All aTwitter: 9 June 2023 - The Commanders wrap up minicamp

Minicamp ✔️ pic.twitter.com/BJwZkE4Emd— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 9, 2023
.@emmanuelforbes7 out here making plays pic.twitter.com/6W0znJGbDt— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 8, 2023
I caught up with @Commanders TE Logan Thomas after day 2 of mandatory minicamp— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) June 7, 2023
Expect a major bounce back from this dude in 2023 pic.twitter.com/qEtF0JFchv
Breaking down the TE room heading into the summer pic.twitter.com/EI3Oo0v37x— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 8, 2023
"He is still learning to make those decisions, but he's also got the arm talent and that's the thing that that excites us."— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 8, 2023
Notes and quotes from the final minicamp practice
Coach Rivera on the NFL's new kickoff rule pic.twitter.com/A1ksCs5eay— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 8, 2023
Wish I didn’t agree with @michaelpRTD on every word of this. https://t.co/tMBQ4gvbtU pic.twitter.com/f10r0IF7bj— Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) June 8, 2023
I like where JP Finlay is going with this.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) June 8, 2023
Coach Rivera has worked towards establishing a culture of hard work and high character.
Many of his players come from big programs (OSU, Alabama, PSU) and can take hard coaching.
Maybe he realized that EB was the final piece. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/ucgDCrECTk
Commanders off-season program takeaways with Logan Paulsen:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 9, 2023
* Sam Howell/QB battle
* Bieniemy’s offense is...?
* DB slot is the battle
* Chase Young's plan
* Sleepers and concerns
* Who had the best camp?
* Tons more
You're gonna like this one.https://t.co/6lPswR5Mtc
In case you were wondering about the importance of time of possession in the modern NFL, the Washington Commanders led the league last year with an average of 33:06 per game.— Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) June 8, 2023
Eagles should’ve never made the SB frfr pic.twitter.com/JWahijaxPC— King Commando (@xProudPapax) June 7, 2023
Compensation update: Broncos are giving former Chiefs’ pass rusher Frank Clark a one-year deal worth up to $7.5 million, per source. The deal includes a $5.5 million guaranteed base salary, $1 million in makeable incentives and another challenging $1 million in incentives. https://t.co/JbAgDZ6LbN— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 8, 2023
Dalvin Cook's last TD for the Vikings was a crucial play in the largest comeback in NFL history.pic.twitter.com/PX6LXkzCTP— Janik Eckardt (@JanikEckardt) June 8, 2023
Dalvin Cook completed two years of a five year, $63m contract. One day teams will just stop the extensions at the position— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) June 8, 2023
Dolphins’ HC Mike McDaniel was not born yesterday, as he pointed out today. So do not try to get him to comment on any interest the Dolphins might or might not have in Dalvin Cook, who still is officially under contract with Minnesota and is expected to be until Friday. pic.twitter.com/c7bBNmnVCw— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 9, 2023
Travis Kelce lets us know what he actually wanted to say at the White House and how he pulled off distracting President Joe Biden away from the podium. pic.twitter.com/pe5snqRtaO— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 8, 2023
This is awesome: Here's the call #Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort had with the #Texans when he traded out of No. 3 on draft night.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 9, 2023
Access to the blockbuster trade while they were on the clock.
This content is INCREDIBLE.
(via Cardinals Flight Plan on YT)pic.twitter.com/taUindXEfy
The @AZCardinals content team do an incredible job with this series. So much more behind the scenes access in the full episode. Just phenomenal stuff.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 9, 2023
Here's the link: https://t.co/Jnvz6pgRPD
Jaguars would pay 33 percent of the cost of a renovated stadium in Jacksonville; that split would still require nearly $1 billion in taxpayer money. https://t.co/HWcxszUAVc— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 8, 2023
Do you agree with Santana's top 3— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 8, 2023
