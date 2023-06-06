Pictures, videos, news, and notes from the Washington Commanders Mandatory Mini-Camp

The Washington Commanders are on the field again for the first day of mandatory mini-camp. Chase Young, Montez Sweat, and Charles Leno, Jr. have rejoined the team for on field activities and team drills after not participating during OTAs. Kam Curl continues to attend offseason activities, but is not participating in team drills while seeking a new contract.
Ron Rivera Presser
Ron Rivera Presser: Sam Howell has been getting all the 1st team reps; but it’s still a QB competition https://t.co/yhf4FTnGzc— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) June 6, 2023
Minicamp Day 1:
minicamp day 1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/Sd8N3G8TVw— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 6, 2023
Punt returns:
Jahan Dotson with the punt returners at the start of practice. Dax Milne, Kyric McGowan and Mitchell Tinsley also fielding punts. pic.twitter.com/sRgQ4NkE73— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 6, 2023
Chase Young/Montez Sweat:
Montez Sweat and Chase Young warming up for practice pic.twitter.com/WdXvdC8nCn— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 6, 2023
Warren Sapp/DL drills:
Warren Sapp back in Ashburn. Hanging with DL coach Jeff Zgonina and skinny Ryan Kerrigan. pic.twitter.com/doSenMzxDP— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 6, 2023
Starting DL going through drills with Warren Sapp looking on - love seeing Sapp back working with these guys pic.twitter.com/KCpso5Nxyk— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) June 6, 2023
Allen, Payne, Young and Sweat get started on individual drills with Warren Sapp observing pic.twitter.com/K8HRgI3dw9— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 6, 2023
Warren Sapp watching agile big men pic.twitter.com/NCs7A7kikZ— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 6, 2023
More d-line drills#HTTC#Commanders pic.twitter.com/5e5lZuYtPJ— NBC4 Sports (@NBC4Sports) June 6, 2023
Sam Howell:
Sam Howell getting some throws in during special teams drills pic.twitter.com/OyABPkY0aZ— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 6, 2023
More action from Howell during individual drills pic.twitter.com/avuR87FPRT— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 6, 2023
Sam Howell working the RPO drill pic.twitter.com/ILrSdIzixf— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) June 6, 2023
Running backs:
Running backs pic.twitter.com/g0XChO7JcQ— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) June 6, 2023
Side field:
LB Jamin Davis (knee) and WR/KR Kazmeir Allen (hamstring) on the side field.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 6, 2023
John Ridgeway sighting:
Jon Ridgeway out on the practice field as well— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) June 6, 2023
Chase Young:
Ron Rivera on if Chase Young is automatically a starter again,— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) June 6, 2023
Rivera said “Absolutely”
What do you think? @wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/KK67yqPHxR
More Chase Young pic.twitter.com/2xNSRbg9BX— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) June 6, 2023
Chase Young pic.twitter.com/l3ot4vEiSy— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 6, 2023
Chase Young has been disruptive today on the edge. He looks good and showing no signs of rust. #httc #NFL— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) June 6, 2023
LB drills:
LBs going through drills. Also Jamin Davis in action at the end pic.twitter.com/3sY7weKWJf— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 6, 2023
Curtis Samuel:
Curtco with the grab pic.twitter.com/Joa4ddObbG— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 6, 2023
Kicker tryout:
Commanders are trying out kicker Austin Jones at minicamp.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 6, 2023
Kam Curl still not participating in team drills:
11s now in practice, and Kam Curl is watching/mirroring the action from 50 yards behind the play. Didn't participate in team drills during in OTA either.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 6, 2023
Chase Young vs Cornelius Lucas:
Chase Young looks pretty good. More confident. Just dipped under Cornelius Lucas for a would-be sack of Sam Howell (no contact, and can’t touch QBs anyway) during team drills.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 6, 2023
Eric Bieniemy:
Eric Beinemy just YANKED someone out of the huddle for not going hard enough— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) June 6, 2023
“Get out of the huddle, ain’t wasting no fucking reps”
Eric Beinemy FIRED UP
First time watching OC Eric Bieniemy in action at #Commanders minicamp…and he is loud and in the offense faces.— Brandy Flores (@_brandyflores) June 6, 2023
“It’s time to get to work, you don’t want work, don’t worry about it, the next man will!”
I love it. #HTTC
Sam Howell —-> Terry McLaurin:
Hopefully we see this connection a TON in the fall pic.twitter.com/hB9KAXjQ71— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) June 6, 2023
Andrew Wylie:
Andrew Wylie showing off his wheels on a screen pass— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) June 6, 2023
Emmanuel Forbes vs Jahan Dotson:
Really nice rep from Forbes v Dotson on a double move.— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) June 6, 2023
They’ve been picking on the young pup quite a bit today
Jake Fromm —-> Mitchell Tinsley:
Jake Fromm w a absolute DIME to Mitchell Tinsley— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) June 6, 2023
Chase Young vs Charles Leno:
Chase Young w a nice rep v Charles Leno showing some good bend off the edge— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) June 6, 2023
Rachad Wildgoose tip/Khaleke Hudson INT:
Rachad Wildgoose has had some really nice plays in the slot this afternoon. Howell just targeted Dax Milne, but Wildgoose tipped it up, leading to an INT for Khaleke Hudson.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) June 6, 2023
Saahdiq Charles sighting:
Screen game going to be heavy emphasis for this offense.— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) June 6, 2023
Saahdiq Charles showing off his athleticism
Sam Howell —-> Logan Thomas:
Sam Howell just threw a BEAUTIFUL ball to Logan Thomas in between two defenders.— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) June 6, 2023
Logan w a GREAT catch
Sam Howell —-> Terry McLaurin:
More up and down for Howell but just had a nice fast decisive throw to McLaurin in 7v7— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 6, 2023
Good Sam Howell:
Sam Howell has looked BACON CRISP in this 7 v 7 period couple of really nice balls.— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) June 6, 2023
One thing that has jumped out from Sam today is BALL PLACEMENT
Showing tremendous touch.
Sam Howell vs several dudes:
Howell with another interception, chucked a deep ball that was covered by several dudes. Christian Holmes made a heck of a dive to catch it in the end zone.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) June 6, 2023
Jacoby Brissett plays QB too:
Good pass from Brissett on a quick read seam route.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 6, 2023
Autographs:
Chase Young signing autographs and taking pictures with the fans in Ashburn: pic.twitter.com/2f2qfyow1i— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) June 6, 2023
Sam Howell signing autographs for the fans after practice pic.twitter.com/bo83V9c0oy— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 6, 2023
Marines at mini-camp:
Commanders called out the Marines today for minicamp. pic.twitter.com/aongoBwdAp— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) June 6, 2023
Notes:
Observations are up, leading with a chat with guard Sam Cosmi.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) June 6, 2023
"Wherever the team needs me at, I'm gonna be there and work my ass off every day and be the best person at that position."https://t.co/ZnmoEqUhhW
Rick Snider’s Washington runs down the Washington Commanders minicamp opener. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/jM83zEXhmB— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) June 6, 2023
