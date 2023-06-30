All aTwitter: 30 June 2023 - Commanders announce ‘Back Together Saturday’ for July 29th training camp

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Back Together Saturday is one month away! — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 29, 2023

Confidence is — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 29, 2023

Name a WR making a big jump in 2023 pic.twitter.com/4Tp0AinJix — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) June 29, 2023

Scary. Terry. — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 28, 2023

Kam Curl & Darrick Forrest.



Underrated tandem that can play at all three levels. pic.twitter.com/o84kiSpKgw — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) June 29, 2023

The masses don’t know it yet but Washington has a secondary that rivals it’s defensive line — Matt Valdovinos (@MVScouting) June 30, 2023

The Commanders have been using analytics more in recent years. Would expect that to increase under Josh Harris. His other teams are big on analytics. https://t.co/bpWVf8v8NF — John Keim (@john_keim) June 30, 2023

The Commanders hired Preston Biro to a football analytics role, source confirmed (1st by @SethWalder). He has his PhD in statistics from UT-Austin and has written multiple papers on play-call strategies.



Biro will work under football analytics coordinator Doug Drewry. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 30, 2023

With Josh Harris on the verge of taking over, I would expect more hires like this to follow. Harris, correctly, understands the value of having a strong analytics department. https://t.co/RAvgXoPPfy — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) June 30, 2023

Offensive Play Caller Update



This PCA model looks at how efficient play callers have been in various personnel packages and how often they've passed the ball in those packages.



It also considers market predictions for points scored and points scored over expectation. pic.twitter.com/WVXJOKAe6b — Steven Patton (@PattonAnalytics) June 29, 2023

I see a lot in the media about Sam Howell’s draft position. Does it matter if he plays well?



The greatest quarterback of all time was taken 199 overall… anything is possible.#NFLTwitter #HTTC — Tʜᴇ DC Wᴏʟꜰᴘᴀᴄᴋ (@TheDCWolfpack) June 29, 2023

Waived DE Rashod Berry and CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) June 29, 2023

The Indianapolis Colts have cut Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry..



Allegedly Isaiah Rodgers had a $1,000 bet on the over/under of rushing yards on a Colts RB#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/9ldUKUnMfZ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 29, 2023

Jonathan Jones shares his thoughts on the NFL's recent gambling suspensions pic.twitter.com/mtNtMFk7An — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) June 30, 2023

Just a vivid reminder from earlier this year. https://t.co/WqqLOiiPMD — Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) June 29, 2023

"I always thought it was kind of a cool thing, not a bad thing, to have a team named after the Indians or vice versa, whatever, the Washington Redskins."



Yep, Jim Edmonds went there. pic.twitter.com/fKSapGUOkc — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 30, 2023

Last night should’ve been the 25th perfect game in MLB historypic.twitter.com/PFTPpkJu8t — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 29, 2023

