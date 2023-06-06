 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pictures, videos, news, and notes from the Washington Commanders Mandatory Mini-Camp

The Commanders hit the field again

By Scott Jennings
/ new

The Washington Commanders are on the field again for the first day of mandatory mini-camp. Chase Young, Montez Sweat, and Charles Leno, Jr. have rejoined the team for on field activities and team drills after not participating during OTAs. Kam Curl continues to attend offseason activities, but is not participating in team drills while seeking a new contract.

Ron Rivera Presser

Minicamp Day 1:

Punt returns:

Chase Young/Montez Sweat:

Warren Sapp/DL drills:

Sam Howell:

Running backs:

Side field:

John Ridgeway sighting:

Chase Young:

LB drills:

Curtis Samuel:

Kicker tryout:

Kam Curl still not participating in team drills:

Chase Young vs Cornelius Lucas:

Eric Bieniemy:

Sam Howell —-> Terry McLaurin:

Andrew Wylie:

Emmanuel Forbes vs Jahan Dotson:

Jake Fromm —-> Mitchell Tinsley:

Chase Young vs Charles Leno:

Rachad Wildgoose tip/Khaleke Hudson INT:

Saahdiq Charles sighting:

Sam Howell —-> Logan Thomas:

Sam Howell —-> Terry McLaurin:

Good Sam Howell:

Sam Howell vs several dudes:

Jacoby Brissett plays QB too:

Autographs:

Marines at mini-camp:

Notes:

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...