All aTwitter: 7 June 2023 - Chase Young isn’t getting traded; Daron Payne looks beastly

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

Interesting to see - obviously not all knee injuries are the same - Chase Young injured in November 2021 has a pretty substantial knee brace and Phidarian Mathis (#98) in the video below injured his knee in September of 2022 and is without any extra support pic.twitter.com/ZIUmVnkWHz — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) June 6, 2023

Young played in his first practice today and didn't participate in much more than half the reps if that. He looked spry, but Im gonna need more than one practice session before declaring him back no matter what anyone tells me. https://t.co/JCQPlZMELQ — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 6, 2023

1. I don't believe this to be true.



2. The same rumors (almost verbatim) swirled around Daron Payne last season.



3. Coming off an injury, Young's value is at its lowest point.



This is a non-story to me. Let #99 cook. We need him to produce, now and in the future. https://t.co/fDHEIwxrk0 — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) June 6, 2023

Lots of people creating headlines about the Commanders trading Chase Young are pointing to a report from Albert Breer whose report calls such a trade "unlikely".



Here's what Breer said: pic.twitter.com/vBadjBppZN — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) June 7, 2023

What matters more for Ron Rivera - a productive 2023 season for Chase Young or an extra 2024 draft pick when he might not be the coach? — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 6, 2023

Chase Young has been disruptive today on the edge. He looks good and showing no signs of rust. #httc #NFL — Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) June 6, 2023

My thoughts after OTA’s today:

1. Sam is consistent. Arm is good and doesn’t have many bad throws

2. EB is a talker and has increased the tempo and professionalism of the offense. It’s HIS offense.

3. Chase looked explosive. He isn’t going anywhere.

4. Forbes is quick. — Felix Trammell (@BCommander2407) June 6, 2023

5. The wide receiver room is deep. Mline is in serious trouble of making the 53

6. Cosmi and Charles look good at guard.

7. Expect more high tempo. #HTTC — Felix Trammell (@BCommander2407) June 6, 2023

Warren Sapp is at Commanders minicamp pic.twitter.com/JCbfcY0vRh — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 6, 2023

People's eyes will naturally gravitate towards Young.



But you know who looked quick?

Payne.



That's a big boy moving fast https://t.co/MN0W87grHR — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) June 7, 2023

Cole Turner spoke says he is down in body fat 14% to 9%. Also stated he focused alot on singular muscle groups such as the hamstring which plagued him last season. Turner also mentioned wanting to get better at getting in and out of routes “moving like a WR”

:@SurgeTheShooter pic.twitter.com/OJYLFIDExT — SportsJourney.com (@SportsJourney) June 6, 2023

some tough love from dad



sorry @JR1ERA but we’ll always be rooting for Beau pic.twitter.com/MJraW7EpTu — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 7, 2023

Commanders on 3, family on 6!



Special guest Torrance broke down today's huddle @TheHogfarmers | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/YKNeC9Danr — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 6, 2023

Jets cancel next week's mandatory minicamp. https://t.co/PTrWuKCAy3 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 6, 2023

Amazing visit today with the NFL @Commanders.



One of the first things I asked was “how many of you have seen me in college?” I think at least a dozen hands went up



Grateful for the opportunity and those who made it happen. #SetTheExpectation https://t.co/dZnjcJuANu — Brenda Tracy (@brendatracy24) June 6, 2023

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop