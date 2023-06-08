All aTwitter: 8 June 2023 - Josh Harris has a good day with Investment Committee; final sale approval expected within weeks

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
UPDATED KICKOFF TIME— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 7, 2023
Cleat heat from @AntonioGibson14 pic.twitter.com/vsM2FC1Pfv— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 7, 2023
What a grab by @BrianR_4 pic.twitter.com/NCS4CHMREB— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 7, 2023
Of course the Command Center crew had a lot of fun at media day— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 7, 2023
Check out their interviews from the day and more on this week's episode ⬇️
@_Dfoe5 pic.twitter.com/Q5l8sYkbb5— Kam Curl (@KCurl_2) June 7, 2023
#HTTC 2023 #RITL— Deuce__@redzoneinthelab podcast (@redzoneinthelab) June 7, 2023
Allen
Payne
Young
Sweat pic.twitter.com/pA5WPXF9qM
Asked if Chase Young is automatically back in the starting lineup, Ron Rivera responds “absolutely.” That settles that folks.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 6, 2023
Love to see them repping the bubble screen game pic.twitter.com/uPFCf7WrZh— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) June 7, 2023
The screen game will be a factor this season for the Commanders.— John Keim (@john_keim) June 7, 2023
Washington’s punt returners in the pre-practice reps: Jahan Dotson, Antonio Gibson, Kyric McGowan and Mitchell Tinsley.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) June 7, 2023
Not watched any QBs for next year yet, but if Williams is as good as everyone says he is, I don’t think this team will be bad enough to get him https://t.co/QOOshzqUeO— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) June 7, 2023
Chase is the interesting, the QB situation is the important pic.twitter.com/nbBjyUKCb4— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 6, 2023
Listened to this. My notes:— Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) June 7, 2023
1. Sam is struggling since the 1st practice or 2 (that's ok, it's early)
2. JB is coming on strong (vs 2s)
3. Hoffman feels like SH isn't seeing things over the middle of the field
4. JBs ball placement is outstanding
5. Nothing matters until camp pic.twitter.com/l00x7SCtdK
“He definitely laid the blueprint on how to get a bag ” …. Montez Sweat speaking today in relation to going into a contract year like Payne last season— SportsJourney.com (@SportsJourney) June 7, 2023
: @SurgeTheShooter pic.twitter.com/HbglcgWmZq
I had missed this piece on Eric Bieniemy, but it's pretty good: https://t.co/JkT4S0y8CL— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) June 7, 2023
Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales arrived at NFL offices in Manhattan to meet with the finance committee about their $6.05 billion deal to purchase the Commanders from Dan Snyder. pic.twitter.com/BNM1ZqIiVI— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 7, 2023
A group led by Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales just left NFL offices in Manhattan after meeting with the league’s finance committee. pic.twitter.com/Ma7mIVv3EM— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 7, 2023
Unless there are any unforeseen setbacks from here, the NFL finance committee is expected to recommend approval of Josh Harris's $6.05 billion deal for the Commanders, source said, and the owners could take a ratification vote in mid- to late July. https://t.co/MJ4ZbbwE4S— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) June 7, 2023
Form May 22: https://t.co/rp2RjU4uBR pic.twitter.com/0vvyzAHfsz— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) June 8, 2023
Maryland Governor @iamwesmoore on a new Commanders stadium: "Now that we have a new ownership group I'm very eager for the conversations we will be having...Already we've allocated $400M in funding for everything that's going to go around FedEx Field"— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 6, 2023
Some strong comments from Gov. Wes Moore of Maryland in talking to @BMitchliveNBCS and @JPFinlayNBCS yesterday about the state’s desire to keep the Commanders stadium in PG County. pic.twitter.com/UYKDa9UmBn— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 7, 2023
Back in Ashburn for #Commanders Mini Camp. I can't think of a better place to spend my birthday pic.twitter.com/zYUuBZovBj— Tailgate Ted (@TailgateTed) June 7, 2023
Just walking in from the parking lot, I kinda can't believe the Commanders are practicing outside today.— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) June 7, 2023
The air quality is terrible. Hard to breathe, and I wasn't practicing football.
Rivera said they had discussions with Dr's and medical personnel about the air quality and if they needed to move indoors. they were assured they're OK to work outside. Said if any players have respiratory issues, they can be excused. Definite difference in AQI out here— John Keim (@john_keim) June 7, 2023
AIR QUALITY UPDATE:— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) June 7, 2023
Ashburn remains in the "orange" zone this morning, so Commanders practice will go on as scheduled for now.
Tomorrow is projected to be red, which could force one of the three minicamp practices indoors to the bubble.https://t.co/AW3yF7QoRg
Current view... pic.twitter.com/fVOxylfOEK— Chett ⊗ (@ChettEyeKnight) June 7, 2023
We have announced the team's 2023 Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellows – Stacie Johnson and Raleigh McKenzie— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 7, 2023
Former NFL WR Travis Rudolph was found not guilty on all charges related to a 2021 shooting outside his family’s home that left a man dead.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 7, 2023
Rudolph wants to resume his playing career, per agent Zac Hiller of @LAASportsEnt, which assembled his legal team. pic.twitter.com/yEcBAGyJzx
