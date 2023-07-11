 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thank God It’s Tuesday—Offseason On the Brink S4:E21

There is no downtime for Commanders fans...not when there’s just 60 days left to get ready for Week One. Join us on the official Commanders podcast of Hogs Haven.

By Ken Meringolo
RFK Stadium - File Photos Photo by Nate Fine/Getty Images

Thank God it’s Tuesday...this week on an actual Tuesday (feel free to celebrate tomorrow night as well).

Tonight, on Offseason On the Brink, the official Commanders offseason show of Hogs Haven, we find ourselves 60 days out from the start of the 2023 season. Training camp remains on the horizon, but the real reason to get the party started is that the Dan Snyder Era is closer than ever to being OVER. Let’s have some fun.

We will be calling tonight’s Mary Jo White Fan Club meeting to order around 9 PM EST. The MJW Fan Club lives forever. That report still has some time to be released and make for some amazing beach reading.

Thanks to folks like you, we have one of the best comment boards anywhere, so please join in the conversation, and help us separate what is real from what isn’t:

Hit the board on the show link and help us get this one done on tonight’s episode of Thank God It’s Tuesday.

We’re live (around 9 PM EST)...join us and SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE!

