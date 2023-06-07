The 5 O’Clock Club: Cody Barton should be a difference maker on defense in 2023

The 5 o’clock club is published from time to time during the season, and aims to provide a forum for reader-driven discussion at a time of day when there isn’t much NFL news being published. Feel free to introduce topics that interest you in the comments below.

CLICK HERE to see the full 5 o’clock club archive

Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio met with the media on the final day of OTAs, and he had some interesting things to say about Cody Barton.

Cody Barton

I’ll be honest with you because our guys are attacking it — I mean, they’re doing a great job. Cody Barton’s come in and he’s shown that he’s going to be a valuable piece for us. Cody [Barton] is a bigger man, so I mean he’s going to bring a little more thump in the middle of our defense. He runs well.

4th and inches - MY GOODNESS Cody Barton pic.twitter.com/GVLzgeewWk — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) March 21, 2023

Cody Barton played football in the 80’s.



pic.twitter.com/Nt3rLtyt2z — Will Blackmon (@WillBlackmon) October 12, 2020

You know, Cole [Holcomb] ran well. One thing about Cole was he was always in the building studying, just a student of the game, and Cody’s really attacking it the same way. I mean, [the] first minute he can be in here, he’s in here and just devouring tape and really applying himself. We’re happy we’re able to get a guy like Cody and bring him in and add him to our room.

Cody Barton recognizes the crosser from the jump and emphatically stops it for a short gain. pic.twitter.com/HF2VBInkEa — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) March 21, 2023