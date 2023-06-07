Pictures, videos, news, and notes from the Washington Commanders Mandatory Minicamp Day 2

The Washington Commanders are on the field again for the second day of mandatory mini-camp.
Ron Rivera Presser: Chase Young looked good, he's got some explosion back, and he's more confident. https://t.co/WSz2hxPNcF— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) June 7, 2023
Punt returners:
Good morning from Ashburn.— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) June 7, 2023
AG and Jahan Dotson getting some work at PR pic.twitter.com/qsSDjOjVGP
Kazmeir Allen (hammy) still working with trainers on the side field. https://t.co/G8IgjzQSIe— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 7, 2023
Air quality:
Back at it. Hazy sky. Can smell the remnants of the wild fires. pic.twitter.com/uFsY6ghsZO— John Keim (@john_keim) June 7, 2023
Sam Howell:
Sam Howell working on footwork pic.twitter.com/8rNFyYr2DZ— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) June 7, 2023
Tight ends:
Logan. Bates. Turner. Hodges pic.twitter.com/W79ui7Rcrr— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 7, 2023
John Bates going through individual drills to start the day pic.twitter.com/RfiZsaOF88— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 7, 2023
Selling the "go" route. pic.twitter.com/2qaBCoPUxF— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 7, 2023
RB drills:
Randy Jordan’s drills are always so fun to watch pic.twitter.com/VbGWSXj6MX— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 7, 2023
Brian Robinson:
What a grab by @BrianR_4 pic.twitter.com/NCS4CHMREB— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 7, 2023
Screen game:
Love to see them repping the bubble screen game pic.twitter.com/uPFCf7WrZh— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) June 7, 2023
The screen game will be a factor this season for the Commanders.— John Keim (@john_keim) June 7, 2023
Starting offense just set up a screen that pulled almost every defensive player to the right side of the field before dumping it off to the left. The RB had like three O-linemen stampeding alongside him with very limited interference in front of them— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 7, 2023
Saahdiq Charles:
Saahdiq Charles showing off his athleticism personally escorting Antonio Gibson into the end zone on a screen pass— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) June 7, 2023
DL drills:
Defensive linemen drills with a fired up d-line coach Jeff Zgonina emphasizing technique. @commanders #httc #NFL #minicamp pic.twitter.com/Un7YDJRpnt— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) June 7, 2023
More @commanders spirited d-line drills from today's Day 2 of minicamp. #httc #NFL #minicamp pic.twitter.com/4qk6Dlk7WZ— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) June 7, 2023
Montez Swat:
Sweat just knocked down a Howell pass and gave the QB an earful as they went back down the field. Fun moment. Prob not for Howell though— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 7, 2023
Chase Young just a really nice inside move on Charles Leno.— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) June 7, 2023
Sam Howell’s pass deflected by Montez Sweat
Chase Young:
HOF’er Warren Sapp dropping some knowledge on Chase Young pic.twitter.com/ykJKp3AkGE— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) June 7, 2023
99 at work pic.twitter.com/nT2GuVfBEJ— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) June 7, 2023
Eric Bieniemy:
One thing that has stood out under Eric Beinemy: The drills that are being run seem so much more purposeful. No wasted time or movements— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) June 7, 2023
Yesterday we saw them work RPO, simulating the run and pass in one rep.
Eric Beinemy pleaded w Jahan Dotson not to fall asleep on a certain play.— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) June 7, 2023
Like a seasoned vet, Dotson receptive to the message.
After a couple bad plays by Washington’s 1st-team offense — a screen batted down and a bobbled snap — Eric Bieniemy had seen enough.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) June 7, 2023
“Get off the field! Two’s up!”
Bieniemy got on Sam Howell as he ran back to the sideline. EB wanted the unit to go faster and be more focused.
Eric Beinemy not happy w the first team offense after poor execution on a screen vs no defense.— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) June 7, 2023
“Get me a new group, you can’t catch a screen upfield. Get back in the damn huddle and run it again”
I love EB
Khaleke Hudson vs Brian Robinson:
Sam Howell w his first incompletion of 11 vs 11— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) June 7, 2023
Good coverage from Khaleke Hudson v B-Rob on a option route
Jeremy Reaves vs Sam Howell:
Jeremy Reeves w a INT of Sam Howell— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) June 7, 2023
First mistake of the session for the young QB
Quan Martin:
Commanders fans,— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 7, 2023
Meet @JartaviusM_!
The rookie is ready to make an impact in Washington. pic.twitter.com/4KiXYmHJlI
Logan Thomas:
I caught up with @Commanders TE Logan Thomas after day 2 of mandatory minicamp— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) June 7, 2023
Expect a major bounce back from this dude in 2023 pic.twitter.com/qEtF0JFchv
Autographs:
I loved this from @Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 7, 2023
After practice, he stuck around signing autographs for several of the fans in attendance.
One fan screamed, “EB, we are so fortunate to have you.”
He replied back, “I’m happy to be here!” pic.twitter.com/7sUoN4qq9R
Notes:
"He only wants success out of you. That's all he wants to see. He wants to see you succeed at all times."— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 7, 2023
Rick Snider’s Washington runs down day 2 of Washington Commanders minicamp. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/6wKkZO2uRW— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) June 7, 2023
