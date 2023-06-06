Chase Young Presser: I can use a lot of things as motivation; there’s a night and day difference from last season

The Washington Commanders started their 3 day mandatory mini-camp today, and the return of Chase Young to team activities has gotten a lot of attention. He, along with fellow DE Montez Sweat and starting LT Charles Leno, Jr., skipped the last two rounds of OTAs, but all three of the veterans were on the field today. Young said he feels “night and day” from the last time we’ve seen him on the field, and listed his confidence, strength, everything as the reasons why. He described the workouts he did in Colorado while away from the team. Young was also asked about the Commanders declining his 5th-year option, and said he can use a lot of things for motivation.
Chase Young
LIVE: DE Chase Young speaks with the media after Day 1 of minicamp https://t.co/8uVeDwdAHj— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 6, 2023
Confidence:
Chase Young says he feels “night and day” in terms of his confidence at this juncture compared to when we saw him last.— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 6, 2023
States that he can “use a lot of things for motivation” when asked if the team not picking up his contract will fuel him pic.twitter.com/NWnI83iAf4
Chase Young said the difference in how his knee feels between the end of last season and now — “it’s night and day.”— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) June 6, 2023
He said he’s worked hard to build back up the strength with lifting, plyometrics, etc. pic.twitter.com/kvNhNZEkns
Chase Young told us there is a night and day difference with how his leg feels right now compared to last season.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 6, 2023
I asked Chase to explain how he knows he's back to his old self pre-injury.
Chase with a smirk said, "watch the film from today's practice." (more Chase grinning) pic.twitter.com/XBGEy0lntl
Explosive:
Young: I felt pretty explosive out there— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 6, 2023
5th year option/motivation:
"I'm not disappointed at all"— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 6, 2023
This is the first time we talked to Chase Young since the team declined his 5th year option.
We asked him several questions about the situation.
Chase didn't say much and was very short/brief on the topic.
pic.twitter.com/2csXEfLojB
Jacoby Brissett
LIVE: QB Jacoby Brissett speaks with the media after Day 1 of minicamp https://t.co/67AR9wnl0Q— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 6, 2023
Eric Bieniemy:
Brissett on working with Bieniemy pic.twitter.com/sEzdTRjQz0— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 6, 2023
QB competition with Sam Howell:
Jacoby Brissett on the quarterback competition with Sam Howell pic.twitter.com/MuYN7Jd50U— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 6, 2023
Starting QB:
One of Jacoby Brissett’s goal is to be the starting quarterback. @wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/pQr6wVV6Pe— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) June 6, 2023
Jacoby Brissett, when asked by @Sam4TR if it’s important to him to get first-team reps: “We’ll cross that bridge when we cross that bridge.” pic.twitter.com/Un7mE3Cgb9— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 6, 2023
Daron Payne
LIVE: DT Daron Payne speaks with the media after Day 1 of minicamp https://t.co/Z2oAAK87Xr— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 6, 2023
Expectations:
Daron Payne on his expectations for himself this season pic.twitter.com/tyUlVdnUat— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 6, 2023
Cole Turner
LIVE: TE Cole Turner speaks with the media after Day 1 of minicamp https://t.co/JIAXZyAeO0— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 6, 2023
Offseason:
Cole Turner on what his off-season has been like. Also said he’s lost some body fat and likes where he’s at physically pic.twitter.com/GsezLmBH5M— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 6, 2023
Cole Turner says he's feeling strong physically this camp. Dropped his body fat from 14% to 9%. Did a lot of work on his hamstring - revealed he tore it last year.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 6, 2023
Sam Howell:
Cole Turner on what he has seen while working with Sam Howell pic.twitter.com/j5mpaAXfBi— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 6, 2023
Tress Way
LIVE: P Tress Way speaks with the media after Day 1 of minicamp https://t.co/rM0A9klliP— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 6, 2023
GSNLS future:
Hey Tress Way — will the punt team’s GSNLS motto continue into 2023?— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 6, 2023
Right now, he’s unsure. Can’t decide if he should maintain it for the future or wait for something organic/new to develop. Wants to settle on a choice by the Wednesday before Week 1… and he’s stressed over it pic.twitter.com/LtpRRs0oqX
Darrick Forrest
Emmanuel Forbes/Quan Martin:
Darrick Forrest addressing the media. He said he doesn’t think he’s ever seen two DB come in as savvy and impressive as Quan Martin and Emmanuel Forbes— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 6, 2023
Kam Curl:
Darrick Forrest was legitimately confused by Kam’s hair when they ran into each other at the facility yesterday. “Did we sign a new dude?” https://t.co/UZeAA9jSX5— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 6, 2023
Sam Howell:
Derrick Forrest on Sam Howell: “I be mad sometimes because he knows exactly what I’m in.” pic.twitter.com/J4yq0KQGGZ— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 6, 2023
Sam Cosmi
Switching to guard:
Sam Cosmi on switching to guard and what he’s worked on this off-season pic.twitter.com/kQoE3gW77W— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 6, 2023
Cosmi said he thinks he’s going to excel at guard— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 6, 2023
Jeremy Reaves
Winning:
Fan favorite and Pro Bowl special teams ace @JR1ERA stopped by for a chat after today's practice.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 6, 2023
Fun conversation on a wide range of topics.
Jeremy ended the interview by saying, "winning cures everything."
Amen to that. pic.twitter.com/TQ3n34pPZH
Loading comments...