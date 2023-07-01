All aTwitter: 1 July 2023 - After sale, Jason Wright will continue as President of the franchise — for now

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Most players are hosting football camps this time of year— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 30, 2023
Cornelius Lucas' is a little different...and hits close to home
@gmfb pic.twitter.com/1xT2xda5mP
A few weeks before the Senior Bowl, RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. lost his mom due to complications from lupus. He's made it mission to honor her in the NFL.https://t.co/zsLk8V8pBa— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 29, 2023
Nathan to @JPFinlayNBCS: "What does EB bring to the Commanders that should make fans excited for this next season?"— RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) June 30, 2023
JP:⬇️⬇️
Full interview tonight 730 PM on our YouTube channel pic.twitter.com/NpauHquKAx
Why is Sam Howell the right QB for the @Commanders ?— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) June 30, 2023
Is Washington being overlooked in the NFC East?
We have OT Cornelius Lucas at the breakfast table! pic.twitter.com/ksS2RUcNlQ
Commanders WR @JahanDotson putting the league on notice this season ️@NFLMedia @Commanders #Commanders pic.twitter.com/GwDqBSMKFp— Sherree Burruss (@SherreeBurruss) July 1, 2023
From @markmaske: Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) of the House Committee on Oversight & Accountability sent Roger Goodell a 2-pg letter urging the NFL to abide by its plan to release the findings of Mary Jo White’s investigation into the Commanders & Dan Snyder.https://t.co/pFH6lh9rAe— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 30, 2023
Commanders President Jason Wright will be retained at least initially and given a chance to earn a continued role once under new ownership once the sale to Josh Harris is finalized, sources said.https://t.co/nwYXISHmcS— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 30, 2023
Anyone who reads the headline and sees this as an endorsement of Jason Wright is probably not reading the situation correctly. This is a story about not forcing quick change; it's not about committing to Jason Wright long term.— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) July 1, 2023
From the story: https://t.co/GlUwB3gLPu pic.twitter.com/MS2KXTybre
From @theAthleticNFL— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) July 1, 2023
"Wright...will aid the transition period. ATM, that is all to infer.
Perhaps a longer relationship with the new ownership group happens, but Harris knows how sports ownership works and likely has a list of potential executives to join him in Washington."
Episode 603 - Two great guests.@Theismann7 on the sale, whether Josh Harris should keep the name #Commanders, Sam Howell, Eric Bieniemy & more.@SteveBuckhantz on the Wizards finally rebuilding, the restrictions he faced while calling Wiz games & more.https://t.co/TZMzbG0KQX— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) June 30, 2023
The guys took to the field to break down the relationship between DB and WR— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 30, 2023
@BurgundyBurner— Big Doug (@DougMcCrayNFL) June 30, 2023
I was excited to welcome Ken who writes about the Commanders for @HogsHaven to the @bigdouglasshow surprisingly for the first time #HTTC
-> Ups & DOWNS of Snyder
-> An original Redskins family
-> What makes for a good season https://t.co/mCvNpWliiz
June 30, 2023
Loading comments...