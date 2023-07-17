All aTwitter: 17 July 2023 - Desean Jackson says he’s not done yet

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Took a minute for the guys to get it but they finally recognized the @CalFootball photo pic.twitter.com/ZhbRmMgATs — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 15, 2023

WR DeSean Jackson appears to have announced his retirement via his Instagram pic.twitter.com/OCH16DYawU — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) July 16, 2023

DeSean Jackson probably isn't ever making the Hall of Fame, but in his prime, he was the best deep threat in football for a long time.



Most deep all touchdowns in history with 26.



Home. Run. Hitter. https://t.co/Bj01PuJPVO — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 16, 2023

DeSean Jackson confirms he’s NOT retiring. pic.twitter.com/2tXQPpj4LV — JAKIB Sports (@JAKIBSports) July 16, 2023

BREAKING: Titans signing WR DeAndre Hopkins to a 2-year, $26M deal worth up to $32M with incentives. (via @rapsheet) pic.twitter.com/0k1KLaYQHU — NFL (@NFL) July 16, 2023

DeAndre Hopkins solves a lot of problems the Tennesse Titans created when they traded AJ Brown. Giving Ryan Tannehill, Malik Willis and or Will Levis a true #1 WR to punish defenses with when they load the box to stop Derrick Henry. D-Hop will make the jobs of Treylon Burks and a… pic.twitter.com/xzLaSTMj9X — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 16, 2023

RIP: 2023, DeAndre Hopkins career.



Tennessee is where receivers go to die.



He should’ve gone to KC or Philly and played with competent quarterbacks and have a chance to win a ring.



(Also if he would have played well with Mahomes or Hurts and got a ring, he would get PAID… — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) July 16, 2023

Evan Engram had a franchise tag worth $11.345 million all along. So the new deal tacks on two more years and another $29.905 million, which places him slightly under George Kittle’s $15 million per year average. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 16, 2023

Now that Jaguars TE Evan Engram has a new three-year deal, there are three remaining franchise players seeking long-term deals before Monday’s 4 pm ET deadline:



Saquon Barkley

Josh Jacobs

Tony Pollard — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 16, 2023

Raiders & Josh Jacobs Still Apart On Contract Talks As Camp Holdout Looms https://t.co/IqLGXKTEs8 #Raiders pic.twitter.com/vGTqgn0PCM — NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) July 16, 2023

Congrats brudda keep going https://t.co/OTQWbNqKLk — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) July 16, 2023

Los Angeles Rams Coach Sean McVay on filming “Hard Knocks” and why some NFL teams are hesitant to let the HBO docuseries film their process. #VarietySporticoSummit pic.twitter.com/3IN2xs5YJ9 — Variety (@Variety) July 13, 2023

Marvin Harrison Jr’s hands are TOO smooth



Many NFL scouts reportedly believe Harrison is one of the “best” prospects they’ve ever scouted.



Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Draft Analyst) said he believes Harrison is a “mix” of Andre Johnson and AJ Green.



Harrison said he thought he… pic.twitter.com/EjjUFl4EwU — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) July 16, 2023

Blake Martinez left the NFL for a multimillion-dollar Pokemon business. https://t.co/oT9qaXnl6U — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 15, 2023

Messi assimilating into Florida culture by shopping at Publix. Respect. pic.twitter.com/qDceTmEhbu — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 15, 2023

jus met my nigga Messi pic.twitter.com/KLOxUTehou — Corn ✧⍣ (@upblissed) July 15, 2023

