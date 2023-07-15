All aTwitter: 15 July 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
Terry McLaurin said 13/14 Commanders worked out together in Ft. Lauderdale for a few days. Among those w/ McLaurin: Sam Howell, Jacoby Brissett, Jahan Dotson, Dyami Brown, Marcus Kemp, Brian Robinson, Jaret Patterson & John Bates (edit: and Jonathan Williams).— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 14, 2023
QBs coordinated: pic.twitter.com/Yw1RrPMx1V
Talked a bit about the qualities Sam Howell flashed in his one start last year, and how he might be utilized in the Commanders offense on NFL Live pic.twitter.com/TCvfz3yYGd— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) July 14, 2023
#Commanders DE Efe Obada, who is of Nigerian-British descent, is spreading knowledge about American Football at a camp in London.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) July 14, 2023
Is it a coincidence that he is hosting this at (Josh Harris owned) Crystal Palace Sports Centre? https://t.co/I6mXxj6mpj
what a special bond between father and son @thekjhenry | #HTTC— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 14, 2023
.@JahanDotson repping @CaitlinClark22— NFL (@NFL) July 14, 2023
: @thelucaxgallo pic.twitter.com/Y8uUx5MWG2
You asked and Logan answered ✅— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 14, 2023
Logan and the crew are always giving their expert opinion in the film room
Former Skins WR Anthony Armstrong played with 7(!) different QB's in 4 years of training camp— RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) July 14, 2023
He didn't hesitate in saying Rex Grossman threw the most catchable ball
Catch the full episode tonight on our YouTube channelhttps://t.co/WlV5bpLNQi pic.twitter.com/V8ITtE5D9M
Rick Snider’s Washington answers 3 questions on the Washington Commanders. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/YwXp9Ei41k— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) July 14, 2023
Joe Mixon's agrees to reduce base salary from $9.4M down to 'just under' $6M. New deal with Bengals worth up to $8M with incentives, per @ProFootballTalk https://t.co/yjrPMWmaLS #Bengals pic.twitter.com/gYzxbynPW1— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) July 15, 2023
From @NFLTotalAccess ahead of Mon’s deadline for franchise tagged players to do long-term deals:— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 15, 2023
—#Giants, Saquon Barkley have work to do
—#Raiders, Josh Jacobs aren’t close
—#Jaguars, TE Evan Engram will talk but sounds like Engram will be at camp even if no deal pic.twitter.com/eb4JfD6Dhe
Aaron Rodgers says he gets why the #Jets are being forced to do Hard Knocks, and they’ll deal with it. Doesn’t seem to be bothering him much.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 14, 2023
He does want to meet Liev Schreiber, the narrator of Hard Knocks, whom he calls “the voice of God.”
( @KPIXtv) pic.twitter.com/h0AYZAVxcz
Kirk Cousins responds to Justin Jefferson not putting him on his Top 5 NFL QB list:— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 14, 2023
When asked about it: "I didn't even see it," Cousins said. "This is the first time hearing about it."
"As a competitor, you'd always want that," Cousins said of being on a top-five list. "People… pic.twitter.com/e7LrhJcXr5
Tyreek Hill has an unfair release package.— King of Phinland (@KingOfPhinland) July 14, 2023
Poor kid at the end didn’t stand a chance pic.twitter.com/065yVXrxCI
Josh Jacobs will not show up to training camp if a deal is not made with the Raiders by Monday at 1PM— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) July 13, 2023
(per @PalomaFOX5News) pic.twitter.com/MCG9OE2q00
Negotiations Between Jaguars & Franchise TE Evan Engram 'Up In The Air' https://t.co/YfMF2hLebu pic.twitter.com/UamfO5ibBx— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) July 14, 2023
From @NFLTotalAccess ahead of Mon’s deadline for franchise tagged players to do long-term deals:— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 15, 2023
—#Giants, Saquon Barkley have work to do
—#Raiders, Josh Jacobs aren’t close
—#Jaguars, TE Evan Engram will talk but sounds like Engram will be at camp even if no deal pic.twitter.com/eb4JfD6Dhe
Update: #Eagles TE Dallas Goedert said that Super Bowl field played a factor in the loss against the #Chiefs , via @PardonMyTake— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 15, 2023
“If the field was better, and if we where playing on turf, I’m taking us 10 out of 10.”
He added that the “Sodfather” didn't do a good job on the… pic.twitter.com/wjiw5kLxN8
There’s another “Quarterback” Netflix show: It involves the newest episode of “Flight Plan: Load1ng”, where @AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray goes into detail about his season-ending injury and his plans for the future.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 14, 2023
Watch here: https://t.co/nf85LivdW9 pic.twitter.com/iTLP1sp0Jn
Roger Goodell's contract extension and Tom Brady's deal to be a limited partner in the Raiders are not likely to be resolved, sources say, when NFL owners have their special meeting scheduled for next Thursday in Minneapolis to discuss and potentially approve the Commanders sale.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) July 14, 2023
A strong start for the NFL’s first project with Netflix and the latest venture for Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions: “Quarterback” is now the No. 1 show on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/iJpEeNiInA— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 14, 2023
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop
Loading comments...