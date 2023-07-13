All aTwitter: 13 July 2023 - Joe Jacoby is a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame (again)

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Joe Jacoby on the list… again. So too are former Redskins Larry Brown, Henry Ellard (and Carl Banks, who played one season here). Also: Marty Schottenheimer and Mike Shanahan. https://t.co/XwtqcmheA9— John Keim (@john_keim) July 12, 2023
just going to leave this here https://t.co/r6fmibkQ9L pic.twitter.com/Y01LVvKPU5— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 12, 2023
⚡️Top 10 NFL’s Fastest Players in History— Reel Analytics (@RAanalytics) July 12, 2023
(excluding active players)
5. Darrell Green | 21.9 mph #ReelSpeed
https://t.co/veTsAlQqhc pic.twitter.com/B8vLTx2dE7
Golly I would want my spreadsheets in front of me for this one. Uh… 1983 Redskins? https://t.co/Mw8kG9Deax— Aaron Schatz (@ASchatzNFL) July 12, 2023
The next installment of Name that Commander— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 12, 2023
This one was tricky pic.twitter.com/TYwCp1oxko
I can’t wait for some football #HTTC pic.twitter.com/dVbLhmWxfo— PAIN (@Xommanders) July 12, 2023
was a bad man in Washington. #HTTC— Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) July 13, 2023
[nflwashcommanders]-IG pic.twitter.com/Jjd9rCSyZ0
McLaurin during this time frame:— Eric Sully (@CommandersRealm) July 13, 2023
241 catches
3,362 Yards
14 yards per reception
14 TD’s https://t.co/bkXwJvStbo
“I talked to one scout that I really trust. He just turned to me and said I got to tell you this. Sam Howell gets on the field he ain’t coming off” - @MatthewBerryTMR pic.twitter.com/P4TcJUUEyg— Clay (@cbsutton3) July 12, 2023
Against Washington https://t.co/LskiGjxF7t— Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) July 13, 2023
Can we officially retire the "Riverboat Ron" moniker? Also, hello Dan Campbell. pic.twitter.com/VQ2Gva9P2B— Neil Greenberg (@ngreenberg) July 11, 2023
Rick Snider’s Washington says extending Metro’s Blue line to National Harbor could draw the Washington Commanders stadium. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/PxdLCH44pf— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) July 12, 2023
Patrick Mahomes talking trash to Maxx Crosby after coming back from down 17-0 is absolutely awesome.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 12, 2023
This is the stuff we don’t get to see during NFL games. Sooo good.
(h/t @ChasingSnyder, via ‘Quarterback’ on Netflix)
pic.twitter.com/DIsz7qtcYK
We ask the players at the table...— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) July 12, 2023
Do you ever get over a loss as big as the Super Bowl?@_jlove20 @RyanDLeaf #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/kzmHU6tiLO
Saquon Barkley has made it clear the franchise tag is undesirable. I’m told his availability for Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys will be in serious question if he does not get a long-term deal from the Giants.— Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) July 12, 2023
Bijan Robinson will make $13,719,844 in total cash this season as a rookie, which is the most of any RB this year.— NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) July 13, 2023
No RB is even within $1.5M of this grand total.
Josh Jacobs, who led the NFL in rushing last season will make over $3.5M less in total cash this season.
Derrick… pic.twitter.com/vZATq3mfd3
I Remember almost killing myself the 2 times they do this to the cardinals last year. I was a post player tryna shoot the A gap to cause a stop 3rd/4th & 1 cause everyone knew what they were gonna do… I Got my ass trampled both times and they converted. NO fear though, not smart… https://t.co/lMW1stUKJw— Budda Baker (@Buddabaker3) July 12, 2023
Damar Hamlin presenting the Pat Tillman Award for Service to the Bills' training staff at the @ESPYS is pretty awesome. pic.twitter.com/Lbt5B6yTYF— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 13, 2023
OFFICIAL: the #Jets will be featured on @HBO’s Hard Knocks.— uSTADIUM App (@uSTADIUM) July 12, 2023
It’ll be Gang Green’s second time on the hit show. The last time featured Rex Ryan’s team back in the summer of 2010. The second year the team made the AFC Championship.
Jets report to training camp one week from… pic.twitter.com/MfucQiAZ9L
we’re getting force-fed the Jets till we explode pic.twitter.com/9nbJR0X6Jj— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 12, 2023
welp https://t.co/wiaH7Cy9VB pic.twitter.com/dGrFNOgr8J— Steve (@DC_STEVE) July 12, 2023
