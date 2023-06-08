 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pictures, videos, news, and notes from the Washington Commanders Mandatory Minicamp Day 3

The Commanders hit the field again

By Scott Jennings
The Washington Commanders are on the field again for the third day of mandatory mini-camp. Practice was held indoors today due to the air quality issues from the Canadian wildfires.

Practice in the bubble/Air quality:

WR drills:

Sam Howell —-> Terry McLaurin:

Sam Howell —-> the defense:

Jacoby Brissett —-> Chris Rodriguez:

Sam Howell —-> Jahan Dotson:

Sam Howell red zone drills:

Jake Fromm —-> Mitchell Tinsley:

Emmanuel Forbes:

