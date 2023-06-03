All aTwitter: 3 June 2023 - Josh Harris meeting Wednesday in NY with 8-owner finance committee

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

good on good pic.twitter.com/4nR22N5nIX — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 2, 2023

If you really want to study ole #28, here is the secret! Find your purpose and ball out for God’s glory everyday starting at home, then in your locker room, on the field and in the community. Everything for God’s Glory! Welcome to the nations capital Mr. Forbes @darrellgreen28 https://t.co/PsrjmAt4V8 — Darrell Green (@darrellgreen28) June 2, 2023

By the way, Forbes will play outside. Part of the reason for the inside work is to help better understand the D and also enhances ability to read route combos. Also, test to see what he can do there for the occasional change-up in coverage. But he’s an outside CB. https://t.co/Rbtr85yIli — John Keim (@john_keim) June 2, 2023

Obviously #Commanders liked Forbes. Drafted him mid-first. But from draft footage released this week, it is evident that they really, really, REALLY liked and wanted him, mocks be damned. — Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) June 2, 2023

There's a reason why they preferred one over the other, by the way. pic.twitter.com/AEMScl5ijM — Mander Manny (@CommanderSZN) June 2, 2023

Talking tight ends ⤵️ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 2, 2023

Washington definitely has a type at tight end - Commanders TE room is tallest in NFL - crack research from @staybrayzy pic.twitter.com/Cwy5QGsRrX — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 2, 2023

The @Commanders hosted 300 athletes aged 5-14 in partnership with @RCXsports and @NFLFLAG for their first flag football clinic



Current and former players led participants through drills and other exercises: https://t.co/qljsygE6FV pic.twitter.com/79WuhdUpCY — Troy Vincent, Sr. (@TroyVincentSr) June 2, 2023

I think many are missing out on the fact that Rivera is exhibiting a high-order trait here-"Facilitative Leadership", or empowering the leaders around you.



He allows DB Coach Brett Veiselmeyer to lead the interview for a highly desired prospect.



Ron only chimes in as needed. pic.twitter.com/7LFO1MMSes — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) June 3, 2023

69 different QBs started games in 2022.

70% of NFL teams started more than 1 QB last season. It's why Brissett matters. pic.twitter.com/WV6t30EdsY — Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) June 2, 2023

EXCLUSIVE: Josh Harris is scheduled to meet with the NFL finance committee Wednesday in N.Y. and has provided assurances he will adjust his $6.05 billion Commanders deal as requested, sources say, buoying hopes of ratification. From @NickiJhabvala and me. https://t.co/hdvJZSJHaN — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) June 2, 2023

Dan, Tanya Snyder move out of Virginia estate as Commanders sale nears - Washington Business Journal https://t.co/P4XWdhr31l via @WBJonline — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) June 2, 2023

This is a simple copy & paste (without giving credit) from https://t.co/1DjiSVpn6D



It is not really accurate right now. For example, Washington does not have $11.57m in cap space because contracts have not been uploaded for the top two draft picks (Forbes & Martin = ~$4.1m). https://t.co/dSW0VNGs3h — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) June 3, 2023

Report: The #Eagles offered a trade to the #Seahawks for QB Russell Wilson last season but Wilson refused to waive his no-trade clause for Philadelphia.



The #Commanders also made an offer but Wilson refused to go there, he only wanted the #Broncoshttps://t.co/6oHwQBeJlQ pic.twitter.com/BXeVqfTUln — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 2, 2023

“Sonny Jurgensen is him. He’s like that. One of one. Built different.”



- people in the 60s and 70s, probably



(via @NFLLegacy) pic.twitter.com/980Jt6MVFs — NFL (@NFL) June 2, 2023

Here’s one you don’t see ... ever. Fake wild pickoff throw and the runner is a sitting duck at second. Just trust me.



pic.twitter.com/6Xnr7Z1M25 — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) June 2, 2023

