All aTwitter: 3 June 2023 - Josh Harris meeting Wednesday in NY with 8-owner finance committee

100 DAYS TO GO#HTTC #HTTC #HTTC #HTTC pic.twitter.com/DcmgXhXZJW— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 2, 2023
June 2, 2023
good on good pic.twitter.com/4nR22N5nIX— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 2, 2023
If you really want to study ole #28, here is the secret! Find your purpose and ball out for God’s glory everyday starting at home, then in your locker room, on the field and in the community. Everything for God’s Glory! Welcome to the nations capital Mr. Forbes @darrellgreen28 https://t.co/PsrjmAt4V8— Darrell Green (@darrellgreen28) June 2, 2023
By the way, Forbes will play outside. Part of the reason for the inside work is to help better understand the D and also enhances ability to read route combos. Also, test to see what he can do there for the occasional change-up in coverage. But he’s an outside CB. https://t.co/Rbtr85yIli— John Keim (@john_keim) June 2, 2023
Obviously #Commanders liked Forbes. Drafted him mid-first. But from draft footage released this week, it is evident that they really, really, REALLY liked and wanted him, mocks be damned.— Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) June 2, 2023
There's a reason why they preferred one over the other, by the way. pic.twitter.com/AEMScl5ijM— Mander Manny (@CommanderSZN) June 2, 2023
Talking tight ends ⤵️— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 2, 2023
Washington definitely has a type at tight end - Commanders TE room is tallest in NFL - crack research from @staybrayzy pic.twitter.com/Cwy5QGsRrX— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 2, 2023
@JR1ERA | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/v58nhfF9Ir— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 2, 2023
If you missed @MarkBullockNFL this week w/ @LetMualTellit @AJ_ThompsonJr @DCSportsDre— Trap or Dive Podcast (@TraporDive) June 2, 2023
Commanders DL preview. Pressure is on Sweat & Young to elevate, strong IDL rotation, JDR, & more. #HTTC
-https://t.co/dSGRM0eUp7
Spotify-https://t.co/TTawIykPprhttps://t.co/On0HDDZX8d pic.twitter.com/Jbpn7NM6Zq
The @Commanders hosted 300 athletes aged 5-14 in partnership with @RCXsports and @NFLFLAG for their first flag football clinic— Troy Vincent, Sr. (@TroyVincentSr) June 2, 2023
Current and former players led participants through drills and other exercises: https://t.co/qljsygE6FV pic.twitter.com/79WuhdUpCY
I think many are missing out on the fact that Rivera is exhibiting a high-order trait here-"Facilitative Leadership", or empowering the leaders around you.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) June 3, 2023
He allows DB Coach Brett Veiselmeyer to lead the interview for a highly desired prospect.
Ron only chimes in as needed. pic.twitter.com/7LFO1MMSes
69 different QBs started games in 2022.— Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) June 2, 2023
70% of NFL teams started more than 1 QB last season. It's why Brissett matters. pic.twitter.com/WV6t30EdsY
EXCLUSIVE: Josh Harris is scheduled to meet with the NFL finance committee Wednesday in N.Y. and has provided assurances he will adjust his $6.05 billion Commanders deal as requested, sources say, buoying hopes of ratification. From @NickiJhabvala and me. https://t.co/hdvJZSJHaN— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) June 2, 2023
https://t.co/V5Tw9x5OF4 pic.twitter.com/2AsV0b5btB— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) June 3, 2023
Dan, Tanya Snyder move out of Virginia estate as Commanders sale nears - Washington Business Journal https://t.co/P4XWdhr31l via @WBJonline— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) June 2, 2023
This is a simple copy & paste (without giving credit) from https://t.co/1DjiSVpn6D— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) June 3, 2023
It is not really accurate right now. For example, Washington does not have $11.57m in cap space because contracts have not been uploaded for the top two draft picks (Forbes & Martin = ~$4.1m). https://t.co/dSW0VNGs3h
Report: The #Eagles offered a trade to the #Seahawks for QB Russell Wilson last season but Wilson refused to waive his no-trade clause for Philadelphia.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 2, 2023
The #Commanders also made an offer but Wilson refused to go there, he only wanted the #Broncoshttps://t.co/6oHwQBeJlQ pic.twitter.com/BXeVqfTUln
“Sonny Jurgensen is him. He’s like that. One of one. Built different.”— NFL (@NFL) June 2, 2023
- people in the 60s and 70s, probably
(via @NFLLegacy) pic.twitter.com/980Jt6MVFs
Here’s one you don’t see ... ever. Fake wild pickoff throw and the runner is a sitting duck at second. Just trust me.— Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) June 2, 2023
pic.twitter.com/6Xnr7Z1M25
