 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

All aTwitter: 12 July 2023 - Fans are getting excited for the new ownership and the new season

News, links to articles, updates and more from DC area writers and national sports journalists and others

By Bill-in-Bangkok and Scott Jennings
/ new
Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed

Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed

All aTwitter has been on a short hiatus following some technical changes at Twitter that disabled the timeline feeds from Beat Reporters and National Writers. Unless and until Elon Musk changes things, those timelines will no longer be part of All aTwitter.

This week I took on the responsibility for the Daily Slop, and integrated some of the format from All aTwitter. Those format modifications seem to be popular with HH members, at least the ones that have chosen to comment so far.

Still, the Daily Slop is supposed to comprise links to stories about the Commanders and the NFL; I don’t want to ‘pollute’ it with a lot of other stuff that has been in All aTwitter for the past 5 years. However, as I peruse Twitter each day looking for content, I find myself — even after only three or four days of preparing the Slop — tempted to insert tweets that don’t really fit the ‘mission’ of the Daily Slop.

So, I’ve decided to continue the All aTwitter posts in a more ‘aerodynamic’ format to catch the stuff that doesn’t quite fit into the Slop bucket. During the season, I expect to see a lot of videos from games showing up here; in the depths of the offseason, it may rely heavily on fan commentary. It is also a place where stories can be told (somewhat disjointedly) by either posting multiple tweets from multiple people about the same topic, or by including a ‘conversation’ between two or more Tweeters in a thread.

The sleeker All aTwitter may not appeal to all HH members, but it’s an attempt to have a place to collect the daily potpourri of the NFL and sports world that may be of interest to some. Initially, I planned to wait until the start of training camp to resume publication of All aTwitter, but I was just having too much trouble not sharing stuff that I found interesting, but didn’t really fit anywhere else.

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...