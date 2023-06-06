All aTwitter: 6 June 2023 - go ahead and relax; everyone showed up for this week’s mandatory minicamp

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Chase Young in the building. Was told Montez Sweat and Charles Leno there too. Again: no surprise. OTAs: voluntary. Minicamp: mandatory. Practices Tues-thur https://t.co/gcBI3UqgMU— John Keim (@john_keim) June 5, 2023
2022 goal: 10.0 sacks— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 5, 2023
2022 outcome: 11.5 sacks
2023 goal: 13.0 sacks
2023 outcome: ????
new hair who dis@KCurl_2 | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/EtYzWhlLNb— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 5, 2023
Serious question: Does he get a smaller helmet now?— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 5, 2023
Curtco with the new number @CurtisSamuel4__ | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/veSKMKR0I9— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 5, 2023
’sup pic.twitter.com/hZ1RbDuQOh— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 5, 2023
You definitely needed another article about how important Sam Howell is to the Commander season, right? Well, you got one, courtesy of yours truly:https://t.co/TWUsbkEVNq— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) June 5, 2023
Jahan Dotson on learning Bieniemy’s offense, the Forbes hype, that catch against Quan and holding a football camp for (trash-talking) kids.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 5, 2023
Then @michaelpRTD and I share OTA takeaways, preview mini-camp, ponder Jamin Davis and the sale.https://t.co/1luODSDaC1
Episode 587 - Guest: @Sam4TR w/ a preview of #Commanders minicamp. No-shows? Insight on Eric Bieniemy's offense. How's Sam Howell doing? Could Chris Rodriguez be RB1?— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) June 5, 2023
I also discuss sale update, brutal Stephen Strasburg news & #Nats' & #Orioles' weekends.https://t.co/7sVQCDct8L
% of 2nd half drives that went 3-and-out— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) June 4, 2023
48% - TEN
47%
46%
45%
44%
43%
42%
41% - CHI
40%
39% - NO, LAR
38% - DAL, NE, TB, DEN
37% - HOU, NYJ, CAR
36% - MIN
35% - PIT
34% - CIN, BUF, LAC
33% - MIA, JAX
32% - IND, ARI, LV, WAS
31%
30% - CLE, BAL, PHI
29%
28% - GB, SEA
27%
26% -…
Sources have told me that the #Colts player under investigation for multiple gambling infractions is CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. pic.twitter.com/a5x1uKGQff— Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) June 5, 2023
“The Athletic found that 4 of the 5 players didn’t know they couldn’t place mobile bets on other sports while at work.— Pat Thorman (@Pat_Thorman) June 5, 2023
“I had no idea,” said a free agent with 7 years of NFL experience. “I don’t think any player knows about that. That’s so specific.”
♂️https://t.co/bXYoW2pcaV
Statement from #Colts CB Isaiah Rodgers: pic.twitter.com/eehhCKVvzj— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 6, 2023
Hmmmmm pic.twitter.com/Dr9kOXmhcO https://t.co/73opdi3wK5— ProNuggetsTalk Commenter (@PFTCommenter) June 5, 2023
Madden 24 cover reveal is coming Wednesday. https://t.co/P1CSOKhXOc— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 5, 2023
The #Bills are having a groundbreaking ceremony this morning at the site of where their new stadium will be built.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 5, 2023
Construction is expected to be complete in time for the 2026 NFL season.
Bills COO Ron Raccuia: "The days of us operating as a small market team is in the past." pic.twitter.com/YaV2QiZLnQ
Travis Kelce wanted to get on the mic at the White House....— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 5, 2023
Patrick Mahomes got him outta there pic.twitter.com/gsCi1ygsnd
Eric Bieniemy didn't have to travel far for the Chiefs' White House visit ...https://t.co/4INvUVzmKY— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 5, 2023
REPORT: The next round of ESPN layoffs will be on-air people, per @AndrewMarchand of the @nypost:— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 5, 2023
According to the report those who are likely at risk, the most, “are the ones who make a lot and don’t work that much.”
Marchand specifically names Suzy Kolber and Steve Young as… pic.twitter.com/dWEDjNvPFN
Ron Rivera, Eric Bieniemy and Alex Smith are on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2024. pic.twitter.com/ENpD82t0DV— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 5, 2023
Oh my… a throw back! https://t.co/Sgsa5n79qQ— Julie Donaldson (@juliedonaldson_) June 5, 2023
Tony bark... pic.twitter.com/dthBGUUkX4— o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) June 5, 2023
