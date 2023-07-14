All aTwitter: 14 July 2023 - Sam Howell, Brian Robinson, Terry, Jahan & Dyami working out together in Florida

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
It Takes a Village— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 13, 2023
New episode of Commanders Log
The first annual youth camp was a huge success. So thankful to every camper, volunteer, and everyone else who helped all this come together. Can’t wait to do it bigger and better next year. pic.twitter.com/nds2yQj2KU— Cole Turner (@KingCole_Turner) July 13, 2023
Two weeks until the first open practice of training camp— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 13, 2023
Next Thursday, when the ink dries, the party is on. And we'll be throwing one hell of a party. Live music, beer, food trucks and special guests. pic.twitter.com/O46LG1semk— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) July 13, 2023
Issues in legal negotiations between the NFL and Dan Snyder's representatives "threaten to complicate" approval of the $6.05 billion Washington Commanders sale, per @washingtonpost.— Front Office Sports (@FOS) July 13, 2023
A source told @byajperez that it doesn’t appear any issues that will hold up next week's vote. pic.twitter.com/OZfxhG84Oi
Rick Snider’s Washington says Dan Snyder is just blustering before Washington Commanders’ sale. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/Uv5OdsNuSG— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) July 13, 2023
The #Commanders are prepping for the season— The Athletes Plug (@TheAthletesPlug) July 13, 2023
Sam Howell, Brian Robinson, Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, and Dyami Brown are seen working out together in Florida.
( : @thejackgillen)#HTTC pic.twitter.com/sKFFU9AuWw
Jahan Dotson moves in 1.5x speed pic.twitter.com/xooropTrqP— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) July 14, 2023
1. Huge catch radius— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 13, 2023
2. Route running ability
3. ???
New episode of Tana's Takes ⤵️
Here’s the thing about the Commanders sale - Harris is the only buyer. The only other REAL option was Fertitta and he was offering $500 mil less. So Snyder can saber rattle for more concessions, but ultimately, it’s going to be very hard to leave $6 billion on the table.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 13, 2023
#ShrineBowl Alumni: @Commanders fans should be fired up they landed their center for the next decade in Ricky Stromberg— Eric Galko (@EricGalko) July 13, 2023
Stromberg had a fantastic Arkansas career followed by dominant @ShrineBowl and great testing at Combine
Washington fans have their foundational OL centerpiece pic.twitter.com/bZHnRwDLGg
Famous reports taking less time than the Mary Jo White Report:— Dan Snyder Retired Yacht Tracker (@DanSnydersYacht) July 13, 2023
Church Report on Watergate: 15 months, 2 days
Warren Commission on JFK assassination: 9 months, 26 days
Its been 16 months, 25 days since the NFL hired Mary Jo White to investigate Dan Snyder.
Jets and Quinnen Williams agreed to a four-year, $96 million deal that includes $66 million guaranteed, per sources. pic.twitter.com/zQOClPLBOD— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 13, 2023
Quinnen Williams becomes the latest DT to sign a mega contract this offseason:— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 13, 2023
Quinnen Williams: 4-years, $96 million.
Jeffery Simmons: 4-years, $94M
Daron Payne: 4-years, $90M
Dexter Lawrence: 4-years, $90M
Javon Hargrave: 4-years, $84M
Ed Oliver: 4-years,…
With Quinnen Williams now under contract for $24M a year there are now officially more IDLs making $20M or more a year than Edge rushers (8 vs 7)— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) July 13, 2023
GMFB's All-Underrated Offense— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) July 13, 2023
QB: Jared Goff
RB: Najee Harris
RB: Rhamondre Stevenson
WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR: Mike Evans
WR: Allen Lazard
WR: Terry McLaurin
TE: Cole Kmet
What would you change? pic.twitter.com/MORpKIzrQ4
Cowboys blew away the league in pressuring opponents' punts last year, via @NextGenStats. pic.twitter.com/B9E9tWBGtF— Seth Walder (@SethWalder) July 13, 2023
Kyler Murray: I'll be coachable, but we all have to look in mirror if it isn't working. https://t.co/Dk8UD9upUo— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 13, 2023
Roger Goodell, talking on CNBC from Allen & Co.'s Sun Valley Conference in Idaho, was asked about the possibility of foreign ownership of NFL franchises in the future: pic.twitter.com/nzBbRtfH0h— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 13, 2023
"...no neck out there rumblin and tumblin around"— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) July 13, 2023
"...the first black quarterback to ever play in, & win Super Bowl MVP"
"...it's the perfect combination"
⚪
What does the @Buccaneers "Creamsicle" uniform remind you of?? pic.twitter.com/J29Uar5xOn
We don't talk about Jordan Reed enough. He had every bit as much talent as Travis Kelce. He was uncheckable. To Jay Gruden's credit, he knew how to use him. Reed was a cheat code. pic.twitter.com/LLqtnoN5gF— Disco (@discoque5) July 13, 2023
Report: Friends of Bill Belichick are ‘Privately worried’ about his job security with the #Patriots, per @BostonGlobe— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 13, 2023
More here:https://t.co/jbJjfA41aj pic.twitter.com/i4D3SkEWsw
Quarterback on Netflix is an all-timer of a show. Watch it immediately.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) July 14, 2023
I need 20 more seasons of this and spin-offs chronicling other positions in football and other sports.
I turned on the new Netflix "Quarterback" series last night at midnight, intending to watch the first episode and go to sleep.— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) July 13, 2023
I ended up binge-watching 7 1/2 episodes, and crawling into bed around dawn here in Bangkok.
Tonight I polished off the last 30 mins.
Great series!
The #Giants announce they will display their logo at midfield when playing at home this season after years of having the NFL logo.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 13, 2023
Unclear for now if the the #Jets are doing the same.
But about time. pic.twitter.com/S4ggFWDK6q
Calling all WRs & DBs, @Deestroying 1ON1s – NFL Summer Edition Returns pic.twitter.com/efV6L2pYVm— NFL (@NFL) July 13, 2023
Tonight we enjoyed an incredible dinner at the world-famous Da Paolino Ristorante aka the lemon tree restaurant in Capri, Italy! AND I got to hang out with my great friend and the greatest basketball player to ever live, Michael Jordan, and his wife Yvette, Sam and LaTanya… pic.twitter.com/IQe05NkutC— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 12, 2023
The new $2.3 billion Sphere in Las Vegas is insane.— Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) July 13, 2023
• 17,600 seats
• 168,000 speakers
• 1.2 million LED lights
It could do $25M+ in annual advertising revenue alone, and they are already building a second one in London.
Here's the breakdown
James Dolan is mastermind… pic.twitter.com/JNojOQFR5E
