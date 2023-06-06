 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ron Rivera Presser: Sam Howell has been getting all the 1st team reps; but it’s still a QB competition

Ron Rivera speaks to the media before mandatory mini-camp

By Scott Jennings
The Washington Commanders are back on the practice field for mandatory mini-camp. This will be their last set of workouts, along with a single practice day next Tuesday, before the team goes on break before training camp next month. Chase Young, Montez Sweat, and Charles Leno Jr. were the three veterans who skipped OTAs and worked out on their own the last few weeks. They’re all back with the team today, and Ron Rivera said that they want Young to pick up where he left off last year when he finally returned from a complicated ACL surgery. The former DROY enters his contract season as a starter, but Rivera wants to see him play less tentatively, and will be accessing how he looks over the next three days of practice.

Rivera says there is a QB competition, but second-year QB Sam Howell has been getting all of the 1st team reps during offseason workouts. The coaching staff will evaluate how the reps are split during training camp, but for this part of the offseason, Howell is the man under center. Jacoby Brissett is a strong veteran presence, which is a big reason the Commanders made him a priority free agent signing.

Veterans showed up for mandatory mini-camp:

Chase Young:

NFL gambling policy:

Daron Payne:

Less time for Installs:

QB competition:

Offseason workouts:

Offensive line:

