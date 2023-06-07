All aTwitter: 7 June 2023 - Chase Young isn’t getting traded; Daron Payne looks beastly

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Interesting to see - obviously not all knee injuries are the same - Chase Young injured in November 2021 has a pretty substantial knee brace and Phidarian Mathis (#98) in the video below injured his knee in September of 2022 and is without any extra support pic.twitter.com/ZIUmVnkWHz— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) June 6, 2023
Young played in his first practice today and didn't participate in much more than half the reps if that. He looked spry, but Im gonna need more than one practice session before declaring him back no matter what anyone tells me. https://t.co/JCQPlZMELQ— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 6, 2023
1. I don't believe this to be true.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) June 6, 2023
2. The same rumors (almost verbatim) swirled around Daron Payne last season.
3. Coming off an injury, Young's value is at its lowest point.
This is a non-story to me. Let #99 cook. We need him to produce, now and in the future. https://t.co/fDHEIwxrk0
Lots of people creating headlines about the Commanders trading Chase Young are pointing to a report from Albert Breer whose report calls such a trade "unlikely".— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) June 7, 2023
Here's what Breer said: pic.twitter.com/vBadjBppZN
What matters more for Ron Rivera - a productive 2023 season for Chase Young or an extra 2024 draft pick when he might not be the coach?— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 6, 2023
Chase Young has been disruptive today on the edge. He looks good and showing no signs of rust. #httc #NFL— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) June 6, 2023
My thoughts after OTA’s today:— Felix Trammell (@BCommander2407) June 6, 2023
1. Sam is consistent. Arm is good and doesn’t have many bad throws
2. EB is a talker and has increased the tempo and professionalism of the offense. It’s HIS offense.
3. Chase looked explosive. He isn’t going anywhere.
4. Forbes is quick.
5. The wide receiver room is deep. Mline is in serious trouble of making the 53— Felix Trammell (@BCommander2407) June 6, 2023
6. Cosmi and Charles look good at guard.
7. Expect more high tempo. #HTTC
Warren Sapp is at Commanders minicamp pic.twitter.com/JCbfcY0vRh— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 6, 2023
People's eyes will naturally gravitate towards Young.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) June 7, 2023
But you know who looked quick?
Payne.
That's a big boy moving fast https://t.co/MN0W87grHR
okayyyy @KhalekeHudson pic.twitter.com/wKWKgpBpaZ— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 6, 2023
Cole Turner spoke says he is down in body fat 14% to 9%. Also stated he focused alot on singular muscle groups such as the hamstring which plagued him last season. Turner also mentioned wanting to get better at getting in and out of routes “moving like a WR”— SportsJourney.com (@SportsJourney) June 6, 2023
:@SurgeTheShooter pic.twitter.com/OJYLFIDExT
some tough love from dad— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 7, 2023
sorry @JR1ERA but we’ll always be rooting for Beau pic.twitter.com/MJraW7EpTu
Commanders on 3, family on 6!— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 6, 2023
Special guest Torrance broke down today's huddle @TheHogfarmers | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/YKNeC9Danr
Picture day ✏️ pic.twitter.com/ZGeRAWr2DN— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 6, 2023
Jets cancel next week's mandatory minicamp. https://t.co/PTrWuKCAy3— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 6, 2023
Amazing visit today with the NFL @Commanders.— Brenda Tracy (@brendatracy24) June 6, 2023
One of the first things I asked was “how many of you have seen me in college?” I think at least a dozen hands went up
Grateful for the opportunity and those who made it happen. #SetTheExpectation https://t.co/dZnjcJuANu
