, 2023
Mike Vrabel (who played LB) had the most career receiving TDs on the #Titans roster until they added DeAndre Hopkins on Sunday.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 17, 2023
This is a fantastic graphic from @GetUpESPN this morning: pic.twitter.com/HvvBwWLbaS
This year’s opening Hard Knocks’ episode featuring the New York Jets will be Tuesday, Aug. 8. pic.twitter.com/zQHs3TDKuq— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 17, 2023
4 days straight at the top #NetflixQuarterback pic.twitter.com/RAQX2PjGZB— NFL Films (@NFLFilms) July 17, 2023
1970 Retro Commercial:— RetroNewsNow (@RetroNewsNow) July 16, 2023
— Tootsie Pops pic.twitter.com/uFsY0bgSe4
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
Loading comments...