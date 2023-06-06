Chase Young Presser: I can use a lot of things as motivation; there’s a night and day difference from last season

The Washington Commanders started their 3 day mandatory mini-camp today, and the return of Chase Young to team activities has gotten a lot of attention. He, along with fellow DE Montez Sweat and starting LT Charles Leno, Jr., skipped the last two rounds of OTAs, but all three of the veterans were on the field today. Young said he feels “night and day” from the last time we’ve seen him on the field, and listed his confidence, strength, everything as the reasons why. He described the workouts he did in Colorado while away from the team. Young was also asked about the Commanders declining his 5th-year option, and said he can use a lot of things for motivation.

DE Chase Young speaks with the media after Day 1 of minicamp

Chase Young says he feels “night and day” in terms of his confidence at this juncture compared to when we saw him last.



States that he can “use a lot of things for motivation” when asked if the team not picking up his contract will fuel him pic.twitter.com/NWnI83iAf4 — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 6, 2023

Chase Young said the difference in how his knee feels between the end of last season and now — “it’s night and day.”



He said he’s worked hard to build back up the strength with lifting, plyometrics, etc. pic.twitter.com/kvNhNZEkns — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) June 6, 2023

Chase Young told us there is a night and day difference with how his leg feels right now compared to last season.



I asked Chase to explain how he knows he's back to his old self pre-injury.



Chase with a smirk said, "watch the film from today's practice." (more Chase grinning) pic.twitter.com/XBGEy0lntl — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 6, 2023

Young: I felt pretty explosive out there — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 6, 2023

"I'm not disappointed at all"



This is the first time we talked to Chase Young since the team declined his 5th year option.



We asked him several questions about the situation.



Chase didn't say much and was very short/brief on the topic.



pic.twitter.com/2csXEfLojB — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 6, 2023

QB Jacoby Brissett speaks with the media after Day 1 of minicamp

Brissett on working with Bieniemy pic.twitter.com/sEzdTRjQz0 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 6, 2023

Jacoby Brissett on the quarterback competition with Sam Howell pic.twitter.com/MuYN7Jd50U — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 6, 2023

One of Jacoby Brissett’s goal is to be the starting quarterback. @wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/pQr6wVV6Pe — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) June 6, 2023

Jacoby Brissett, when asked by @Sam4TR if it’s important to him to get first-team reps: “We’ll cross that bridge when we cross that bridge.” pic.twitter.com/Un7mE3Cgb9 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 6, 2023

DT Daron Payne speaks with the media after Day 1 of minicamp

Daron Payne on his expectations for himself this season pic.twitter.com/tyUlVdnUat — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 6, 2023

TE Cole Turner speaks with the media after Day 1 of minicamp

Cole Turner on what his off-season has been like. Also said he’s lost some body fat and likes where he’s at physically pic.twitter.com/GsezLmBH5M — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 6, 2023

Cole Turner says he's feeling strong physically this camp. Dropped his body fat from 14% to 9%. Did a lot of work on his hamstring - revealed he tore it last year. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 6, 2023

Cole Turner on what he has seen while working with Sam Howell pic.twitter.com/j5mpaAXfBi — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 6, 2023

P Tress Way speaks with the media after Day 1 of minicamp

Hey Tress Way — will the punt team’s GSNLS motto continue into 2023?



Right now, he’s unsure. Can’t decide if he should maintain it for the future or wait for something organic/new to develop. Wants to settle on a choice by the Wednesday before Week 1… and he’s stressed over it pic.twitter.com/LtpRRs0oqX — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 6, 2023

Darrick Forrest addressing the media. He said he doesn’t think he’s ever seen two DB come in as savvy and impressive as Quan Martin and Emmanuel Forbes — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 6, 2023

Darrick Forrest was legitimately confused by Kam’s hair when they ran into each other at the facility yesterday. “Did we sign a new dude?” https://t.co/UZeAA9jSX5 — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 6, 2023

Derrick Forrest on Sam Howell: “I be mad sometimes because he knows exactly what I’m in.” pic.twitter.com/J4yq0KQGGZ — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 6, 2023

Sam Cosmi on switching to guard and what he’s worked on this off-season pic.twitter.com/kQoE3gW77W — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 6, 2023

Cosmi said he thinks he’s going to excel at guard — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 6, 2023

