The 5 O’Clock Club: The faces of the 2023 Commanders

By Bill-in-Bangkok
Emilee Fails

The 5 o’clock club is published from time to time during the season, and aims to provide a forum for reader-driven discussion at a time of day when there isn’t much NFL news being published. Feel free to introduce topics that interest you in the comments below.

We’ve got a little quiz today. Look at each picture and vote on who you think the player is.

Player 1

Emilee Fails

Poll

Who is this player?

view results
  • 0%
    Abdullah Anderson
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Saahdiq Charles
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Mitchell Tinsley
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Benning Potoa’e
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Player 2

Emilee Fails

Poll

Who is this player?

view results
  • 0%
    Scoota Harris
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Zion Bowens
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Kazmeir Allen
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Jonathan Williams
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Player 3

Emilee Fails

Poll

Who is this player?

view results
  • 0%
    Zion Bowens
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Kazmeir Allen
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Brycen Tremayne
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Kendall Smith
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Player 4

Emilee Fails

Poll

Who is this player?

view results
  • 0%
    D.J. Stirgis
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Trent Scott
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    James Smith-Williams
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Will Bradley-King
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Player 5

Emilee Fails

Poll

Who is this player?

view results
  • 0%
    Rachad Wildgoose
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    DeMarcus Fields
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    K.J. Henry
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Joshua Pryor
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Player 6

Poll

Who is this player?

view results
  • 0%
    Tim Demorat
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Marcus Kemp
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Jalen Sample
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Chris Rodriguez
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Xavier Henderson
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

