Pictures, videos, news, and notes from the Washington Commanders Mandatory Minicamp Day 3

The Washington Commanders are on the field again for the third day of mandatory mini-camp. Practice was held indoors today due to the air quality issues from the Canadian wildfires.
Practice in the bubble/Air quality:
We haven't heard any updates yet, but I have to imagine the Commanders practice indoors today. I know my throat feels a bit rough now after being outside for yesterday's session, and the AQI is worse today. https://t.co/iA1wL5kHVO— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 8, 2023
Commanders moving minicamp indoors to practice bubble. With 90 man offseason roster that will present some logistical hurdles. Gonna be packed in there.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 8, 2023
Saw quite a few players yesterday breathing hard after long pass plays. The smoke is real even for well-conditioned athletes.— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) June 8, 2023
WR drills:
McLaurin and Dotson getting the day started during individual drills pic.twitter.com/xM2wwhWa3k— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 8, 2023
Jahan Dotson’s fast feet in slow mo pic.twitter.com/Khc7LUxMCg— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 8, 2023
Sam Howell —-> Terry McLaurin:
Howell connected deep with McLaurin. Nice throw and catch. Kinda dicey though TMC ran out of room in the bubble. Ended up fine— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 8, 2023
Sam Howell —-> the defense:
Percy Butler has had a strong spring https://t.co/IYUZN36h18— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) June 8, 2023
Howell throws back to back picks in 7-on-7 drills. The first was jumped route by Percy Butler on a pass to Kemp, the next was grabbed by Apke on a target to Dotson.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 8, 2023
On a positive note, Howell wraps the series up with a TD to Logan Thomas
Jacoby Brissett —-> Chris Rodriguez:
Nice snag by Chris Rodriguez on a pass from Brissett. Ends the play with a dive to the end zone— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 8, 2023
Sam Howell —-> Jahan Dotson:
Really accurate throw from Howell to Dotson for a TD. He threaded the ball between a pair of defenders on the play— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 8, 2023
Sam Howell red zone drills:
Equal time: Now in 11s, Sam Howell tossed a perfect touch pass to Milne in the corner of the EZ. Had a nice dart to Gibson in red zone work as well. https://t.co/A4KPCZkmBS— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 8, 2023
Jake Fromm —-> Mitchell Tinsley:
Fromm to Tinsley is a connection to watch this preseason https://t.co/IQtdv5pbM4— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) June 8, 2023
Emmanuel Forbes:
.@emmanuelforbes7 out here making plays pic.twitter.com/6W0znJGbDt— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 8, 2023
