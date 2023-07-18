All aTwitter: 18 July 2023 - Daron Payne signs long term deal (4 months) before franchise tag deadline; Saquon Barkley does not

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

NEW: The NFL finance committee voted unofficially today to recommend approval of Josh Harris's deal to buy the Commanders, sources say, and the league has reached an agreement with Daniel Snyder to resolve all remaining legal issues. With@NickiJhabvala. https://t.co/l5r8wj5kZw

. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) July 17, 2023

Texted w a bunch of sources on Commanders sale. Is happening. Always was happening. Saber rattling or not, at some point , the money rules. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 17, 2023

Jahan Dotson got a 77 Madden rating. That's too low. Theyll be adjusting that by October. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 17, 2023

After former Commanders executive Jason Friedman accused the team of defamation, the team invited him to sue. So he has. https://t.co/cx6KPVVASW — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 17, 2023

In the end, three franchise-tagged players received long-term deals this offseason:



Lamar Jackson: 5-years, $260M

Daron Payne: 4-years, $90M

Evan Engram: 3-years, $41.25M



No long-term deals for franchise players Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 17, 2023

With no long-term deals for Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard, the last time a RB signed a long-term contract worth $10 million or more per year was Nick Chubb in 2021 — 716 days ago. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 17, 2023

Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs still have not signed their $10.091 million franchise tag tenders yet, so they can skip all of training camp without getting fined since they're not under contract. They would lose game checks only if they miss regular season games. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 17, 2023

Notable recent RB holdouts in light of what is now expected with Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs:



Alvin Kamara, 2020.

Ezekiel Elliott, 2019

Melvin Gordon, 2019

Le’Veon Bell, 2018

Maurice Jones-Drew, 2012

Chris Johnson, 2011

Steven Jackson, 2008

Larry Johnson, 2007 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 17, 2023

Veteran RBs this offseason:



Took paycut: Joe Mixon, Aaron Jones



Cut: Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook, Leonard Fournette



Tagged, but no deal: Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Tony Pollard.



Wanted new deal and asked for trade: Austin Ekeler



Has been a FA all offseason: Kareem Hunt — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 17, 2023

It is what it is — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) July 17, 2023

Been saying it for years:



1. Draft a RB

2. Play the RB



…if he's good…



3. Franchise tag the RB ONE TIME



…and then…



1. Draft a RB… — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) July 17, 2023

Le’Veon Bell apologizes to all Steelers fans #steelers pic.twitter.com/jsDHxdcjBe — matthew luciow (@Luciow1992) July 16, 2023

If your son is dominating in Pop Warner right now, you have one job as a parent:



Don’t let him play running back. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) July 17, 2023

Spencer Rattler is reportedly thought to have “way more” arm talent than people give him credit for according to Trent Dilfer (former NFL QB).



Dilfer also reportedly believes Rattler’s arm talent fits in the “same conversation” as Caleb Williams and Drake Maye.



Many NFL scouts… pic.twitter.com/UuoK1m4RHY — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) July 17, 2023

Dak Prescott: I won't have 10 interceptions this year. https://t.co/JC5EOnj6on — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 17, 2023

Mike Vrabel (who played LB) had the most career receiving TDs on the #Titans roster until they added DeAndre Hopkins on Sunday.



This is a fantastic graphic from @GetUpESPN this morning: pic.twitter.com/HvvBwWLbaS — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 17, 2023

This year’s opening Hard Knocks’ episode featuring the New York Jets will be Tuesday, Aug. 8. pic.twitter.com/zQHs3TDKuq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 17, 2023

4 days straight at the top #NetflixQuarterback pic.twitter.com/RAQX2PjGZB — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) July 17, 2023

1970 Retro Commercial:



