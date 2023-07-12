All aTwitter: 12 July 2023 - Fans are getting excited for the new ownership and the new season

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

All aTwitter has been on a short hiatus following some technical changes at Twitter that disabled the timeline feeds from Beat Reporters and National Writers. Unless and until Elon Musk changes things, those timelines will no longer be part of All aTwitter.

This week I took on the responsibility for the Daily Slop, and integrated some of the format from All aTwitter. Those format modifications seem to be popular with HH members, at least the ones that have chosen to comment so far.

Still, the Daily Slop is supposed to comprise links to stories about the Commanders and the NFL; I don’t want to ‘pollute’ it with a lot of other stuff that has been in All aTwitter for the past 5 years. However, as I peruse Twitter each day looking for content, I find myself — even after only three or four days of preparing the Slop — tempted to insert tweets that don’t really fit the ‘mission’ of the Daily Slop.

So, I’ve decided to continue the All aTwitter posts in a more ‘aerodynamic’ format to catch the stuff that doesn’t quite fit into the Slop bucket. During the season, I expect to see a lot of videos from games showing up here; in the depths of the offseason, it may rely heavily on fan commentary. It is also a place where stories can be told (somewhat disjointedly) by either posting multiple tweets from multiple people about the same topic, or by including a ‘conversation’ between two or more Tweeters in a thread.

The sleeker All aTwitter may not appeal to all HH members, but it’s an attempt to have a place to collect the daily potpourri of the NFL and sports world that may be of interest to some. Initially, I planned to wait until the start of training camp to resume publication of All aTwitter, but I was just having too much trouble not sharing stuff that I found interesting, but didn’t really fit anywhere else.

Week one tailgate is ❗️



Sign up now to join the biggest tailgate of the season.



This tailgate is free with a goal set to

bring as many Commanders fans together for a good time.



Details to come through the event signup page. #HTTC https://t.co/7F94hu7KKu pic.twitter.com/yXlUfMIuGd — Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) July 10, 2023

TERRACE TABLE



Section 313, Row 14, Seats 11-12



2 seats + table, free beer/wine/canned cocktails, free food/non-alcoholic beverages, and free parking!



Contact me for this to be your spot for the 2023 season! claire.domshick@commanders.com #HTTC pic.twitter.com/iepQbIlsYG — Claire Domshick (@CommanderCD) July 11, 2023

I'm throwing a party for all sports fans in Richmond, VA!

Join me at #FootballFestival Aug. 19th 3-7pm at River City Roll pic.twitter.com/51d18QN2Og — (@AwaddRadio) July 10, 2023

As some of you heard on yesterday's pod, I was expected to be cleared by my doctor for writing articles and other activities. The injury to my left arm is nearly healed, but I failed a key motor skills test today - three times. It is fully expected that I will pass the test… — Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) July 11, 2023

Imagine running into Bill Belichick on your Pro Day and having no idea who he was @SammisReyes @WillSelvaTV (via @GMFB) pic.twitter.com/LoCFcmGKKj — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) July 11, 2023

We had an amazing lunch at Cala di Volpe Barbeque Restaurant in Hotel Cala di Volpe and the fresh sea bass was amazing! Of course since we are in Italy, you know I had to have pizza and pasta for lunch as well and look who I ran into. The great Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeff… pic.twitter.com/9WB03k8AQG — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 10, 2023

Will 2023 be the first season in NFL history where teams are more likely to throw zero interceptions in a game than to throw any interceptions?



Last year, teams did not throw an INT in 262 games, compared to 280 games with at least one INT. pic.twitter.com/lCBQODOCP6 — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) July 11, 2023

Drake Maye reportedly “is” Joe Burrow as an NFL prospect according to Trent Dilfer (former NFL QB).



Many NFL scouts reportedly believe Maye would’ve been the first overall pick in “several” previous drafts.



Many NFL scouts also reportedly believe there’s a “chance” Maye could… pic.twitter.com/N8U5UVXuda — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) July 10, 2023

Joe Milton is reportedly believed to potentially be the “next” Anthony Richardson by multiple NFL scouts.



Many scouts reportedly believe Milton could be a “first rounder” by the time the college football season is over.



One NFL scouting director said that Milton’s arm is one of… pic.twitter.com/D5EEkgxQKJ — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) July 11, 2023

Colts owner Jim Irsay advocates for early usage of QB Anthony Richardson: "He has to play to get better"https://t.co/pG4jHoW4Gf pic.twitter.com/IwTkbFi29E — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) July 10, 2023

Jim Irsay says the @Colts *need* to get Anthony Richardson on the field... @RyanDLeaf says what's more important is having a plan in case of failure pic.twitter.com/yUV9dBSdTX — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) July 11, 2023

Pulled up for a hoop session today and apparently #Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson had the same idea. No stopping him in transition!



Lol I matched up with him a couple times, once on a fast break. I stopped and shot the 3 because I know he would’ve Lebron-ed my layup! pic.twitter.com/5NwzZqpeHb — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) July 11, 2023

️ @JeffDarlington



What do we know about Jimmy G's foot? When will Brock Purdy be ready?



Talked some of the big offseason QB topics with the ESPN #NFL reporter today:#RaiderNation #FTTB #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/hRRgD5frgj — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) July 10, 2023

Update: #Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney claims his social media accounts were hacked after #Giants fans complained he left them profanity-laced voice recordings and also attacked female fans by their looks while using degrading language.



Toney recently went on Instagram to attack… pic.twitter.com/BL86adqW1G — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 11, 2023

I'm a reasonably laid back guy but good God this pissed me off so much. The f'ing audacity. They murdered the franchise and then asked us not to attend the funeral. There are some evil, evil entities on this planet. I haven't hated any as much as I have Dan, Tanya, and Jason. https://t.co/wYofBOfvM2 — SkinsDraft (@SkinsDraft) July 12, 2023

Pat Fitzgerald’s full statement after being fired Monday. Last two paragraphs key ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KkFU2kRRBp — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) July 11, 2023

For Pat Fitzgerald, it's not what he knew or should have known. It's what he failed to do in creating a culture where mistreatment would not happen -- and if it did it would be quickly reported. https://t.co/Dj27tfIuP3 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 11, 2023

She even pivoted to cut off his angle… Beautiful FootWork https://t.co/PFxo5B1xOd — Chad (@dcfoodsafety) July 11, 2023

Unusual road layout used for this corner... ️⚠️ pic.twitter.com/nE7qKJgf5s — H0W_THlNGS_W0RK (@HowThingsWork_) July 10, 2023

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop