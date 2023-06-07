Montez Sweat Presser: Daron Payne laid the blueprint to go get your bag, so salute to him

The Washington Commanders held their 2nd day of mandatory minicamp today, and players spoke to the media after practice. Montez Sweat, Chase Young, and Charles Leno all skipped OTAs, but have been back on the field with the team this week. Sweat is entering a contract year, but says him missing voluntary practices wasn’t a contract issue. He said Daron Payne showed him the way last year, and he plans on showing it on the field to get his payday. He knows he needs to finish more plays, and get the QB down like Payne did last season in a contract year.
Charles Leno
LIVE: LT Charles Leno Jr. speaks with the media after Day 2 of minicamp https://t.co/dh8eLkYXOD— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 7, 2023
Eric Bieniemy:
Leno on what the offense gains from Bieniemy pushing them pic.twitter.com/eMybhwKakG— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 7, 2023
Charles Leno addressing the media. Said he’s excited to have Bieniemy and thinks his style will help the offense. Also mentioned that the offense feels similar to what he ran in Chicago— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 7, 2023
Saahdiq Charles
Stronger & healthier:
Saahdiq Charles said he’s feeling stronger and healthier this off-season. Charles has been getting reps as the starting left guard during OTAs and minicamp— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 7, 2023
Chris Paul
Travelle Wharton:
Chris Paul is a fan of working with Travelle Wharton pic.twitter.com/gTJnKnIrmG— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 7, 2023
Starting vs the Cowboys last season:
Chris Paul said it was very important for him to get the opportunity to start against the Cowboys last. It was something he wanted for himself and trusted in his ability that he would do well— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 7, 2023
Jahan Dotson
LIVE: WR Jahan Dotson speaks with the media after Day 2 of minicamp https://t.co/5JGbbrdDfJ— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 7, 2023
Preparing for Year 2:
Jahan Dotson on how he’s preparing for Year 2 pic.twitter.com/YCWekwIKnx— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 7, 2023
Eric Bieniemy:
Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy yelled and kicked the offense off the field after a mistake during practice— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) June 7, 2023
“You can’t be thinking in the back of your head is EB gonna yell at me. He’s gonna yell at us ” - WR Jahan Dotson@wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/NcNmTp7vKV
Dotson said it’s “awesome” that Bieniemy holds people accountable. Mentioned that he talked with EB earlier this week and the OC said, “You have so much potential and I want to get it out of you.”— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 7, 2023
Sam Howell:
Dotson: Sam Howell is getting more comfortable “by the day”— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 7, 2023
John Bates
New energy:
John Bates at the mic after practice. Said there’s a new energy around the team right now pic.twitter.com/4m4xIkoNua— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 7, 2023
Montez Sweat
LIVE: DE Montez Sweat speaks with the media after Day 2 of minicamp https://t.co/9y6OFHJ5sa— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 7, 2023
Offseason:
Montez Sweat on what his off-season has been like so far pic.twitter.com/IoOC0qCand— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 7, 2023
Finishing pass rushes:
Montez Sweat, talking to reporters in Ashburn, said the key to finishing pass rushes is simple: “Get his ass down.”— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 7, 2023
New contract:
Montez Sweat is using Daron Payne’s new contract as motivation to get a new deal. @wusa9 #HTTC— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) June 7, 2023
“He laid the blueprint on how to bet your bag” pic.twitter.com/sIBeSqrwhJ
Benjamin St-Juste
Rookie DBs:
Benjamin St-Juste on what he’s seen from the DBs this off-season, including some praise for Quan Martin and Emmanuel Forbes pic.twitter.com/aIntoX2ggI— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 7, 2023
New offense:
CB Benji St-Juste on working against the @commanders new offense. #httc #NFL #minicamp pic.twitter.com/HJpoylqIks— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) June 7, 2023
