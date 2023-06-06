The 5 O’Clock Club: The faces of the 2023 Commanders

The 5 o’clock club is published from time to time during the season, and aims to provide a forum for reader-driven discussion at a time of day when there isn’t much NFL news being published. Feel free to introduce topics that interest you in the comments below.

We’ve got a little quiz today. Look at each picture and vote on who you think the player is.

Player 1

Poll Who is this player? Abdullah Anderson

Saahdiq Charles

Mitchell Tinsley

Player 2

Poll Who is this player? Scoota Harris

Zion Bowens

Kazmeir Allen

Player 3

Poll Who is this player? Zion Bowens

Kazmeir Allen

Brycen Tremayne

Player 4

Poll Who is this player? D.J. Stirgis

Trent Scott

James Smith-Williams

Player 5

Poll Who is this player? Rachad Wildgoose

DeMarcus Fields

K.J. Henry

Player 6