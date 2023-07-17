All aTwitter: 17 July 2023 - Desean Jackson says he’s not done yet

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Took a minute for the guys to get it but they finally recognized the @CalFootball photo pic.twitter.com/ZhbRmMgATs— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 15, 2023
WR DeSean Jackson appears to have announced his retirement via his Instagram pic.twitter.com/OCH16DYawU— SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) July 16, 2023
DeSean Jackson probably isn't ever making the Hall of Fame, but in his prime, he was the best deep threat in football for a long time.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 16, 2023
Most deep all touchdowns in history with 26.
Home. Run. Hitter. https://t.co/Bj01PuJPVO
Happy retirement desean Jackson pic.twitter.com/piAtBebO2H— PAIN (@Xommanders) July 16, 2023
DeSean Jackson confirms he’s NOT retiring. pic.twitter.com/2tXQPpj4LV— JAKIB Sports (@JAKIBSports) July 16, 2023
BREAKING: Titans signing WR DeAndre Hopkins to a 2-year, $26M deal worth up to $32M with incentives. (via @rapsheet) pic.twitter.com/0k1KLaYQHU— NFL (@NFL) July 16, 2023
DeAndre Hopkins solves a lot of problems the Tennesse Titans created when they traded AJ Brown. Giving Ryan Tannehill, Malik Willis and or Will Levis a true #1 WR to punish defenses with when they load the box to stop Derrick Henry. D-Hop will make the jobs of Treylon Burks and a… pic.twitter.com/xzLaSTMj9X— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 16, 2023
RIP: 2023, DeAndre Hopkins career.— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) July 16, 2023
Tennessee is where receivers go to die.
He should’ve gone to KC or Philly and played with competent quarterbacks and have a chance to win a ring.
(Also if he would have played well with Mahomes or Hurts and got a ring, he would get PAID…
Jaguars and TE Evan Engram agree to 3-year, $41.25M deal. (via @rapsheet + @tompelissero) pic.twitter.com/dU6DTnNYyg— NFL (@NFL) July 16, 2023
Evan Engram had a franchise tag worth $11.345 million all along. So the new deal tacks on two more years and another $29.905 million, which places him slightly under George Kittle’s $15 million per year average.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 16, 2023
Now that Jaguars TE Evan Engram has a new three-year deal, there are three remaining franchise players seeking long-term deals before Monday’s 4 pm ET deadline:— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 16, 2023
Saquon Barkley
Josh Jacobs
Tony Pollard
Raiders & Josh Jacobs Still Apart On Contract Talks As Camp Holdout Looms https://t.co/IqLGXKTEs8 #Raiders pic.twitter.com/vGTqgn0PCM— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) July 16, 2023
Congrats brudda keep going https://t.co/OTQWbNqKLk— Saquon Barkley (@saquon) July 16, 2023
Robbie Gould Says He Wanted To Re-Sign With 49ers, Anticipates Opportunities Elsewhere https://t.co/CUG9t3xqR8 #49ers pic.twitter.com/hOhjNfVqgx— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) July 16, 2023
Los Angeles Rams Coach Sean McVay on filming “Hard Knocks” and why some NFL teams are hesitant to let the HBO docuseries film their process. #VarietySporticoSummit pic.twitter.com/3IN2xs5YJ9— Variety (@Variety) July 13, 2023
Marvin Harrison Jr’s hands are TOO smooth— NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) July 16, 2023
Many NFL scouts reportedly believe Harrison is one of the “best” prospects they’ve ever scouted.
Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Draft Analyst) said he believes Harrison is a “mix” of Andre Johnson and AJ Green.
Harrison said he thought he… pic.twitter.com/EjjUFl4EwU
Blake Martinez left the NFL for a multimillion-dollar Pokemon business. https://t.co/oT9qaXnl6U— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 15, 2023
Messi assimilating into Florida culture by shopping at Publix. Respect. pic.twitter.com/qDceTmEhbu— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 15, 2023
jus met my nigga Messi pic.twitter.com/KLOxUTehou— Corn ✧⍣ (@upblissed) July 15, 2023
