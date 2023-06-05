All aTwitter: 5 June 2023 - RB Chris Rodriguez may be better than you think

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Chris Rodriguez ties Benny Snell’s rushing record with 19 career 100-yard rushing games on this touchdown.pic.twitter.com/r2snIhPZRl— CatsCoverage.com (@Cats_Coverage) November 12, 2022
Dead serious: https://t.co/uG7vWCrAPd— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) June 4, 2023
Ahhh Kam done cut the dreads— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) June 4, 2023
Len is off to VA. All I gotta say for the weirdos that were upset that he didn’t attend the past monthish of OTAs (he was there the first couple weeks lol) that mentally I am doing the best I’ve been since probably 2018. I needed my husband but y’all can have him now I guess— Jen Leno (@jennifermleno72) June 4, 2023
Oh yeah! Just because he was at home doesn’t mean he wasn’t working lol sometimes people think when you’re away that you’re not doing anything but believe me this man was still talking to teammates & coaches, going through film, & training daily lol— Jen Leno (@jennifermleno72) June 4, 2023
Adjusted completion percentage among 49 qualified QB in 2022 (PFF)— Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) June 4, 2023
Overall:
Mariota (67.3%, 46th)
Ridder (68.5%, 45th)
From clean pockets:
Mariota (72%, 44th)
Ridder (66.5%, 48th)
On deep passes (20+ yards)
Mariota (27.1%, 44th)
Ridder (20%, 48th)
Heinicke time.— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) June 4, 2023
The Patriots haven't finished last in their division in 22 straight seasons. For the Steelers, it's been 34 years in a row. This year, both teams will have to scratch and claw to avoid the basement of the AFC East and AFC North. https://t.co/EA9CWFA7Xy— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 4, 2023
Sonic boom in D.C. region caused by F-16s intercepting Cessna https://t.co/ToWyuW0Knd— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 5, 2023
Roger Goodell calls Norma Hunt "a significant presence in the NFL for the last seven decades." https://t.co/qFnW47Tplf— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) June 5, 2023
The late Norma Hunt, whose family owns @Chiefs, was extraordinary. She was only woman in country—in world—to attend every Super Bowl. When asked how her streak began, she softly reminded: “My goodness, our Chiefs played in 2 of first 4 games. Why WOULDN’T I be there?” R.I.P.— Joe Browne (@JBeonTheHill) June 5, 2023
