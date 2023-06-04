All aTwitter: 4 June 2023 - LB Cody Barton is stoked to play with Allen & Payne; Jahan Dotson is a genius

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Cody Barton on his new DL. https://t.co/heYzdOwu0x— John Keim (@john_keim) June 3, 2023
Chase Young is training in Colorado again at Dunamis with Von Miller. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/ZO8RwHjuaP— KB (@KBDCSports) June 3, 2023
Head down and keep working ‼️never listened to the outside noise pic.twitter.com/CkSiqIFPqG— Emmanuel Forbes Jr ⚡️ (@emmanuelforbes7) June 2, 2023
Jahan Dotson on rookie CB Emmanuel Forbes: "Honestly, I watched the tape and I was like, ‘I think he’s good, but I don’t know.’ After seeing him on the field, I know how good he is now. I understand why he was drafted in the first round. I understand what all the hype is about."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 3, 2023
Jahan Dotson is a genius. In his first career game, he was already showcasing elite ball skills. Here he slows to manipulate the defender and create the optimal catch window for himself in the endzone.— JetPack Galileo (@JetPackGalileo) June 3, 2023
"Late Hands" teach tape.
Brilliant perspective and creativity. pic.twitter.com/nLthxtpK7g
Turning a Contested catch scenario into an Uncontested opportunity is an advanced skill that requires rare ball tracking ability.— JetPack Galileo (@JetPackGalileo) December 28, 2022
Jahan Dotson identifies the ball's trajectory and oversells an inside burst to force late separation at the catch point. Absolutely brilliant set up. pic.twitter.com/4EmpImCsE5
Smaller stud WRs like Antonio Brown create huge plays with this technique. So often, big moments come from subtle wins that look like a defensive player's mistake, when it's really a crafty WR putting his defender in a poor position.— JetPack Galileo (@JetPackGalileo) December 28, 2022
Rare stuff from special rookie Jahan Dotson.
The Rookie Film Review was fantastic. Thoroughly impressed by his complete skillset.— JetPack Galileo (@JetPackGalileo) June 3, 2023
Coordinated and Crafty.https://t.co/oWxEGJZcVB
“Oooh look at him! They’re smoking him!”— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 3, 2023
Here’s @JahanDotson getting smoked by the kids … pic.twitter.com/V7ACBx1XB0
Year 2 !!!! Coming July 1 https://t.co/h0cyC1ixSj— Greg Curl (@CoachGCurl) June 4, 2023
Pretty easy answer here. @TheTerry_25 gave us 312 and 4 TDs. Didn’t catch a single ball. Did it all on the ground.— Tommy Stevens (@TMS_II) June 3, 2023
I’d never seen speed like that in my life. My pursuit angle just barely wins in the 1st clip.
2nd clip… not so much.
10 years later and it still hurts https://t.co/bgBpftxGKj pic.twitter.com/jNUdQQE5ha
Washington's average roster age has been steadily declining for at least the last decade or so. pic.twitter.com/Xn5qKuFT5w— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) June 3, 2023
Washington sits at 56%. The difference between winning and losing.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) June 3, 2023
Or in the case last year, playoffs or not. https://t.co/LEO2ldSQsF
I’m excited to be coming home to host my first “Antonio Gibson Youth Football Camp” at my alma mater, Eagle’s Landing High School!! Click the link in my bio to register! Don’t miss out on the opportunity, space is limited and registration is FREE!#AG24 pic.twitter.com/1hRkAeN3K6— Antonio Gibson (@AntonioGibson14) June 3, 2023
NEW: Martin McCaulay’s asking price to transfer his trademark rights to the new owners of the Commanders is a $10K contribution to fund Native American scholarships. He also told us that he was contacted by a celebrity affiliated with one of the potential buyers. pic.twitter.com/JpOUCoR9wA— Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) June 3, 2023
In 2015, the Bills extended Marcell Dareus on a $15.85M APY contract that had $60M in all forms of guaranteed money, with $42.9M of it fully guaranteed.— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) June 3, 2023
In 2023, the Bills extend Ed Oliver on a $17M APY contract that has $45M in all forms of guaranteed money. https://t.co/axAgk3ofAG
Video: #Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson hit a couple of bullseyes at OTAs today while on the move.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 2, 2023
Richardson is already getting 1st team reps at practice, as he's looking to open the season as QB1.
( @brettbensley) pic.twitter.com/tNS3T3aEul
Update: #Panthers 1st overall pick QB Bryce Young is already impressing the team with his "Poise".— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 3, 2023
Young has been praised for decision making and energy level.
He also excelled with his intermediate to deep accuracy, according to @JFowlerESPN
More here:https://t.co/Mr536DGLjq
All that remains is for the Vikings to formalize (Dalvin) Cook's exit, a denouement that seems likely if not completely certain, per @SeifertESPN. https://t.co/0pZQrF6lpU— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 3, 2023
Ball hawks— The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) June 3, 2023
Name a player who'll snag 6+ picks in '23 ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/SKCxU4stdw
Yoooo former football player Greg hardy got knocked out pic.twitter.com/hMg2bEfdpr— Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) June 3, 2023
